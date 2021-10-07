Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 October 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

On Friday Nigerians celebrate as the country marks its 61st year of independence from British rule...

This woman is part of an acrobatic display band performing in the capital, Abuja...

Many Nigerians take to Twitter under the hashtag #NigeriaAt61...

The following day Sudanese performers dance to welcome a conference delegation in Khartoum.

On the same day in Morocco a woman strokes a camel on the eve of the Marathon des Sables - which sees competitors run 250km (150 miles) through the Sahara desert in seven days...

On Sunday the race kicks off and runners hit the sand dunes.

On Monday, crowds gather in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to celebrate the swearing-in of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Mr Abiy, right, has introduced numerous reforms, and become embroiled in a civil war, since coming to power in 2018...

But there is a jubilant atmosphere amongst those present.

Back to Sudan on Tuesday, and a group of women walk in protest against a peace agreement signed between the government and rebel forces in 2020.

Over in London on Wednesday, actor Idris Elba and his Somali-Canadian model wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend The Harder They Fall film world premier.

Back in Morocco this man is still running the Marathon des Sables - he's on day four of the race.

On the same day a fruit seller walks past a street art mural in Johannesburg...

In the same city on Thursday protestors take to the streets over South Africa's economic policies.

Meanwhile Tanzania-born author Abdulrazak Gurnah's books are on display in Stockholm, after winning the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for Literature.

