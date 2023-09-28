African VC firm Enza Capital launches founder partner program as it closes $58M across funds

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read
0
Image Credits: Enza Capital

Enza Capital, a venture capital firm that backs startups “organizing the offline online” and “digitizing key African industries,” has closed $58 million across two funds.

In 2019, the company launched an early-stage fund to “find, back, and help build category-defining startups” in the pre-seed and seed stages. The fund is still active and has invested in fintech, logistics, health, human capital and climate tech companies. Enza Capital, which now self-describes as a multi-stage investor due to its larger follow-on investments to Series B, is still particular about these industries in its second fund launched this year.

Mike Mompi, co-founder and managing partner of Enza Capital, stated in an interview with TechCrunch that the firm made 48 investments in 31 companies from both funds. These investments span 10 African markets, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa.

The Nairobi-based VC firm, from its pilot fund, invested in Guidewheel, a Kenyan climate tech startup that has since expanded to the U.S. and Mexico following a Greycroft-led Series A round. Shara, a Kenyan fintech, is another. Enza Capital provided a pre-seed check to the company before it raised a yet-to-be-announced Series A round led by Index Ventures. The four-year-old firm also co-led a Series A investment in Ivorian fintech Djamo and Kenyan insurtech Turaco from its second fund.

TLcom and 4DX drive $13.1M seed round to scale Autochek’s platform across Africa

Enza Capital’s portfolio companies, including Autochek, Jumba, Craydel, Cloudline and SeamlessHR, received between $250,000 to $5 million, Mompi said on the call. They also have the opportunity to access more follow-on investments from Enza Growth Capital, an evergreen, later-stage investment vehicle the firm launched last year to invest up to $20 million per company, according to its website.

“We have sufficient capital to write meaningful checks. Sometimes, we’re going in early and also follow-on in our companies. Then we have the growth fund, which is mostly a later-stage vehicle, where we can invest at any stage and co-invest with the core funds in existing portfolio companies, thereby staying with our companies for a long time,” said the managing partner, describing how Enza Capital’s investment vehicles function.

Pioneering a unique type of founder partner program

Enza Capital has an office in Nairobi; its eight-person remote team is dispersed across the city, Johannesburg, London and New York. Mompi stated that the firm will expand its presence in Lagos and a Francophone African city to support its portfolio companies in those markets. As a result, the company will employ more talent to work closely with these ventures across various departments. Until now, Enza Capital has provided value in the technical department, where its CTO-in-Residence assists startups’ engineering and tech teams pre- and post-investment.

Meanwhile, in an altruistic fashion, Enza Capital is launching its founder partner program, where founders and leadership teams of its portfolio companies become co-owners of the firm.

Enza Capital says the program is one way of cementing trust and belief with founders while committing to building long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships above and beyond traditional venture capital structures. For this reason, it is taking 10% of its carry pool and allocating it back to the founders. On the call, Mompi stated that several factors, including referrals to other businesses and the size of first check and follow-on investments, will determine how this carry is distributed among founders.

From the outside in, this model of giving away equity implies that the venture capital firm is making its primary objective (providing returns for its LPs) more difficult. But Mompi and his general partner colleague John Lazar disagree. They have their reasons, which can be summed up as aiming for better alignment with founders and being empathetic toward them.

“The founder partner program fosters alignment and collaboration,” said Lazar. “And it increases the likelihood of success across all stakeholders in the venture capital structure, ranging from LPs and investors to management teams, and extending to the ultimate beneficiaries of the products or services developed by these enterprises. We truly believe in shared ownership, and we can empathize with leadership teams.”

Mompi reiterates Lazar’s point. He said both partners have experienced the arduous process of raising venture capital and scaling a company (Lazar, for example, was the CEO of Metaswitch Networks, a Francisco Partners- and Sequoia-backed cloud communications company that he helped grow to over $100 million in annual revenue before its acquisition by Microsoft). As such, while Enza Capital, like every other investor, seeks outsized returns and fund-returning champions, given that 90% of ventures fail, it also wants to leave something on the table for those who don’t succeed.

“The only way we want to win is if our founders win. For us, this isn’t a way of just commenting on that but doing it,” said the general partner, who hopes this shared ownership model becomes the norm in African venture capital investing.

Following the same line of thought about setting a precedent, Mompi claims that Enza Capital is one of the continent’s largest funds that isn’t backed by typical African institutional investors, such as DFIs. The managing partner says that Enza Capital may need larger institutional capital in the future; however, the fact that they didn’t raise money from them for this fund shows that venture capital in Africa is becoming more mainstream. The limited partners across both funds include founding partners and a diverse group of investors, from private individuals, family offices and foundations to fund of funds, hedge funds and venture capital funds.

Founders Factory Africa to deploy $114M using learnings from past programs

Recommended Stories

  • French VC firm Founders Future reaches $80 million first close for its new funds

    Founders Future is a pretty recent entrant in the French VC scene, but it has already built an interesting portfolio of tech startups over the past few years. The firm is currently in the process of raising two new funds — Founders Future II and Founders Future Expansion. Overall, Founders Future-backed startups have generated $268 million in revenue (€250 million).

  • The Raspberry Pi 5 uses the company's own chip designs

    The Raspberry Pi 5 will set enthusiasts back $60 for the 4GB version.

