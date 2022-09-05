As Africa's climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds

WANJOHI KABUKURU
·2 min read

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Rich countries said they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa's efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday.

The amount promised by the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program — a joint initiative between various nations and organizations — is billed as the largest ever adaptation effort globally. Half of the amount is pledged by the African Development Bank with representatives from Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, the International Monetary Fund and others also offering their support for the initiative.

The continent emits just 3% to 4% of emissions despite being home to nearly 17% of the world’s population but experts say it is particularly vulnerable to climate change as it less able to adapt. African nations hope to use the funds to improve their resilience to extreme weather events, such as droughts or floods, increase tree cover and protect biodiversity, as well as expand their renewable energy capacity.

The summit comes just weeks after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that rich countries had failed to deliver on their 2009 promise to spend $100 billion a year to aid developing countries to adapt to a warming climate. The organization said $83.3 billion was given to poorer nations in 2020, the highest ever sum, but still short of the original amount.

If the funds promised at the Rotterdam summit are delivered, the decades-old goal will finally be achieved but African nations warn this will not be enough.

“Africa does not have the resources to tackle climate change," Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, told the summit. “The continent only receives 3% of the total climate financing.”

Africa will need between $1.3 and $1.6 trillion this decade to implement its commitments to the Paris climate agreement, an annual cost between $140 and $300 billion, Adesina said. He added that the costs of adapting to climate change are expected to increase by 2050, as the effects of global warming get more severe.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo said his country will push for the funds allocated to adapting to a warmer climate to be doubled at the forthcoming United Nations summit in Egypt in November.

After decades of developed countries falling short on their funding promises, many African nations remain skeptical that the funds will ever reach the continent.

The U.N. Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt, Mahmoud Mohieldin, said the existing global climate financing structure is “insufficient and ineffective,” especially for Africa.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods reaches 112

    Flash floods in Sudan have killed 12 more people died over the past week, a Sudanese official said Monday, bringing the death toll since the start of the rainy season in May to 112. Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, said at least 115 people have been injured. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.

  • Tackling inequality key to climate fight - study

    Tackling inequality is key to securing the public support needed to overhaul the global economy and reverse climate change, an update to the landmark 50-year-old computer simulation of environmental stress has found. Based on modelling by MIT scientists of a world destabilised by growing consumption, the 1972 "Limits To Growth" simulation has been attacked as flawed by some but applauded by others as prescient of accelerating planetary stress. Its central conclusion was that, if left unchecked, rising inequality in the next 50 years would leave people less trusting of governments and other institutions, making co-operation to deal with climate change and other threats more difficult.

  • Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

    Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. The 47-year-old Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak’s 60,399.

  • UN envoy says won't visit Myanmar if she can't see Suu Kyi

    The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar declared Monday that she will not visit the Southeast Asia nation again unless its military government allows her to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The envoy, Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore, also warned of the “tragic reality that large numbers of people will be forced to flee” Myanmar in search of safety, and that the international community must help provide them with humanitarian assistance. Myanmar's military seized power in February last year from Suu Kyi’s elected government, plunging the country into what some U.N. experts have described as civil war.

  • ‘Winter is coming’: Iran tempts Europe with promise of cheaper gas in exchange for nuclear deal

    Experts caution it would be years before Iran’s gas could get to Europe

  • Sri Lanka refuses international human rights investigation

    Sri Lanka will not accept any international investigation imposed by the U.N. Human Rights Council into alleged rights abuses during the country's long civil war, an official said Monday. Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Sabry said the government is willing to engage with the international community in seeking closure for human rights issues, but that any solution should conform with the country's Constitution. The statement is a retraction of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's earlier stance when he was prime minister.

  • Martha Koome - from women's right campaigner to Supreme Court chief justice

    Despite a difficult childhood, Martha Koome became Kenya's first female chief justice.

  • Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

    Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia's Chattooga County, authorities said.

  • Jackson water crisis: A legacy of environmental racism?

    Experts say the crisis in the US city is the result of generations of discrimination and segregation.

  • Rich nations owe reparations to countries facing climate disaster, says Pakistan minister

    Sherry Rehman, the country’s climate change minister, insists rich polluters must pay their due as country is hit by devastating floods

  • The U.S. Can’t Reduce Emissions Without the Help of China

    China's program for green energy goes back two decades. The U.S. has a new commitment to a lower-carbon future, but it could use input from China.

  • Top Shreveport headlines: Bossier City cop arrested on federal charges, city boils water, and more

    This week, a Bossier City cop was arrested on federal charges, Shreveport was under a boil water advisory and a mayoral candidate received a restraining order.

  • French minister heads to Turkey to discuss Russian sanctions evasion

    France's foreign minister heads to Turkey on Monday to emphasise to Ankara the importance of its firms not circumventing Western sanctions on Russia after the United States said Turkish businesses faced the risk of sanctions. NATO member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion and sending arms to Ukraine, while opposing Western sanctions and continuing trade, tourism and investment with Russia.

  • Water use and waste violations issued to illegal marijuana grow property owners

    The large-scale illegal marijuana operation raided west of Junction City was pumping water from a pond and using electricity without a permit, police say.

  • Salma Hayek Swears She's Had No Botox or Fillers Thanks to This Cream — Now Only $7

    When people look at Salma Hayek, they instantly think one of two things: she’s so talented, and how does she stay so youthful-looking? Many claim Botox, which she always shuts down immediately. The rumor was so widespread that she addressed it in an interview with Town and Country, saying: “I haven’t done anything. I don’t […]

  • “We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Chattooga, Floyd counties

    Flooding swept across most of Chattooga County on Sunday.

  • Prince Charles Is ‘Completely Bewildered’ by Prince Harry’s Attacks

    Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry and Meghan’s ‘nuclear bombs’ take their toll on queenThe relentless attacks on the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their toll on Queen Elizabeth; a source who knows her well describes them to the Sunday Times as “nuclear bombs.” Prince Charles, a friend says, is “complet

  • The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

    Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...

  • Pakistani writer gives dire warning to international community following deadly flooding: 'You can call these people climate refugees... Your country will have them too.'

    In an op-ed, Fatima Bhutto, a Pakistani writer, warned the international community that they too could become climate refugees in the future.

  • Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home

    Fish and Wildlife told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez that the bear was likely shot at a local bow hunting area that is legal.