Africa's alone in monkeypox deaths but has no vaccine doses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CARA ANNA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine even though it’s the only continent to have documented deaths from the disease that’s newly declared a global emergency, its public health agency announced Thursday.

“Let us get vaccines onto the continent,” the acting head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, said in a weekly media briefing. He described a situation where the African continent of 1.3 billion people is again being left behind in access to doses in an uncomfortable echo of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than a week ago, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global health emergency.

To date, more than 20,000 cases have been reported in 77 countries. More than 2,100 monkeypox cases have been recorded in 11 African countries and 75 people have died, the Africa CDC director said.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Now the global race is on to obtain monkeypox vaccine doses. The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, has secured the purchase of 160,000 doses of vaccines for the disease. On Wednesday, U.S. health regulators said nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution after what they described as weeks of delays.

Such delays are far more pronounced on the African continent, where the painful disease has been endemic in some countries for years.

Ogwell said the Africa CDC has engaged with international partners in attempts to obtain vaccines, and while he said “good news” is expected in the coming days, “we cannot be able to give you a timeline.”

Even doses of the smallpox vaccine, which has shown effectiveness against monkeypox, are not available in Africa, Ogwell said.

“The solutions need to be global in nature,” he said, in a warning to the international community. “If we’re not safe, the rest of the world is not safe.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global hoarding of vaccine doses were a jolt to African leaders, who quickly joined together in an unprecedented effort to obtain doses and establish the production of more vaccines on the continent.

Now, to their dismay, the monkeypox outbreak is again showing how the world’s richer countries hurry to protect their own people first.

WHO has said it is creating a vaccine-sharing mechanism for protection against monkeypox, but the organization has released few details, so there’s no guarantee that African countries will get priority. No countries have yet agreed to share any vaccines with the WHO.

WHO officials have emphasized that monkeypox can infect anyone in close contact with a patient or their contaminated clothing or bedsheets. Researchers are still exploring how it spreads but believe it’s mainly through close, skin-to-skin contact and through contact with bedding and clothing that touched an infected person’s rash or body fluids.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people by infected wild animals like rodents in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can contract the virus.

___

AP journalist Maria Cheng in London contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • The Pan American Health Organization reports nearly 5,300 monkeypox cases in the Americas

    Top Pan American Health Organization officials expressed growing concerns about the spread of monkeypox across the Americas on Wednesday, reporting nearly 5,300 cases across 18 countries and territories.

  • Chicago monkeypox cases rise again: 326 and counting

    The spreading monkeypox virus has hit another troubling milestone: More than 300 Chicagoans now have tested positive, officials said. The city’s case count is now up to 326, the Chicago Department of Public Health said Wednesday. The case count had been 202 last Friday. “It’s obviously concerning. We’re doing all we can,” said Massimo Pacilli, CDPH’s deputy commissioner of disease control. The ...

  • WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe

    LONDON (Reuters) -There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday. So far, 98% of cases outside the countries in Africa where the virus is endemic have been reported in men who have sex with men, the WHO said.

  • Philadelphia-based Livent's shares rise with GM electric vehicle deal

    Livent will help power GM's next generation of electric vehicles including the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

  • Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans

    The looks don't stop.

  • Op-Ed: Monkeypox became an emergency because we've neglected LGBTQ community health

    We have tools to fight this crisis, but public health and medicine are hampered by systemic bias.

  • Russia saying 'do svidaniya' to the International Space Station. Can ISS stay in orbit?

    Russia's withdrawal from the International Space Station would force NASA and partners to find new ways to keep the space station in orbit.

  • Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

    In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors. The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake. At least five people died — mostly in collapsed structures.

  • Biden tests negative for Covid

    President Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will end his isolation period but will continue to wear a mask out of an abundance of caution. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.

  • More Than 40% of Parents Won't Get Their Young Children Vaccinated Against COVID, Survey Finds

    An additional 27% of parents said they aren't sure whether they will vaccinate their kids, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation

  • Google launches Street View in India after years of rejection

    Google has relaunched Street View in India more than a decade after it first rolled out the service in the South Asian market and roughly six years after the feature was banned in the country over security concerns. Street View, the Google Maps feature that allows users to explore an area through 360-degree panoramic street-level images, was first launched in India in 2011. Google said it has partnered with local giants Genesys and Tech Mahindra to relaunch the service, which is now live in 10 Indian cities.

  • Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh vows to raise baby if player has unwanted pregnancy

    “Faith, family, football ... those are my priorities,” the Wolverines coach said.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County election investigation

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testified in the Fulton County district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to change the state's 2020 election results. Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University, shares the latest on Georgia politics on "Red and Blue."

  • Blind drunk: New Mexicans drinking themselves to death at extraordinary rate

    Alcohol kills New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — and no one can fully explain why.

  • Mexican president: Cost of tourist train project could reach $20 billion

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the price tag for one of his flagship infrastructure projects, known as the Mayan Train, could reach up to $20 billion. The president has pushed several key public works projects including a still-offline oil refinery and a new capital airport, and he told a regular news conference that "never has so much been invested" in the country. Lopez Obrador has touted the tourist rail project, a 910-mile (1,470 km) loop through the Yucatan Peninsula, as necessary to developing Mexico's poor south.

  • Tylenol, Crest, and More Items From Family Dollar Stores Are Being Recalled by FDA

    Family Dollar stores are recalling over 400 personal care items, per The Food and Drug Administration, including medicine, sunscreen, deodorant, and toothpaste.

  • How Contagious Is Monkeypox?

    Monkeypox symptoms are in more U.S. states as the monkeypox outbreak grows. How is monkeypox transmitted? Through respiratory droplets and close contact.

  • Southwest predicts third-quarter revenue above pre-pandemic levels

    The Texas-based airline expects operating revenue for the quarter through September to rise 8% to 12% compared to the same period in 2019, though capacity growth is expected to be remain flat. "We experienced inflationary pressures and headwinds from operating at suboptimal productivity levels in second quarter, which we expect will continue in second half 2022," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said. Southwest, which has been protecting itself from volatile oil prices through hedging, reaffirmed its goal of being "solidly profitable" for the full year.

  • Sore throat. Sneezing. Coughing. Is it allergies or COVID-19? We asked the experts

    See what Cincinnati-area infectious diseases experts say about the irritating symptoms of the latest COVID-19 omicron subvariants.

  • Prisons chief deflects blame for failures, angering senators

    With just days left in his tenure, the embattled director of the federal prison system faced a bipartisan onslaught Tuesday as he refused to accept responsibility for a culture of corruption and misconduct that has plagued his agency for years. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, testifying before the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, insisted he had been shielded from problems by his underlings — even though he’d been copied on emails, and some of the troubles were detailed in reports generated by the agency’s headquarters. Carvajal, who resigned in January and is set to be replaced next week by Oregon’s state prison director Colette Peters, blamed the size and structure of the Bureau of Prisons for his ignorance on issues such as inmate suicides, sexual abuse, and the free flow of drugs, weapons and other contraband that has roiled some of the agency’s 122 facilities.