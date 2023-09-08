Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 September

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Military soldiers marching in Gabon, 4 September
On Monday, soldiers parade in honour of General Brice Nguema during his inauguration as interim president in Gabon's capital, Libreville.
A delegate from the indigenous Maasai community wearing ostrich feathers, 6 September
A maasai man arrives at the African Climate Summit on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya...
Climate activists holding placards in Nairobi, 4 September
At the same summit on Monday, climate activists march and urge delegates to take action to phase out fossil fuels...
The larvae of black soldier flies, 4 September
These larvae of black soldier flies were also on display at the summit.
Female harvester in Tunisia, 5 September
While a Tunisian farmer harvests organic green peppers on Tuesday.
The Lagos Blue Line rail in Lagos, Nigeria, 4 September
The new Lagos Blue Line rail arrives at the Marina station on Monday, the first day of its commercial operations in Nigeria's commercial hub.
Open graves in South Africa, 3 September
Mourners wait near open graves ahead of a mass burial of victims of a deadly blaze on Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Lawyers at a hearing in Congo, 6 September
Lawyers attend a hearing of six soldiers charged with crimes against humanity at a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.
Large crowd of people holding Zimbabwe flag, 4 September
Large crowds attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.
Women work making injera at Lemi Kura Injera Factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 1 September.
Women in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia make injera - traditional fermented flatbread on Friday.

