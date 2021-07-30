S.Africa's Transnet to lift force majeure at container terminals from Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet on Friday said it would lift the force majeure it declared at its container terminals from Monday, after a cyber attack hampered operations.

The force majeure -- a contractual clause invoked when factors outside a company's control render it unable to meet its commitments to customers -- took effect from July 22 at terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.

"Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning)