Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 April 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
Foreign travel has got off to a bumpy start since Covid restrictions ended, but what is causing it?
WRTV News at 5 | April 7, 2022
Remains are unearthed of a dinosaur that may have died on the very day a space rock hit Earth.
The bodies of three people, a father, mother and adult son were found during a wellness check in Irvine Wednesday morning. Police say the severely decomposed bodies may have been in the home for more than a year.
The unit was described as a “death trap.”
The Arkansas senator implied on Tuesday that the Supreme Court nominee would have defended Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials
The jury in the London trial of Boris Becker retired on Wednesday to consider its verdicts in a case in which the German is accused of failing to hand over trophies he won after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.
A scuffle between the victim's family and the defendant's lawyers ensued after a judge dismissed the charges on April 5, 2022.
Readers share their views on Martin County's comp plan; protection vs. censorship; Florida's vaccination counts; and critical race theory
Tyre Sampson died after a falling off of Orlando's FreeFall ride and a loophole in Florida's law may have prevented the employee who operated the ride from being required to display a "maximum weight" sign.
The multimillion-dollar corporation has facilities in countries around the world, but southwest Bureau County is home.
Marty Morgan, Keon Cain sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Prattville's deadliest crime.
“This is a grand theft from our stores… all of us pay for it,” the sheriff said.
Cosmo Coffee, a cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, was grilled with a flood of negative one-star reviews after denoting a sandwich item on their menu with a Taiwanese flag. The inclusion of the Taiwanese flag, however, drew ire online, according to Radio New Zealand.
The bodies of three apparent adults were found inside an Irvine home, prompting authorities to launch an investigation of a possible murder-suicide.
The Arizona Republican's campaign denied he was attending, despite his promotion of the event on Instagram.
The head of the Russian Orthodox faith was quoted as saying on Thursday that his church and its faithful were holding back the antichrist. Patriarch Kirill was speaking six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has forced over 4 million people to flee, killed or injured thousands and left cities and towns destroyed. While he was not quoted specifically referring to Ukraine, Kirill's comments backed the Kremlin line on the war by implying that Russia's actions there were a forced response to a foreign aggressor.
Donna Castleberry, 23, was shot multiple times while in the backseat of Andrew Mitchell's undercover police vehicle on Aug. 23, 2018.
The woman says a sergeant with Mooresville Police dragged her out of her home then didn’t call for medical help after he popped her shoulder out of place.
Corriere Della Sera TVItalian firefighters extinguished a blaze set in a brazen dawn arson attack on a lavish villa owned by Vladimir Putin’s top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov early Wednesday. A fire official confirmed to The Daily Beast that the fire nearly engulfed the villa situated on the flanks of Lake Como, which has been confiscated by Italian officials due to sanctions but which still belongs to the Russian state TV presenter. The villa, with sweeping views over one of Italy’s most idyl