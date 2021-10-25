S.Africa's Aspen aiming for 1.3 billion dose/year COVID-19 vaccine capacity by 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GQEBERHA, South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from annual output of around 250 million doses now, the company's CEO told Reuters.

Aspen is doing the final stages of manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in a so-called "fill and finish" deal, but CEO Stephen Saad said in an interview that the companies were close to announcing a broader deal for Aspen to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot under licence.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

    In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people. It's a last resort effort to make doses for people going without, and the intellectual property implications are still murky. “We are doing this for Africa at this moment, and that drives us,” said Emile Hendricks, a 22-year-old biotechnologist for Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, the company trying to reproduce the Moderna jab.

  • U.S. Pharmacies and States Face New Challenges on Booster Rollout

    Now that federal regulators have cleared booster shots of all three coronavirus vaccines in use in the United States, state health authorities and pharmacies have begun rolling out plans to get even more shots in arms. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday recommended Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for tens of millions of Americans, a move that came nearly a month after many Pfizer-BioNTech recipients were cleared for boosters of t

  • Can Merck's Antiviral for COVID Succeed Where Gilead's Failed?

    Earlier this month, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced it was ending clinical trials of its antiviral pill candidate for treating COVID-19, molnupiravir, on account of the potential therapy's high level of effectiveness. Take Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ: GILD) antiviral drug, remdesivir. Will Merck's drug follow a similar or better path?

  • Some Americans were primed for vaccine skepticism after decades of mistrust in Big Pharma

    Now, vaccine makers have made billions selling COVID-19 shots to countries, and soaring pharma stocks have minted a class of "vaccine billionaires."

  • Does This News Make Johnson & Johnson a Buy?

    The company just got some good news from health authorities.

  • FDA: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccine for children far outweigh risks

    Food and Drug Administration regulators said Friday that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children far outweigh the risks for children ages 5 to 11.Why it matters: The announcement could add momentum to the FDA's authorization of doses for children on an emergency basis, which could happen as early as next week, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The remarks came on t

  • COVID Vaccines Could Be Available for Kids Aged 5 to 11 by Second Week of November, Says Fauci

    The nation's leading infectious disease expert said the approval could come within the next two to three weeks "if all goes well" on This Week on Sunday

  • Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announce start of rolling review of COVID antiviral in Europe

    Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday the European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of molnupiravir, its oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in adults. "Merck plans to work with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to complete the rolling review process to facilitate initiating the formal review of the Marketing Authorization Application," the company said in a statement. The partner have already submitted an application for emergency u

  • Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has helped many investors get rich over the past year. The coronavirus vaccine made Moderna profitable after only one full quarter of sales -- and profit topped $1 billion. The coronavirus vaccine giant predicts $20 billion in vaccine sales this year.

  • U.S. administers nearly 413 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

    Those figures are up from the 411,963,025 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 501,613,665 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine. About 13 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Novartis lung cancer drug fails another Phase III trial

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug had failed in another trial, missing targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with pembrolizumab plus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. The announcement serves as a blow for Novartis after the drug, in combination with chemotherapy agent docetaxel, failed earlier this year to improve survival in patients in its Canopy-2 Phase III study.

  • The 'Safe Supply' Movement Aims to Curb Drug Deaths Linked to the Opioid Crisis

    On a morning Zoom call, a group of Canadian mothers give their full attention to a young man from the Drug User Liberation Front. At 26, Jeremy Kalicum is the age some of their kids would be if they had not died of accidental overdoses. Kalicum’s tone is urgent as he walks the moms through a PowerPoint presentation explaining why the Liberation Front, known as DULF, wants to protest on International Overdose Awareness Day and hand out illicit drugs.

  • Bausch, Clearside receive U.S. approval for eye injection

    Macular edema, a build-up of fluid in a part of the retina, is the leading cause of vision loss among people with uveitis. Xipere achieved its main goal in Clearside's late-stage study, with nearly half the patients on the treatment showing improvement in the clarity of their vision. With Xipere, high levels of medication can be delivered to target tissues, such as the retina and the drug can treat the swelling, leading to visual improvement, Dr. Steven Yeh, the main investigator for the study, told Reuters in an interview.

  • DEA holds Drug Take Back Day in Lexington

    Kentucky has some of the highest rates in the nation when it comes to drug overdoses. It is a problem that has only been compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is why police agencies say the drug take back events held in communities across the country on Saturday are so important.

  • COVID Update: Benefits of vaccine outweigh risks for kids, FDA says

    The FDA says the benefits outweigh the risks when it comes to giving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children.

  • Hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs dumped Saturday on National Drug Takeback Day

    Prescription drugs thrown out on National Drug Takeback Day