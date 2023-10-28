African tortoise reunites with its owner after being missing for 3 years in Florida

After missing for three years, a tortoise was reunited with its owner with the help of Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

On Oct 21. The Putnam County Sheriff encountered a tortoise while it was attempting to cross the road in the Interlachen area, which is about 28 miles from Gainesville. Upon closer inspection the deputies identified the animal as an African sulcata tortoise, which is native to the Sahara according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

The deputies thought that the tortoise may have been someone's pet when they realized that the tortoise is comfortable around other people and enjoys being patted on the head.

An African sulcata tortoise roams freely in its enclosure on Tortoise Acres Rescue & Sanctuary in this file photo from June, 2023. A different African sulcata was found wandering in Florida and reunited with its owner after it had been missing for three years.

In a bid to find the owner, deputies turned to social media, inquiring if anyone was missing a female tortoise who displayed a fondness for people and enjoyed being petted. Eventually, the sheriff's office decided to give the tortoise to Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue according to WBTV.

Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue received a tip about a Sulcata tortoise that had gone missing back in April 2020, bearing a striking resemblance to the one they had in their care. This tortoise had disappeared from the same area. When the tortoise's owner came forward, they identified it as their pet, according to a Facebook posted on Florida Wildest Animal Rescue's page.

The tortoise is expected to fully recover, despite enduring a few challenging winters and being found in somewhat rough condition, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing African spurred tortoise reunited with owner after 3 years