Africa's top shots: 26 August - 1 September

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

On Friday a child in Obour City, Egypt, is seen harvesting mangos, during the season for the fruit, which lasts from June to November.

Over in Morocco on Saturday a group of horsemen raise their weapons during the traditional horse-riding performance at a Moussem culture and heritage festival in Rabat…

Some of the guns are fired during the festivities.

In Kenya's Rift Valley on Monday, a woman carries her baby on her back as she goes to vote in the delayed parliamentary election in Rongai Constituency.

On Tuesday a woman dances in Nigeria's Adamawa State, as families of missing people gather to mark the International Day of the Disappeared.

Glamour is in abundance in the Czech Republic capital, Prague, as South Sudanese model, Majda John Peter, competes in the Elite Model Look 2022 World Final on Tuesday…

She cannot contain her joy upon winning the contest, as she breaks down into tears.

Over in Sudan on Wednesday, a protester makes a peace sign during a demonstration against military rule.

In Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, a woman shows her support for opposition figure Crepin Mbouli Goumba, who is against constitutional reform that some fear could allow President Faustin Archange Touadera to serve a third term in office.

President Emmanuel Macron of France beams as he receives a gift during a trip to Algeria on Saturday…

He also pays a visit to the Santa Cruz Christian chapel in Oran...

Saturday is a big day for Nigerian Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, who is made a cardinal by the Pope in Vatican City.

From religion to sports, eyes are on the ball at the European Masters golf tournament in Switzerland as South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence takes a swing on Sunday...

Former Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine takes his campaign to free political prisoners to the Venice film festival on Thursday.

All photos are subject to copyright