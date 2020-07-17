Africa's week in pictures: 10 - 16 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:A handprint on Munjiriri cave, part of a Maasai initiation ritual, is seen on Wednesday in Kenya.MoreA headless bust of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes looks out over Cape Town on Wednesday after it was decapitated. Monuments glorifying him have been defaced across South Africa where activists have long called for them to be removed and for institutions, in particular universities, to be "decolonised".MoreAlso in Cape Town, visitors to the seaside brace themselves as they are drenched by spray on Monday.MoreClothes and fabrics line the wall of a shop in Liberia's capital Monrovia on Monday as lockdown restrictions are eased and businesses reopen.MoreVets and park rangers remove a poacher's snare from the hand of a baby Gorilla in Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday.MoreRosewood is piled up by a river near Kamakwie in Sierra Leone on Sunday. Demand for the precious timber in China has fuelled illegal logging here and in other parts of West Africa in recent years.MoreEmna Charqui waters plants on a balcony in Tunis on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has been sentenced to six months in prison, after sharing a satirical Facebook post about hand-washing that imitated Koranic verse.MorePeople gather at a mosque in Bamako on Sunday where influential Imam and Malian opposition figure Mahmoud Dicko led prayers in memory of those who died in two days of clashes with security forces.MoreOn Wednesday a woman walks past a mural reminding residents of Nairobi to maintain social distancing.MoreAlso in Nairobi, on Monday a lone passenger sits on board an SGR train that links the capital with the second-biggest city of Mombasa.MorePictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.