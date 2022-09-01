Africa's top shots: 26 August - 1 September
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has nominated Abdoulaye Bathily to be the new U.N. envoy to Libya, and France’s U.N. ambassador said Thursday he thinks the Security Council will approve the former Senegalese minister and U.N. diplomat, which would end a contentious nine-month search. The last U.N. special representative, Jan Kubis, resigned last Nov. 23 after 10 months on the job, and a number of candidates proposed by Guterres were rejected by council members, Libya or neighboring countries.
For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson's water system is in crisis. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, wrote in a letter sent to Gingrich on Thursday that the panel has obtained emails Gingrich exchanged with Trump’s associates about television advertisements that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and were designed to cast doubt on the voting after it had already taken place. Thompson wrote that Gingrich also appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to appoint fake electors and emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about those efforts on the evening of Jan. 6, after Trump supporters had attacked the Capitol.
A toxicology report suggests overcrowding suffocated the victims, relatives say.
"I've never been told I had a boring fight, and my only legitimate loses are against UFC-level competition."
One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. “He's drunk and he's high and he's mentally ill,” Castillo told the emergency dispatcher, emphasizing again her son's mental condition. Less than five minutes later, a police officer burst into the house and shot Arcadio Castillo III dead as he stood, his mother said later, "frozen like a deer in headlights.”
A United Nations report accusing China of committing grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang has triggered a fiery response from Beijing. On Wednesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a 48-page report that found “serious human rights violations” in the Chinese government’s crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.
Gen. Michael Langley has been tasked with leading troops on the continent against escalating threats from militant groups.
"You've got this epic chase thriller, and yet there's a love story that runs and reigns supreme through it," Emily Blunt tells PEOPLE about her new limited series from Amazon Prime Video
Strong wind, heavy rain, and high waves hit the Okinawa region of Japan on Thursday, September 1, during Typhoon Hinnamnor, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.The Okinawa Meteorological Observatory reported that they expected 30 mm (1.18 inches) of rainfall per hour in the area during the typhoon.Video posted by @sola84681833, which they said was taken Thursday in Ishigaki, shows pouring rain and gusty wind. Credit: @sola84681833 via Storyful
Glendale police say they have learned of several such thefts in recent weeks, in which one suspect removes jewelry from the victim while others start up conversation and do distracting acts.
Mexican housing must become denser and better planned to provide adequate living options to lower-income parts of the population, according to a new study, which said the country's current residential construction was largely unregulated. "The real problem is providing housing to the bottom 20% or 30%," said Albert Saiz from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). According to Saiz, the prevalence of self-built, one-family homes is a bigger problem than growing numbers of "digital nomads" - remote workers living in Mexico but earning disproportionately large salaries from abroad - which have been the focus of criticism since the coronavirus pandemic took many jobs online.
Gotsis' contract was terminated on Thursday when the Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears.
A Japanese adult video actor determined to become “the most hugged woman in the world” held a 24-hour event where she hugged over 3,000 fans. Fukada Eimi, 24, held the event in Shibuya, Tokyo, at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event ended at 6 p.m. on Sunday after Fukada had hugged a total of 3,163 fans.
Casey Hammer — who appears in the new docuseries Discovery+ "House of Hammer" — alleged that "generations" of men in the family have been abusive.
Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela said his grandfather's 1990 release from jail "was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle" that had no modern equivalent.
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Screenshot/YouTubeIn January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
Residents of a small town in New Jersey awoke one day to find that all of the trees in their town’s square had been leveled by the city government. So what provoked this sudden aggression against the willowy branches lining the city center?