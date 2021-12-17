Africa's week in pictures: 10 - 16 December 2021

·1 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A woman dressed in very colourful traditional clothing covering her eyes. There are bright blue skies behind her.
At a fashion show in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, one woman prefers not to look at the camera...
A man wearing a traditional hat, has a traditional horn-like instrument in his hands.
At the same event a traditional musician showcases his instrument.
Man with masquerade outfit on that covers his whole body. The fabric is swishing in the wind. Children watch on.
In Ogun state, Nigeria, a masquerade performs in front of children on Wednesday.
Miss Namibia in a long red flowing gown walking the runway
In Israel Miss Namibia stuns on the runway at the Miss Universe contest on Friday...
Miss Ghana wearing a green outfit with an elaborate head dress on. She is posing with one hand supporting her elbow, and her eyes are cast upwards.
Miss Ghana strikes a pose at the same event...
Three Miss Universe contestants standing on stage. They are posing and wearing glamorous dresses.
Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane came third despite her government urging her to boycott the event in protest at Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
A topless man cutting meat with a sharp knife. He is outside.
On Monday in Brazil, a Congolese man prepares a meal.
A woman stirring a big pot of rice. There are big tubs behind her.
Over in Senegal on Wednesday a woman cooks the national dish, thieboudienne (rice and fish), which was added to the Unesco list of the world's cultural treasures.
Man at a food stall with lemons
In the Tunisian capital a vendor sells lemons in a market on Tuesday.
A boy doing a backflip in the air on a beach. There are grey skies.
While in the Libyan city of Benghazi on the same day a boy is seen practicing Parkours.
Two men mid air whilst diving. They are wearing swimming gear
There is more sport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as Egypt's Youssef Elkamash competes at the Fina World Swimming Championships.
A boy with face paint hold up a tyre with multicoloured paint on it.
Back in Nigeria on Sunday a boy performs at an art event in Lagos...
Group of women in traditional Nigerian clothes sitting side by side. They have on red dresses and beads.
The following day women celebrate the return of looted artefacts to Benin City...

All pictures subject to copyright.

