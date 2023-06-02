Africano named president of Unified Solutions internet technology security company

Africano named president of Unified Solutions

David A. Africano recently was named president of Unified Solutions, an internet technology security company that provides solutions to the defense and national-security sectors.

David A. Africano

The company, based in Herndon, Virginia, said Africano provides a “wealth of experience and an extensive background in the defense and national-security industry.”

Africano will be based on the Space Coast.

Africano has held various leadership roles in several global organizations throughout his 24-year career, where he led teams, developed strategic partnerships and oversaw significant projects.

Africano will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, strategic planning and business development initiatives.

The company said he will work closely with the executive team to ensure Unified Solutions continues to provide cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its clients, while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration and employee growth.

Dan Horton, Unified Solutions’ chief executive officer, said, "We are excited to welcome David A. Africano as the new president of Unified Solutions. His extensive experience in the defense and national-security sectors and his strong leadership skills make him the perfect fit to guide our company toward continued success. We look forward to working with David to build on our current achievements and to bring new opportunities and growth to Unified Solutions."Africano said: “I am honored and excited to be appointed Unified Solutions president. The company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to the defense and national-security sectors is truly impressive, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success. I look forward to working with the talented team at Unified Solutions and leading the company into the next phase of growth and innovation."

More than 50 employers expected at CareerSource Brevard job fair

CareerSource Brevard is inviting Brevard County residents who are looking for employment to attend its 12th-annual job fair, which is being held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Radisson Resort Conference Center, 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral.

Businesses representing aerospace, aviation, engineering, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, administration, information technology, warehousing, logistics, law enforcement, transportation, education, law and other industries will be in attendance.

More than 50 local employers are expected, and several will be offering interviews on the spot.

Job-seekers can learn more about job openings by visiting www.employflorida.com.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, but job-seekers are encouraged to register ahead of time at this link: https://careersourcebrevard.com/event/annual-job-fair/

Cooler named executive director at The Blake in Viera

Cynthia Cooler recently was named executive director at The Blake in Viera, a senior-living community.

Cynthia Cooler

The Blake is a collection of communities in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia that provides assisted-living and memory-care services for older adults. The Blake is a leader in senior living, setting high standards and providing long-term stability for each location.

In Brevard County, The Blake Viera is located at 5700 Lake Andrew Drive.

Cooler was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and graduated high school in Brevard County before continuing her education in the panhandle of Florida.

In 2010, she moved back to Brevard to marry her husband, David.

An experienced senior-living professional, she has worked in skilled nursing and served independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care residents in several local communities.

Ferrara becomes patient engagement associate at Rocket Healthcare

Mike Ferrara recently joined Rocket Healthcare in Cocoa Beach as a patient engagement associate.

Mike Ferrara

Ferrara has been involved in health care for about 15 years.

A native of Satellite Beach, Ferrara graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor’s degree in public health and a minor in health education.

After graduation, he worked for 10 years as a corporate wellness coordinator for Johnson & Johnson Vision Care in Jacksonville. Ferrara also ran wellness programming around the campus, focused on engaging the hard-to-reach manufacturing employee population. He also trained clients and taught group fitness classes in the on-site fitness center.

Most recently, Ferrara worked for two years as a health coach for Noom ― a subscription-based app for tracking a person's food intake and exercise habits ― guiding clients to make lasting behavior and lifestyle changes towards living a healthier, happier life.

When not working, he is fishing, golfing, attending a sporting event or hanging out at the beach.

To learn more about Rocket Healthcare, go to rockethc.com or call 321-613-2004.

