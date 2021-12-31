Africa's year in pictures 2021: Giggles and coronations
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A selection of the best photos from across the African continent this year:
Images from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and BBC
A selection of the best photos from across the African continent this year:
Images from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and BBC
Defenses should dominate when Dolphins and Titans meet with playoff berths on the line.
Born on Christmas Day, Noel Hyun Oh shares his birthday with both his mother and his grandfather — a statistically rare event.
Multiple grass fires have been reported in Boulder County as strong winds — including a 110 mph gust — continue to blow through the area.
"It felt like my father was there," Botelho said, describing the early morning moment when a 9-point buck came into view.
A former "Baywatch” actor and NFL cheerleader is facing federal assault charges after allegedly beating another passenger during a Delta flight who called her a "Karen" after she compared herself to Rosa Parks. Patricia Cornwall, 51, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta two days before Christmas following the chaotic flight from Tampa, Florida, the Atlanta Police Department stated in a press release. They said they had responded to “a disturbance ca
“It saddens us that anyone would say we are not inclusive, given that we serve all races and religions every single day in all of our stores,” Bren Brown, president of Frontier Justice, said in the statement.
An Asian food court stall in Illinois has gone viral on TikTok after an employee refused to serve two Black sisters because of his alleged encounter with another Black person earlier that day. What happened: TikTok user @labellamonay shared the incident on Sunday, and the clip has been viewed more than 1.1 million times at the time of this writing. In the two-minute video, the TikTok user confronts an Asian server of Fox Valley Mall’s Nori Japan in Aurora, Illinois, after he allegedly refused to serve the woman’s sister, because she is Black.
Bobcats are solitary animals who are “territorial and elusive by nature.”
Family members are reportedly allowed to visit the men, and the "seven star" housing units include gyms and offices.
Tomas Butterfield, 42, has been identified as the victim of the shark attack in the waters of Morro Bay Harbor on Dec. 24
The Duke of York has been warned that the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell proves that justice will prevail “whether you’re a president or a prince”.
Steve Lewis never sought attention and rarely talked about his wartime experiences, aside from wearing his “buffalo soldier” baseball cap wherever he went.
Fairfield Police Department, Assistant Jefferson County AttorneyThe Spanish teacher killed in Fairfield, Iowa, in November didn’t have much of a chance to see it coming, prosecutors allege. The two 16-year-old suspects watched her every move, waiting for the right moment to strike.The allegations were part of a Dec. 23 court filing against Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the brutal killing of Nohema Graber, 66. Prosecutors have charged Goodale and Willard Miller, both students of
Someone has to say it, and I derive no pleasure from doing so. But here goes:
A flight attendant brightened up the Illinois teacher’s Christmas in isolation.
The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of five sex-trafficking charges, and is facing decades in prison. What does this mean for Jeffrey Epstein's other associates?
Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Police Cold Case detectives announced they had solved and closed the brazen kidnapping and murder 55 years ago of Danny Goldman, a 17-year-old banker’s son from Surfside.
Judge Farren Eddins said Rowland is innocent until proven guilty when explaining his ruling at Rowland’s first court appearance.
Authorities are trying to find both the woman and the infant, both of whom have disappeared