  • 'America's Got Talent' winner becomes first dog act to win in more than a decade

    'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.

  • Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is retiring in March 2024

    Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) President and CEO, is stepping down in March 2024.

  • EV boat startup Arc wades into watersports with $70M in fresh funding

    Arc is making a splash with investors as it wraps up deliveries of its limited edition $300,000 electric boat and eyes its next target: watersports. The Los Angeles-based electric boat startup, which designed, built and has now delivered a limited edition run of the Arc One, recently raised $70 million in a Series B round from a bevy of returning investors, including Eclipse, Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures. New investor Menlo Ventures — specifically long-time partner and self-proclaimed boating enthusiast Shawn Carolan — also joined in.

  • Mythos Ventures grabs $14M for inaugural fund to invest in AI

    Mythos Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm started by Vishal Maini, closed $14 million in capital commitments for its first fund that will invest in transformative AI companies. Metaplanet, Delphi Ventures and The Operating Group are backers alongside a group of individual investors, including Phil Black, co-founder of True Ventures; Walter Kortschak, managing director of Summit Partners; Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital; and Anna Counselman, co-founder of Upstart. The solo general partner firm, based in San Francisco, joins the likes of Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures in announcing a new fund this month.

  • Industry Ventures has $1.7 billion more for secondary stakes and tech buyouts

    Industry Ventures prides itself on trying to zig when others zag. Of course, the next year, when the market famously crashed, Industry Ventures was able to pick up some of the pieces on the cheap. According to firm founder Hans Swildens, Industry Ventures now has stakes in a stunning 600 other firms, including, per the firm's website, Cowboy Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Bling Capital and Boldstart.

  • Frontrunner Trump’s absence at ‘hot mess’ second GOP debate leaves Haley, DeSantis and Scott to spar for second place

    Nikki Haley once again had a strong showing, while Ron DeSantis also had a good night. But no-show Donald Trump was the true winner of the second GOP primary debate.

  • X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

    According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.

  • Artifact takes on X and Threads with new Posts feature

    Artifact, a platform built by Instagram’s co-founders, is launching the ability for users to make posts. Up until now, the platform has been an aggregator for news and links, but is now becoming more of a social network by allowing users to create posts. Artifact co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger announced the launch of the new feature at today's Code Conference.

  • Teamsters urge NHTSA to deny Cruise Origin exemption

    The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.

  • Sony investigates the alleged data breach that has led to hacker infighting

    On Monday, relatively new hacking group Ransomed.vc made the lofty claim that it had successfully compromised "all" of the company's systems, as reported by Cybersecurity Connect. Now a second threat actor has leaked the data believed to be in Ransomed.vc's possession, claiming the former are "scammers" trying to "chase influence."

  • Fintech actually has a value system: Here’s how we can reclaim it

    Can they true back to their technologies’ root-level values, reclaim their industry’s promise, and regain the world’s trust? Looking back, one of the frustrating things about fintech’s recent blowups (crypto, meme trades and FTX among them) is that so many have involved applications and business models that have shown (and still show) so much potential to make a positive difference. One of the big lessons of the social finance backlash is that empowerment without education can do more harm than good.

  • Epic Games asks Supreme Court to reconsider Apple antitrust ruling

    Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.

  • French billionaire Xavier Niel pledges to invest up to $210 million in AI

    Xavier Niel, the founder, CEO and majority shareholder of telecom company Iliad, has announced several new projects around AI and told the AFP that he plans to conduct strategic investments in artificial intelligence of up to $210 million (€200 million). In addition to Iliad, he is also the owner of Station F, an iconic startup campus in Paris — and a beautiful building — with hundreds of startups working from there. One Iliad subsidiary is Scaleway, a popular European cloud provider.

  • Meta filmed Mr Beast, Paris Hilton and 26 more to build celebrity AIs based on Llama 2

    Actors are in the middle of a major, protracted battle with Hollywood over what role AI will be playing in the future of entertainment, and how they'll be compensated for that when those AIs are basically likenesses of them. Over at Meta, it looks like some of those kinks have been ironed out... Today, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (and a bunch of other products it hopes will, one day, become as successful as these) unveiled a new set of celebrity AIs: 28 AI characters based on famous people -- built in cooperation with those celebs but running entirely on AI -- from across the worlds of sport, music, social media and more.

  • Cybersecurity firm Lumu raises $30M to detect network intrusions

    Lumu, a startup that helps enterprises identify and isolate security compromises, today announced that it raised $30 million in a Series B round led by Forgepoint Capital, $6 million of which is debt. Ricardo Villadiego, Lumu's founder and CEO, says that the new cash will be put toward growing Lumu's sales team in the U.S., supporting its go-to-market strategy and increasing the startup's investments in R&D. "Lumu's primary objective is to ensure that its ... solution reaches more security teams that may have limited resources but require effective solutions to tackle the complexities of today's threat landscape," Villadiego told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • October Prime Day: The best early deals to shop — plus everything you need to know to prepare

    Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.

  • Alfa's upcoming EV sports car poised as a 4C Spider successor — the 4E?

    Expanding its ambitious EV plans, Alfa Romeo is working on an electric sports car — one that might be badged the 4E as a successor to the 4C Spider.

  • Meta unveils Meta Quest 3 headset, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off of his company's new Meta Quest 3 headset and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.