Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A model gets her make up done during a fashion show at the 2022 editon of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 2, 2022. - The Durban July race is the biggest horse racing event on the African continent and a high social event where South African celebrities dress up and watch the race. The race attracts close to 100,000 spectators.
Models prepare backstage for a fashion show at the Durban July horse races in South Africa on Saturday.
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria walks to the Octagon in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria channels US wrestling legend The Undertaker with his trademark hat, ahead of a UFC middleweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Malian singer-songwriter and actress Fatoumata Diawara feat. Yael Naim performs on the Orange Stage during the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Malian music and screen star Fatoumata Diawara performs at a festival in Denmark on Friday.
Thingo Khumalo at the Season 3 premiere launch of Life with Kelly Khumalo in The Mesh Club, Rosebank on July 02, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Thingo Khumalo, whose mother stars in reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, poses at the series three launch in South Africa on Saturday.
Tunisian street food vendor Habib el-Bey prepares street food using his own recipes for customers in his van parked along the capital Tunis' Habib Bourguiba Avenue on July 2, 2022. - Over a decade after a street vendor's self-immolation over police harassment sparked a revolution, another is using his own run-in with authorities to inspire young Tunisian entrepreneurs to persevere. El-Bey, 27, set up his food van in April in Bab el-Khadra, a working class district of Tunis, to serve sandwiches to passers-by on Ramadan evenings, after the breaking of the fast. The chef, whose real name is Habib Hlila, used banter and theatrics as he prepared and served sandwiches and grills with his special sauce, turning him into a star of Tunisian street food.
On the same day, well-known street food cook Habib el-Bey gets to work in his van on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, in Tunisia's capital city.
A view of the livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha as the slowdown in markets continues due to the high cost of living in Khartoum, Sudan on July 04, 2022.
On Monday as Eid al-Adha celebrations near, a vendor shows off his healthy livestock at a market in Khartoum, Sudan.
An Egyptian worker hangs knives at a blade sharpening shop at a popular market on July 3, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.
The day before in Cairo, Egypt, blades are lined up at a sharpening shop.
Fishermen pull in nets during the annual sardine run, in Winklespruit, near Durban, South Africa, July 1, 2022.
On Friday these fishermen on South Africa's eastern coast pull their nets in during the annual sardine run.
A visitor looks at an artwork by Libyan artist Abdullah Hadia during the Tra Tani exhibition, a puzzle game consisting of artworks by local artists, in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on July 3, 2022.
On Sunday a visitor takes in one of the pieces at Libya's Tra Tani exhibition, described as a puzzle game consisting of artworks by local artists.
Ayanbinrin Aduke plays a drum during the 80th birthday celebration for uncle Jumi Solanke, as he is fondly called, in the Bariga district of Lagos, Nigeria, 06 July 2022. The Lagos Art community celebrated one of Nigeria&quot;s foremost art directors, dramatist, and storytellers, with book readings, stage play, film screening and story-telling events.
On Wednesday, Ayanbinrin Aduke drums during the 80th birthday party for Jimi Solanke - a multi-talented dramatist and storyteller - in Lagos, Nigeria.
A Nigerian musician plays at a ceremony for the signing of an agreement of intent to return them to Nigeria at the German foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany on July 1, 2022. - Thousands of Benin bronzes, metal plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, are now scattered around European museums after being looted by the British at the end of the 19th century.
On Friday a group of Nigerian musicians performs at a ceremony in Germany for the handover process of stolen colonial-era treasures - known as the Benin Bronzes.
Workers clean the Friendship Park in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 05, 2022. There are jogging - walking paths, bicycle paths, conference and gymnasiums and a restaurant in the Friendship located in the Arat Kilo district of Addis Ababa. The park awaits its local and foreign visitors.
Staff tend to Friendship Park in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, ahead of its opening.
A learner is comforted by another as she weeps while empty coffins used in a symbolic mass memorial service in East London on July 6, 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died in unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month, in an incident that shocked South Africa.
On the same in the South African city of East London, mourners pay their respects at a mass memorial service to 21 teenagers who died in a tavern last month.
Protesters shout slogans during a rally against military rule, following the last coup and to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of demonstrations in Khartoum North, Sudan July 1, 2022.
On Friday, protesters in Khartoum mark the third anniversary of anti-government demonstrations in Sudan.
Protesters hold placards during the demonstration. Dozens of people gathered at the Plaza de España in the city of Melilla to demand the action of the security forces of both countries in the massive entry attempt by hundreds of migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa. The demonstration was also joined by Spanish citizens, members of civil society, and some humanitarian organizations. Today marks a week of the events where 23 people lost their lives, dozens ended up with injuries, and the Moroccan police detained many others at the border crossing known as Chinatown within Moroccan territory.
"Black lives matter" and "No human being is illegal" read some of the banners waved by demonstrators in the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday, where 23 migrants were killed close to the Morocco border one week ago.
Cameroonian mother Agol Tchabda, who gave birth on irregular migrants' boat, lies on a stretcher as she holds her baby at a hospital after the migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard units in Aydin, Turkiye on Junly 01, 2022.
On the same day, Cameroonian national Agol Tchabda, who gave birth to her baby on a migrant boat in the Mediterranean, is cared for in hospital in Turkey's Aydin province.
A man walks down a street in the Casbah of Algiers on July 5, 2022.
And on Tuesday, a man walks up a hill in the Casbah of Algiers, in Algeria.

