Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 April 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A young boy makes a funny face at the camera during prayers.
This Muslim boy clocks the camera at Friday prayers in Yaoundé, Cameroon...
A man arranges watermelons as he waits for customers.
The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins the next day, when this vendor arranges his watermelons at a market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu...
A Tunisian confectioner holds up a zlabia in a pastry shop in Tunis, Tunisia.
Zlabia pastries, seen here on Monday, are one of the most popular desserts among Tunisians when breaking their daily fasts.
Two South African reality TV stars, Roxy Louw and Kelly Khumalo, take a selfie together.
Reality TV stars Roxy Louw and Kelly Khumalo pose at the Johannesburg launch party for South African series Tropika Island of Treasure on Friday.
A man looks at artworks by Pablo Picasso at a dedicated exhibition at Dakar&#39;s Mus&#xe9;e des Civilisations Noires.
On the same day numerous works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso - whose style borrowed heavily from African art - go on show in Senegal's capital, Dakar.
Women buy bowls and plates at a market.
Also in Senegal on Sunday, women browse shiny serving bowls on sale at a market in the town of Rufisque.
Men charge on horseback while firing muskets.
In Morocco on Friday, riders take part in festivities that are named "tebburide" after the type of gunpowder used...
A man rides a horse kitted out in ornate and colourful tack.
The practice is said to date back to 15th Century victory celebrations against the Spanish.
South African football fan Mama Joy Chauke holds up a scarf with the words &quot;South Africa&quot; knitted into it.
Superfan Mama Joy Chauke attends the Fifa World Cup draw in Qatar on Friday. She is a well-known figure in her home country as head of the South African National Supporters (Sanasu).
A woman wearing protective goggles and earmuffs shoots with a CZ Shadow 2 9mm pistol.
Dozen of women take part in a shooting meet in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, on Saturday.
Children play billiards in the Sayeda Zainab district of Cairo.
While these children shoot a game of pool after dark on Wednesday in Egypt's capital, Cairo.
People carry a portrait of Thomas Sankara to a memorial site.
Also on Wednesday, people in Burkina Faso hold a memorial to pan-African hero and late President Thomas Sankara, after his successor Blaise Compaoré is sentence to life in absentia for Sankara's 1987 murder.
A smiling woman standing in the street holds a Sudanese flag.
And on the same day in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people rally to mark three years since regular, mass pro-democracy protests began.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories