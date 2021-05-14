Africa's top shots: 7-13 May 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (Reuters) -Individuals involved in a new eruption of Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed may be targeted by an International Criminal Court investigation now under way into alleged war crimes in earlier bouts of the conflict, its top prosecutor said in an interview. The ICC's Fatou Bensouda told Reuters she would press ahead with her inquiry even without the cooperation of Israel, which accuses her office of anti-Semitic bias and - like its closest ally the United States - rejected membership in the treaty-based court, objecting to its jurisdiction.Israel and Palestinian Islamist groups plunged this week into their fiercest round of fighting since 2014, with punishing Israeli air strikes on Gaza and militants based in the densely populated enclave firing over 1,600 rockets into Israel.
These and thousands of other social media posts along with conservative websites and commentators this week misleadingly painted President Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos — who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline on Friday — but engineered it. In reality, a ransom-seeking cyberattack, not a Biden executive order or energy policy, triggered the shutdown that drove residents of states such as North Carolina to panic-buy so much gas that nearly 70% of service stations in the state remained without fuel on Thursday afternoon. Biden spoke about the hack Thursday as he sought to assuage fears around the supply crunch, reassuring the public that his administration had helped get the Colonial Pipeline back online Wednesday and that remaining outages at gas stations were a “temporary situation" that panic-buying would only exacerbate.
In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok hopes Sudan can wipe out its staggering $60 billion foreign debt bill this year by securing relief and deals at an upcoming Paris conference that could bring much-needed investment.
The backlash was swift - and effective. The NHS has performed a climbdown over plans to use online and telephone "screening" for GP appointments, announcing that every patient would now have the right to see their doctor face to face. The Telegraph disclosed that family doctors had been told to introduce a system of "total triage", which meant those wishing to see their GP were being discouraged and told to have an online or phone discussion first. Now NHS England has ordered the system be abolished amid a mounting backlash from patients' groups and doctors. Health Editor Laura Donnelly explains the new guidance issued to all GPs. And Matt finds a joke in the debacle for today's cartoon.
The victim told police that the driver, of Kansas City, North, allegedly rammed her vehicle off the road, busted out her window and pointed a gun at her.
Alibaba had its first quarterly operating loss since it went public in 2014 after Beijing slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on the nation's largest e-commerce company for abusing its market position. Authorities launched an investigation into Alibaba last year and abruptly halted the $37 billion initial public offering of shares from its financial affiliate Ant Group as Beijing grew increasingly concerned over the growing influence of technology giants in China. Beijing has fined multiple technology firms over antitrust violations and has since launched a probe into Alibaba rival Meituan over suspected anti-competitive behavior.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Amy Schumer co-creator Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s Irony Point production banner is expanding its relationship with Netflix as the streaming giant bolsters its comedy slate. The company has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with the streamer, with a first-look component for projects developed by Irony Point, encompassing stand-up comedy, sketch, […]
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks. The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be force from Sunday to mid June, include limiting social gatherings to two people and ceasing dining in at restaurants. "This is clearly a setback in our fight against COVID-19, " said Lawrence Wong, the minister for education who co-chairs Singapore's coronavirus taskforce.
A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.
An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.
FBIAn active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.” Hunter Palm. FBI In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says. Michael Adams. FBI After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint. Brittiany Angelina Dillon. FBI In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
"I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.
Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats
The Yankees' relaxed restrictions, coupled with the spread of variants, may have set the stage for breakthrough infections.
In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.
Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview. The Denver-based voting technology vendor sued Powell and others who spread false claims that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.