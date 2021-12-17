Africa's week in pictures: 10 - 16 December 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

At a fashion show in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, one woman prefers not to look at the camera...

At the same event a traditional musician showcases his instrument.

In Ogun state, Nigeria, a masquerade performs in front of children on Wednesday.

In Israel Miss Namibia stuns on the runway at the Miss Universe contest on Friday...

Miss Ghana strikes a pose at the same event...

Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane came third despite her government urging her to boycott the event in protest at Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

On Monday in Brazil, a Congolese man prepares a meal.

Over in Senegal on Wednesday a woman cooks the national dish, thieboudienne (rice and fish), which was added to the Unesco list of the world's cultural treasures.

In the Tunisian capital a vendor sells lemons in a market on Tuesday.

While in the Libyan city of Benghazi on the same day a boy is seen practicing Parkours.

There is more sport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as Egypt's Youssef Elkamash competes at the Fina World Swimming Championships.

Back in Nigeria on Sunday a boy performs at an art event in Lagos...

The following day women celebrate the return of looted artefacts to Benin City...

