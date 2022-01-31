African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup last week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAM MEDNICK
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roch Marc Christian Kaboré
    President of Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso until constitutional order is restored in the West African country, the organization announced in a tweet on Monday.

The suspension of Burkina Faso comes a week after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a coup, citing his inability to stem jihadi violence.

The 15-nation West African group ECOWAS had already suspended Burkina Faso last week, making it the third nation in the regional bloc — after Mali and Guinea — to be punished for military takeovers in a year and a half. The suspensions mean the countries cannot participate in any meetings or decision-making, officials said.

While no sanctions have been imposed on Burkina Faso, a joint delegation with ECOWAS and the head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, arrived in the capital, Ouagadougou, Monday to assess the situation, according to the U.N.

An ECOWAS summit is also scheduled on Thursday in Ghana to discuss the situations in Burkina Faso and Mali, which is also under harsh economic and travel sanctions after its coup leader failed to organize elections within 18 months.

Talks with Burkina Faso's new junta leader, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, and ECOWAS began Saturday when a West African military delegation arrived. The junta has said that Kabore has not adequately addressed extremist violence in Burkina Faso, which has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

Speaking to the nation last week for the first since seizing power, Damiba said he was going to bring security and order back and unite the country, but warned that betrayal wouldn’t be tolerated by the new regime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

    The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities in response to last week's military coup, effective until constitutional order is restored, the AU said on Monday. Burkina Faso had already been suspended from the West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, though ECOWAS stopped short of imposing sanctions after the Jan. 24 coup that ousted President Roch Kabore. An ECOWAS delegation along with a United Nations envoy were due to visit Burkina Faso on Monday to meet with the coup leaders before deciding on next steps.

  • Asheville woman arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in weekend shooting

    An Asheville woman was charged with first-degree murder after a double shooting Jan. 30 that left one dead and another in critical condition.

  • France says nearly 60 'terrorists' killed ahead of Burkina coup

    Nearly 60 "terrorists" were killed in Burkina Faso by local forces alongside French troops on the eve of the January 24 coup in the poor Sahel country, France's military said on Sunday.

  • After a light dusting, expect ‘blustery wind chills’ on Saturday, NWS says

    It’ll be cold throughout the day, leading up to wind chills in the teens throughout the Triangle at night.

  • Africa Union suspends Burkina after coup as envoys start talks

    The African Union on Monday suspended Burkina Faso a week after the volatile country suffered its latest coup, as diplomats from West Africa and the UN began talks with the new junta.

  • Woman identified after fatal shooting on West 38th Street on Indy's north side

    Alexis Dompier was identified as the woman killed in a north side shooting that occurred on Jan. 27, 2022.

  • WHO says it's probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

    The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency's top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting of the WHO's executive board over the weekend, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was first made aware of staff complaints about the reported misconduct of Dr. Takeshi Kasai in late 2021. “We take these this allegations seriously and we have acted with urgency,” said Tedros.

  • Russia relocates naval exercises due to Irish concerns

    Russia will relocate naval exercises set to be held off the coast of Ireland early next month after Irish officials and fishermen raised concerns, according to the Russian embassy in Ireland.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu will instead move the exercises outside the Irish exclusive economic zone "with the aim not to hinder fishing activities by the Irish vessels in the traditional fishing areas," according to press release from the...

  • College student found lying on pavement, dead of exposure to cold in Central New York

    He was found at 6:50 a.m., lying on the pavement in freezing temperatures.

  • DNC pulls record fundraising end-of-year hauls leading into critical midterm election year

    The Democratic National Committee announced it hit new fundraising highs, raking in $10.7 million in December and $157 million in 2021. The haul by the DNC and its joint fundraising arm, first published by ABC News, provide a war chest to a party that's set to face tough midterm election races across the country as the Biden administration sees poor polling numbers across a wide range of issues. Only 1% of Americans believe the state of the economy to be "excellent," according to the polling data, a clear series of hurdles the campaign arm of the Democratic Party must overcome if it wishes to maintain its razor-thin majority on Capitol Hill.

  • Cyprus overturns UK woman's conviction for making up rape

    The Supreme Court in Cyprus overturned the conviction of a British woman given a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019, defense lawyers said Monday. Michael Polak, who was among a team of lawyers representing the woman, called the decision a “watershed moment” for the woman and others “around the world who find themselves in similar positions.” Polak said the Supreme Court agreed with the defense that the British woman didn’t receive a fair trial and that important fair trial provisions were “totally disregarded in this case.”

  • Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

    Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt face a "third final before the final" this week when they confront hosts Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Yaounde.

  • Need an at-home COVID-19 test? These FDA-authorized options are in stock

    Grab them while you still can.

  • 2 Cops Suspended Over Handling of Black Women’s Sudden Deaths

    InstagramA pair of Bridgeport detectives involved in probing the Dec. 12 deaths of two Black women have been suspended over their handling of the cases, the city’s mayor announced Sunday.“I want you to know that I am extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable,” Mayor Joe Ganim wrote in a statement.Ganim said he had ordered the Bridgeport Police Department’s leadership to place both Det. Angel Llanos and Det.

  • What's NATO, and why does Ukraine want to join?

    International concern about Russia’s provocative stance toward Ukraine continues, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin denies plans for an attack — and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned on Jan. 28, 2022, against the idea that “there is war here.” Putin has built up more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, and the U.S. is ready to deploy thousands of troops. The U.S. has also asked the United Kingdom and other NATO allies to deploy hundreds of soldiers to Eastern E

  • Military Mondays: Jan. 31, 2022

    Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

  • In Burkina Faso, African football win provides brief respite

    Thrilled crowds celebrated in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after their national team beat Tunisia in a regional football cup, providing welcome respite after a military coup in the country.

  • Before you raise a pitchfork against critical race theory, let's discuss this calmly

    House Bill 2112 doesn't mention critical race theory, but it insinuates that teachers are indoctrinating our children. Is that a fair assessment?

  • Ethiopian Bonds Swing From Near-Worst to Best as Conflict Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Strategy Is on the Brink of CollapseEthiopia’s bonds are the best-performing sovereign debt in emerging markets this year, after a rally sparked by the government’s decision to end a

  • Russia moves naval exercise that rattled EU member Ireland

    Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. The Feb. 3-8 exercises were to be held 240 kilometers (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland — in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. Ireland is a member of the 27-nation European Union but not a member of NATO.