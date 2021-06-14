S.Africa's Aspen to release fresh J&J vaccines within one week

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration
·1 min read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare will release a fresh batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines within a week to bolster the country's vaccination drive, it said on Monday.

It said the company had further doses of J&J vaccines under production that would be available to the government in July.

South Africa's vaccination drive faced a set back on Sunday when its drugs regulator said as many as 2 million doses of J&J vaccines that Aspen had ready for release from its local plant could not be used, after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) notice.

These doses were to have been used to start vaccinating teachers in South Africa, who are not now covered under phase 2 of a vaccination drive using Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said on Sunday that approximately 300,000 doses that had been cleared by the USFDA would soon be shipped to South Africa, even as the two million doses would be discarded.

"Within days, Johnson & Johnson will provide 300 000 doses of the vaccine for South African teachers," Aspen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Emma Rumney)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's health ministry said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because of contamination concerns. "This is regrettable because each dose counts," a ministry spokesman said on Sunday in response to an enquiry by Reuters. "We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible."

  • South Africa’s vaccine rollout has hit yet another roadblock

    Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were manufactured at a plant in Baltimore, and awaiting distribution in South Africa cannot be used because of possible contamination.

  • Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound, Cayce officers say

    Law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man in a car.

  • Just because you've been vaccinated doesn't mean you can stop caring about America's vaccine campaign

    Things are returning to normal for vaccinated people. But without one last push to increase vaccination rates, we might all be at risk.

  • WSJ Opinion: Hits and Misses of the Week

    Journal Editorial Report: The week's best and worst from Kim Strassel, Mary O'Grady, Joe Sternberg and Dan Henninger. Image: Invision/Biogen/AP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • U.S. FDA declines to approve Avenue's non-opioid painkiller again, shares drop

    The FDA has been pushing drugmakers to develop alternatives to opioid-based painkillers, as the United States grapples with the menace of opioid addiction. The health regulator had previously declined to approve the painkiller in October, stating that it was not safe for the intended population. The agency said the delayed and the unpredictable onset of analgesia - relief from pain - with intravenous (IV) tramadol does not support its benefit as a monotherapy to treat patients with acute pain.

  • French Open defends 'pragmatic' stance in Osaka dealings

    French Open organizers defended their “pragmatic” approach in their dealings with four-time major champion Naomi Osaka during the tournament, saying Sunday they tried to engage with her several times before she decided to withdraw because she needed a mental health break. "We did it the right way,” French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said at a news conference on the last day of the tournament. Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros after she was fined $15,000 for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory — and threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media.

  • Nasdaq Rallies in Past 4 Weeks Amid Inflation Fear: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to seven U.S. technology bigwigs with strong growth potential for 2021. These are: NVDA, GOOGL, AAPL, INTU and AMAT.

  • Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, including against variants

    Novavax, a Maryland biotechnology company, announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine was 90.4% effective in its Phase 3 trial, including against coronavirus variants.Why it matters: The study of 29,960 participants in the U.S. and Mexico found the shot was safe and highly effective, paving the way for the FDA to clear a 4th vaccine for emergency use by the end of the year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Because the U.S. is currently

  • France vs Germany, Euro 2020: Kick-off time, TV channel details, prediction and team news

    A mouthwatering clash of the titans as two-time World Cup winners and twice European champions France take on four-time world champions and three-time European kings Germany on Tuesday in Munich. France are also No 2 in the world rankings and although the Germans have slipped to 12th, they are still a force to be reckoned with. With current European champions Portugal also in Pool F, avoiding defeat could prove decisive for both France and Germany in this aptly-named 'group of death'. What time

  • Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma

    Paris Jackson, stopping by “Red Table Talk” for a frank discussion about living under the media glare, reveals she suffers long-term anxiety and trauma from enduring countless camera clicks by paparazzi since she was a child. “I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson says. Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has a one-on-one discussion with fellow paparazzi target and friend Willow Smith on Wednesday’s edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.

  • Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

    Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can't hug the characters. Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won't require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website. Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions.

  • Science Sides with Pfizer, Despite Vaccine Fears

    Notwithstanding the horrors of the novel coronavirus pandemic, one definitive bright spot that emerged is the rapid-fire development of COVID-19 vaccines. In particular, Pfizer (PFE) and its partnership with German biotechnology firm BioNTech (BNTX) stand out as the leaders, thanks to their messenger RNA-based approach. Still, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for PFE stock, and certain headwinds have drawn concerns for investors. Most recently, President Biden supported the proposal to waive

  • Will This News Stop Ocugen Shares in Their Tracks?

    The company signed a deal with Bharat Biotech to co-commercialize Bharat's near-to-market coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. In recent days, the companies expanded the deal to include Canada as well. From the start of the year to a peak in February, Ocugen shares rose more than 760%. Ocugen said that it won't pursue Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. for its vaccine candidate -- known as Covaxin.

  • Horizon Day Camps returns to in-person for kids dealing with cancer

    A local camp for children with cancer and their siblings is getting to return to in-person camp this year. Joining us with more is the Executive Director of Horizon Day Camps, Mark McElrath and the mother of the camps first participant, Melanie Kabia.

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • Apple sets limits on legal requests after Justice Department snooped on top Democrats

    The new policy comes amid reports that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data on two Democratic congressmen

  • This Is the Story of a Man Who Jumped Into Lake Michigan Every Day for Nearly a Year

    CHICAGO — One Saturday last June, Dan O’Conor began his day in a prickly and painful state. He was anxious from the coronavirus pandemic, troubled by American politics and, on this particular morning after celebrating his son’s high school graduation with neighbors and a few tumblers of bourbon, spectacularly hung over. Fed up with his whingeing, his wife, Margaret, ordered him out of the house. He climbed on his bike and rode 3 miles east to Lake Michigan, where he could see the skyline of down

  • Country legend Reba McEntire lashes out at GOP fundraiser listing her as special guest without consent

    Representatives for Kristi Noem has said there was “written confirmation” despite McEntire’s insistence she refuses to get involved in politics