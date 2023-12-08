Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 December 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Dancers Pauline Okumu (C) and Natalia Como (R) hug at the backstage during the production of the 'Nutcracker', a classical ballet traditionally performed in the Christmas period, at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on December 2, 2023.
Ballet dancers embrace one another during The Nutcracker performance at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on Saturday...
Children from different community schools in Nairobi's informal settlements watch the production of the 'Nutcracker', a classical ballet traditionally performed in the Christmas period, at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on December 2, 2023.
In the audience children from schools in the capital's informal settlements are transfixed by the magnificent performance.
A man washes his horse at Yoff Beach in Dakar, Senegal on December 02, 2023.Senegalese people widely use horses and horse-drawn carriages in transportation and transport, despite rapid urbanization in the country.
On the same day, a horse gets a cooling bath at Yoff Beach in Dakar, Senegal.
Vacationers play with inflatable donuts at a water park in Bishoftu on December 3, 2023. Just 40 kilometres outside Addis Ababa in the Oromia Region, Bishoftu is known for the number of crater lakes and its resorts, which makes it one of the premium leisure spots in the vicinity of the Ethiopian capital.
In Ethiopia, vacationers were also cooling down on inflatable doughnuts at a water park on Sunday.
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa walks with members of the search and rescue mission looking for the bodies of those who were killed following flash floods and landslides near the slopes of Mount Hanang in the Manyara region, in Tanzania, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
On Monday, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majliwa joins a rescue mission looking for people who were swept up in the flash floods and landslides.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Johannesburg Theatre in Johannesburg on December 5, 2023. South Africa marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of Nelson Mandela with Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.
Education activist Malala Yousafzai marks the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death on Tuesday with a lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The wreath laying at the stature of Nelson Mandela during a Pro-Palestine demonstration at the Union Buildings on December 05, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The march also commemorated the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death.
On the same day, pro-Palestinian protesters gather around the Nelson Mandela statue in Pretoria.
Cultural dancers of the Crusaders for Peace perform during the event to mark the observance of International Human Rights Day, as part of 16 days of Day Activism against Gender-based Violence at the One UN House in Monrovia, Liberia, 06 December 2023. The Global theme for this year's event is 'Invest to prevent Violence Against Gender Women and Girls.'
Dancers perform in the streets of Liberia's capital, Monrovia, to mark International Human Rights Day on Wednesday.
Sherrie Silver Foundation youth dancers perform on stage during Move Afrika: Rwanda 2023 on December 06, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
In Rwanda, young dancers perform at the Move Afrika festival, which is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, on Wednesday...
Zuchu performs onstage during Move Afrika: Rwanda 2023 on December 06, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda
Tanzanian Zuchu is also on stage thrilling the crowd in Kigali.
A fishing boat on the River Nile in Giza, Egypt, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. The International Monetary Fund said Egypt's battle against record consumer-price growth is its first focus, potentially easing pressure on authorities to imminently enact a much-anticipated currency devaluation
A photgrapher spots a fishing boat on the River Nile in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on a misty Monday.

