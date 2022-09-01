Africa's top shots: 26 August - 1 September

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Child holding two mangos in their hands. There are plants behind them.
On Friday a child in Obour City, Egypt, is seen harvesting mangos, during the season for the fruit, which lasts from June to November.
Men lines up on horses. Most of them are wearing traditional Morocco clothes in yellow. They are raising rifles in the air. There are onlookers behind them.
Over in Morocco on Saturday a group of horsemen raise their weapons during the traditional horse-riding performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival in Rabat…
Horsemen riding with rifles in the air. One of the rifles is shooting out fire.
Some of the guns are fired during the festivities.
Woman with an umbrella with her baby on her back walking on the road.
In Kenya's Rift Valley on Monday, a woman carries her baby on her back as she goes to vote in the delayed parliamentary election in Rongai Constituency.
Woman dancing in traditional Nigerian clothes. She is smiling and waving her hands.
On Tuesday a woman dances in Nigeria's Adamawa State, as families of missing people gather to mark the International Day of the Disappeared.
Majda John Peter on the runway. There are two models behind her. She is wearing jeans, a printed top and braids.
Glamour is in abundance in the Czech Republic capital, Prague, as South Sudanese model, Majda John Peter, competes in the Elite Model Look 2022 World Final on Tuesday…
Majda John Peter crying tears of joy.
She cannot contain her joy upon winning the contest, as she breaks down into tears.
A group of protesters on the road. One of them is making the peace sign. They are covering their faces.
Over in Sudan on Wednesday, a protester makes a peace sign during a demonstration against military rule.
Woman with CAR flag on her head wearing a T-shirt with the face on Crepin Mbouli Goumba on it.
In Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, a woman shows her support for opposition figure Crepin Mbouli Goumba, who is against constitutional reform that some fear could allow President Faustin Archange Touadera to serve a third term in office.
President Macron smiling against a backdrop of bookshelves. There is a painting behind him and people are taking photos of him.
President Emmanuel Macron of France beams as he receives a gift during a trip to Algeria on Saturday…
View of the Santa Cruz Christian chapel overlooking the sea. The weather looks misty.
He also pays a visit to the Santa Cruz Christian chapel in Oran...
Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke wearing cardinal clothes, and a sea of people all around him also dressed in red. One person is taking a picture.
Saturday is a big day for Nigerian Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, who is made a cardinal by the Pope in Vatican City.
Thriston Lawrence with his eyes intently on the ball.
From religion to sports, eyes are on the ball at the European Masters golf tournament in Switzerland as South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence takes a swing on Sunday...
Bobi Wine wearing a T-shirt which says Free All Political Prisoners
Former Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine takes his campaign to free political prisoners to the Venice film festival on Thursday.

All photos are subject to copyright

Recommended Stories

  • France: UN will approve Senegal's Bathily as Libya UN envoy

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated Abdoulaye Bathily to be the new U.N. envoy to Libya, and France’s U.N. ambassador said Thursday he thinks the Security Council will approve the former Senegalese minister and U.N. diplomat, which would end a contentious nine-month search. The last U.N. special representative, Jan Kubis, resigned last Nov. 23 after 10 months on the job, and a number of candidates proposed by Guterres were rejected by council members, Libya or neighboring countries.

  • Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades

    For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson's water system is in crisis. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times.

  • Jan. 6 panel asks former Speaker Gingrich for information

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, wrote in a letter sent to Gingrich on Thursday that the panel has obtained emails Gingrich exchanged with Trump’s associates about television advertisements that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and were designed to cast doubt on the voting after it had already taken place. Thompson wrote that Gingrich also appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to appoint fake electors and emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about those efforts on the evening of Jan. 6, after Trump supporters had attacked the Capitol.

  • Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report: Suggestions victims suffocated

    A toxicology report suggests overcrowding suffocated the victims, relatives say.

  • ‘Battle tested’ Terrance Jean-Jacques confident he’s UFC ready: ‘I’ve never been told I had a boring fight’

    "I've never been told I had a boring fight, and my only legitimate loses are against UFC-level competition."

  • ‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

    One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. “He's drunk and he's high and he's mentally ill,” Castillo told the emergency dispatcher, emphasizing again her son's mental condition. Less than five minutes later, a police officer burst into the house and shot Arcadio Castillo III dead as he stood, his mother said later, "frozen like a deer in headlights.”

  • Long-awaited UN report on human rights abuses in Xinjiang triggers fiery Beijing response

    A United Nations report accusing China of committing grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang has triggered a fiery response from Beijing. On Wednesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a 48-page report that found “serious human rights violations” in the Chinese government’s crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

  • 1st Black Marine 4-star takes trip to Africa as new AFRICOM leader

    Gen. Michael Langley has been tasked with leading troops on the continent against escalating threats from militant groups.

  • Emily Blunt Is 'Hell-Bent' on Revenge in Amazon's The English Costarring Twilight 's Chaske Spencer

    "You've got this epic chase thriller, and yet there's a love story that runs and reigns supreme through it," Emily Blunt tells PEOPLE about her new limited series from Amazon Prime Video

  • Typhoon Hinnamnor Hits Japan's Ishigaki Island

    Strong wind, heavy rain, and high waves hit the Okinawa region of Japan on Thursday, September 1, during Typhoon Hinnamnor, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.The Okinawa Meteorological Observatory reported that they expected 30 mm (1.18 inches) of rainfall per hour in the area during the typhoon.Video posted by @sola84681833, which they said was taken Thursday in Ishigaki, shows pouring rain and gusty wind. Credit: @sola84681833 via Storyful

  • Police release video of Southern California ‘distraction theft’ targeting senior citizen

    Glendale police say they have learned of several such thefts in recent weeks, in which one suspect removes jewelry from the victim while others start up conversation and do distracting acts.

  • Mexican housing must become denser, better planned - study

    Mexican housing must become denser and better planned to provide adequate living options to lower-income parts of the population, according to a new study, which said the country's current residential construction was largely unregulated. "The real problem is providing housing to the bottom 20% or 30%," said Albert Saiz from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). According to Saiz, the prevalence of self-built, one-family homes is a bigger problem than growing numbers of "digital nomads" - remote workers living in Mexico but earning disproportionately large salaries from abroad - which have been the focus of criticism since the coronavirus pandemic took many jobs online.

  • Jaguars claim linebacker off waivers, cut veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis

    Gotsis' contract was terminated on Thursday when the Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

  • Japanese porn star hugs over 3,000 people in 24-hours

    A Japanese adult video actor determined to become “the most hugged woman in the world” held a 24-hour event where she hugged over 3,000 fans. Fukada Eimi, 24, held the event in Shibuya, Tokyo, at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event ended at 6 p.m. on Sunday after Fukada had hugged a total of 3,163 fans.

  • Armie Hammer's aunt says she wasn't shocked when he was accused of sexual assault: 'You don't just wake up one day and become a monster'

    Casey Hammer — who appears in the new docuseries Discovery+ "House of Hammer" — alleged that "generations" of men in the family have been abusive.

  • Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Calls Out Comparison Of Meghan Markle's Wedding To Prison Release

    Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela said his grandfather's 1990 release from jail "was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle" that had no modern equivalent.

  • NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face

    A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder.

  • Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Screenshot/YouTubeIn January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse

  • Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City

    The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.

  • A New Jersey Town Cut Down All Their Trees to "Deter Homeless," They're Part of A Bigger Trend

    Residents of a small town in New Jersey awoke one day to find that all of the trees in their town’s square had been leveled by the city government. So what provoked this sudden aggression against the willowy branches lining the city center?