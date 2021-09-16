Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Friends play an evening game of football on Thursday in Soweto, South Africa.

On the same day, Congolese-born artist Sandra Mujinga presents her work entitled Reworlding Remains during Berlin Art Week in Germany.

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening...

Somali-born model and entrepreneur Iman, wearing a striking gold design, also attends the event...

As did rising Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak, who stars in TV series Gossip Girl.

Also in New York, Sierra Leone's ambassador to the UN Victoria Sulimani joins models on the runway at the Rise Survivors' Fashion show. The event is designed to turn the question of "What were you wearing?", often posed to victims of sexual violence, on its head.

A lucky fan is serenaded on stage by Vegedream at the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Ivory Coast on Saturday...

The singer was one of a number of big names at the five-day festival.

Congolese star Koffi Olomide also took to the stage...

As did Cameroonian singer Daphne.

More than a week after he was ousted in a coup, a portrait of Guinea's President Alpha Condé still hangs by the entrance to the People's Palace where the military junta hosts politicians and civil groups for talks on Monday...

Also in the capital city, Conakry, this poster of junta leader Col Mamady Doumbouya looms large over the streets.

About 50 villages have been submerged by floods in southern Sudan, which the UN says have left 65,000 homeless, including refugees from neighbouring South Sudan.

On Sunday, Tunisians form a human chain during a protest against rising sea pollution in the suburbs of the capital city, Tunis.

In Ethiopia on Tuesday, a fighter with an ethnic Amhara militia poses for a photograph.

The day before in Addis Ababa, people take part in a prayer session to end the war in the Tigray region, ahead of Ethiopia's New Year celebrations.

People enjoy Tej at a market in Addis Ababa. The drink is traditionally enjoyed around Ethiopia's New Year and consists of three main ingredients - honey, water and a medicinal shrub called Gesho.

A curious goat looks out of a car in Hargeisa, capital of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, on Wednesday...

At the same livestock market are this man and his camels.

A man scales trees for dates in Egypt's south Giza governorate the day before.

These artefacts in a museum in Paris, known as the Royal Treasures of the Abomey Kingdom, are among 26 to be returned to Benin later this year.

On Tuesday, a man walks out of a newly restored cemetery that dates back to the 27th Century BC...

It is the resting place of Pharaoh Djoser, whose name is written in hieroglyphics here.

And this shot on Sunday shows Nigeria's biggest tropical forest - the Oban Biosphere Reserve in Calabar - which is home to elephants and gorillas among other species.

