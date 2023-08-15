Africa's e-commerce leader sees growth stall under tough market conditions

The News

LAGOS — African e-commerce company Jumia lost one million customers and fulfilled six million fewer orders in the first six months of this year than in the same period 2022, its earnings report for this year’s second quarter published today showed.

Jumia said the value of its sales between April and June dropped by 25% to $202 million, leaving it with revenue of $48.5 million — a 15% decline. The number of active customers has stayed at a constant 2.4 million all year.

Francis Duffay, Jumia’s chief executive, blamed the company’s usage performance on “the complexity of a very challenging macro environment,” just as he did when explaining declining metrics in the first quarter. He cited average inflation of 14% across the company’s eleven markets in June 2023 as a major factor that depressed consumer spending and sellers’ ability to stock inventory.

However, Jumia reported a loss of $19.3 million, 66% lower than a year ago and its lowest quarterly loss in four years. The reduction was driven by cuts to expenses such as the average amounts spent on deliveries and on sales and advertising, Duffay said.

Know More

Since it became the first African tech company to go public on the New York stock exchange in 2019, Jumia has tried several strategy approaches to achieve a path to profitability with little success. One such move was to switch what it sold, from high-value items like phones and home appliances to more “everyday” items such as cosmetics and food delivery.

It has not worked, Duffay — who took the leadership reins from the company’s two co-founders last November — said on Tuesday’s earnings call.

Facing the twin pressures of inflation and local currency depreciations against the dollar, Jumia is returning to its earlier blueprint of prioritizing those high-value items which net an average of $42 each. Items in the so-called everyday category had an average value of $7 by contrast. This recalibration of the company’s service portfolio will see it “move away from unprofitable categories with limited consumer life-time value,” Duffay said.

Alexander’s view

Duffay’s attempt to make Jumia lean has seen him discontinue the company’s Prime program, calling time on an unsuccessful attempt to reproduce Amazon’s model in Africa. In other moves that speak to the company’s newfound realism, he has ended grocery deliveries and is cutting out products like mobile phone airtime on the company’s app.

But while declining losses suggest progress, he is operating in a market climate that could worsen the underlying macro problems that have stalled user growth. Just as the second quarter report was being presented today, Nigeria’s statistics agency said inflation rose to 24.1% in July. A foreign exchange reform initiated by the country’s president in June has seen the naira depreciate over 60%.

Jumia has increased the commission it charges sellers on its platform and some of those sellers have passed on the costs to consumers, Duffay confirmed on the earnings call in response to an analyst’s question. Rising inflation and further currency depreciation are likely to accelerate these trends, raising questions as to when Jumia can expect growth to rebound.

“It’s very hard to tell you whether it is in one, two or three quarters,” Duffay said.

Notable

After years of focusing on Africa’s major cities, Jumia is exploring a push into rural areas in search of new users to push sales numbers up. In Nigeria, its largest market, the company said it has set up 250 pick-up stations to be closer to customers in parts of the country outside of Lagos.