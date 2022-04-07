Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

This Muslim boy clocks the camera at Friday prayers in Yaoundé, Cameroon...

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins the next day, when this vendor arranges his watermelons at a market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu...

Zlabia pastries, seen here on Monday, are one of the most popular desserts among Tunisians when breaking their daily fasts.

Reality TV stars Roxy Louw and Kelly Khumalo pose at the Johannesburg launch party for South African series Tropika Island of Treasure on Friday.

On the same day numerous works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso - whose style borrowed heavily from African art - go on show in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Also in Senegal on Sunday, women browse shiny serving bowls on sale at a market in the town of Rufisque.

In Morocco on Friday, riders take part in festivities that are named "tebburide" after the type of gunpowder used...

The practice is said to date back to 15th Century victory celebrations against the Spanish.

Superfan Mama Joy Chauke attends the Fifa World Cup draw in Qatar on Friday. She is a well-known figure in her home country as head of the South African National Supporters (Sanasu).

Dozen of women take part in a shooting meet in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, on Saturday.

While these children shoot a game of pool after dark on Wednesday in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

Also on Wednesday, people in Burkina Faso hold a memorial to pan-African hero and late President Thomas Sankara, after his successor Blaise Compaoré is sentence to life in absentia for Sankara's 1987 murder.

And on the same day in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people rally to mark three years since regular, mass pro-democracy protests began.

