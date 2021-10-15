Can African tech giant Jumia deliver on its promise?

Nancy Kacungira - In Business Africa
·5 min read
Jumia bosses and staff on the famous balcony at the New York Stock Exchange
Jumia became the first Africa-focussed tech firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2019

It could not have got off to a much better start for Jumia's historic stock market listing. The hoopla on the day it became the first Africa-focussed tech firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange was massive.

International media took note and investors piled in, its share price rose more than 70% in value on the day but the excitement would prove to be short-lived.

"In our countries where we operate there are 700 million people and last year we served more than four million consumers" co-chief executive officer Sacha Poignonnec told the BBC on the floor of the stock exchange.

When I sat down to speak with his co-CEO, Jeremy Hodara, in September the firm had had a humbling few years. Share prices plummeted and came back, backers had bailed out, and it had withdrawn from trading in three of the fourteen countries it was operating in - and that's not to mention reports of fraud lawsuits in New York courts and a public relations disaster over its identity.

But the promise of millions of consumers newly connected to the internet has not gone away and neither has interest in Jumia which is still by far the largest e-commerce company focussed on the African continent - although its management and much of technical expertise is based outside of Africa.

A Jumia delivery person with a box
The promise of deliveries to more than a billion consumers in Africa drove interest in Jumia

By 2030, consumer spending across Africa is expected to reach $2.5tn. Jumia still sells goods in 11 of those countries. It operates a marketplace where thousands of other businesses sell goods on its platform and has a finance arm, Jumia pay, so customers can go about their shopping, pay utility bills and order pizza, all without leaving the Jumia's platforms.

A mixture of leaving unprofitable markets and a new interest in e-commerce spurred by the pandemic has seen Jumia's share price return to levels seen on the day of its stock market debut.

"Overall, e-commerce on the continent is still very small compared to traditional retail," Mr Hodara says, when asked why the Jumia ride turned out to be so bumpy. "It's a long journey and the opportunity is massive. So, we're taking it step by step."

While the platform first became known as a place to buy electronics, consumers usually only make these kinds of purchases a few times a year, so the firm is now trying to attract consumers to buy everyday items like groceries and clothing..

"Those products generate more profit than the electronics that were purchased before," Mr Hodara says.

A picture of Jeremy Hodara of Jumia
Jumia co-CEO Jeremy Hodara, says he is not giving a timescale for when the firm will be profitable

"We generate almost $1 of profit when we deliver an order after all the logistic costs. What we want to do now is invest more into growth in two areas: tech and marketing. This is the direction we're taking now that we feel comfortable and confident about the profitability and unit economics of our business."

Plans to continue aggressive spending on advertising and tech mean that Jumia's high operating expenses could alarm investors. So when will it finally post a profit?

"We're not communicating a timeline, but we're working on posting steady results," replies Mr Hodara.

Addressing the different needs of fragmented markets around the continent is a key challenge for any pan-African business. While the opportunity in Africa is framed as being continent-wide, I ask Mr Hodara if the reality is more nuanced.

"Serving consumers in Egypt is not the same as serving consumers in Nigeria, and working with sellers in Morocco has nothing to do with working with sellers in Kenya," he says.

"The way you have to operate is very local, navigating the specificities of those countries, while at the same time keeping economies of scale through technology processes."

A Jumia salesman marketing products to bystanders in Lagos on June 12, 2013.
With increasing internet usage, e-commerce possibilities in Africa are growing

With two French founders and its senior leadership based outside the continent, Jumia's credentials as an "African" firm have been questioned. Mr Hodara says Jumia chooses not to engage with that controversy as it is neither "fair or relevant". But, is it not relevant to consumers on the continent, I ask?

"Our consumers are African, our sellers are African, our employees are African, we're creating hundreds of thousands of jobs on the continent," he replies. "We're opening a tech centre in Cairo, Egypt, we're going to have about 100 developers there and we're going to do more of that. Our mission is Africa."

Besides Jumia there are three other so-called "unicorns" - privately held tech companies valued at more than $1bn - in Africa, compared to 100 in China and 200 in the US.

Despite that, the possibilities on the continent are enormous. A youthful and growing population, rising internet penetration and investments in digital infrastructure point to even greater opportunities, if an enabling environment is nurtured further.

Google recently announced plans to invest $1bn in internet connectivity and startups in Africa, adding to the billions already being spent on infrastructure projects to bring online access to more people.

Mr Hodara says the willingness to face the challenges for e-commerce in Africa early on is what creates the opportunity for Jumia to continue to lead in this space.

"The complexity of operating on the continent means we have unique barriers to entry that make it very hard for anyone else to do what we are doing," he says.

While other e-commerce startups have popped up around the continent, Jumia still has the most customers, with 10 million more monthly visits than its closest contender, South Africa's Takealot.com.

The rise of e-commerce in Africa appears inevitable, but early starters like Jumia will need adoption by consumers to be rapid enough to aid their own success, rather than that of their successors.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Soar Soon

    Penny stocks, defined as equities with share prices under $5, are ultra-risky investing vehicles. Companies with super-low share prices are often in financial peril, have a bad habit of excessively diluting shareholders, or (more plainly) their products simply don't sell very well. Healthcare penny stocks, however, can fall under a completely different umbrella than the typical low-priced equity.

  • These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Over the Past Two Years. Can They Do It Again?

    What makes the stock market different than most speculative investments is that there tends to be a lot more security attached to a company's performance. When you buy a share of a company with a trove of cash, great management, and a novel idea, you're giving the company a vote of confidence in the future. If a stock price doubled in the past, it doesn't mean it will in the future.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford vice president Doug Power replaced English in June, and left the board in September.

  • AT&T stock rallies after an upgrade—but it’s hardly a ringing endorsement

    After AT&T Inc. shares ended Wednesday's session at an 11-year low, one analyst is ending his bearish call on the stock.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.