African swine fever case found on pig farm in S.Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - A case of African swine fever was detected on a farm containing around 1,500 animals in South Korea's northeastern county of Hongcheon, the food and agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

All the animals on the farm were killed in order to contain the spread of the pathogen, and an investigation was to be launched on other pig farms in the region, the ministry said.

Authorities issued a standstill order on all pig farms and other livestock related facilities until Monday.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs, leading to financial losses for farmers. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia, and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs worldwide.

The latest outbreak marks the first time in over seven months for the fever to be detected on a pig farm in the country.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

