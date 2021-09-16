Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

People are seen playing football through the goalposts. The sun appears large and hazy in the sky.
Friends play an evening game of football on Thursday in Soweto, South Africa.
A woman stands next to an artwork in a gallery. The light is green.
On the same day, Congolese-born artist Sandra Mujinga presents her work entitled Reworlding Remains during Berlin Art Week in Germany.
Lupita Nyong&#39;o poses on the red carpet.
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening...
Iman poses on the red carpet next to the designer of her outfit, Harris Reed.
Somali-born model and entrepreneur Iman, wearing a striking gold design, also attends the event...
Whitney Peak poses on the red carpet.
As did rising Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak, who stars in TV series Gossip Girl.
Women walk down a runway.
Also in New York, Sierra Leone's ambassador to the UN Victoria Sulimani joins models on the runway at the Rise Survivors' Fashion show. The event is designed to turn the question of "What were you wearing?", often posed to victims of sexual violence, on its head.
Franco-Ivorian singer Vegedream (R) performs with one of his fans on stage at the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Abidjan on September 11, 2021.
A lucky fan is serenaded on stage by Vegedream at the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Ivory Coast on Saturday...
Franco-Ivorian singer Vegedream interacts with fans as he performs at the festival.
The singer was one of a number of big names at the five-day festival.
Koffi Olomide performs on stage at the festival with dancers and back-up musicians on 12 September.
Congolese star Koffi Olomide also took to the stage...
Daphne performs on stage at the festival with dancers and back-up musicians on 11 September.
As did Cameroonian singer Daphne.
A politician signs in at the Peoples Palace ahead of the first session of talks.
More than a week after he was ousted in a coup, a portrait of Guinea's President Alpha Condé still hangs by the entrance to the People's Palace where the military junta hosts politicians and civil groups for talks on Monday...
A man walks past a billboard showing junta leader Col Mamady Doumbouya on 11 September.
Also in the capital city, Conakry, this poster of junta leader Col Mamady Doumbouya looms large over the streets.
South Sudanese refugees try to repair their home in flooded waters from the White Nile at a refugee camp which was inundated after heavy rain near in al-Qanaa in southern Sudan, on 14 September.
About 50 villages have been submerged by floods in southern Sudan, which the UN says have left 65,000 homeless, including refugees from neighbouring South Sudan.
Tunisians form a human chain along the beaches in the southern suburbs near Tunis.
On Sunday, Tunisians form a human chain during a protest against rising sea pollution in the suburbs of the capital city, Tunis.
An Amhara militia member poses for a photograph near the village of Chenna, 95km north-east of the city of Gondar.
In Ethiopia on Tuesday, a fighter with an ethnic Amhara militia poses for a photograph.
A man holds candles as he and others pray.
The day before in Addis Ababa, people take part in a prayer session to end the war in the Tigray region, ahead of Ethiopia's New Year celebrations.
People buy Tej to drink at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
People enjoy Tej at a market in Addis Ababa. The drink is traditionally enjoyed around Ethiopia's New Year and consists of three main ingredients - honey, water and a medicinal shrub called Gesho.
Women sit next to goats inside a car during a livestock market in the city of Hargeisa, Somaliland.
A curious goat looks out of a car in Hargeisa, capital of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, on Wednesday...
A man writes a number on a camel at a livestock market.
At the same livestock market are this man and his camels.
A farm worker climbs a palm tree to pick dates at Miit Rahina, south Giza governorate.
A man scales trees for dates in Egypt's south Giza governorate the day before.
A visitor looks at statues of the Royal Treasures of the Abomey Kingdom at a museum in Paris, France, on Friday.
These artefacts in a museum in Paris, known as the Royal Treasures of the Abomey Kingdom, are among 26 to be returned to Benin later this year.
A man walks down large steps.
On Tuesday, a man walks out of a newly restored cemetery that dates back to the 27th Century BC...
A man points at the hieroglyphs.
It is the resting place of Pharaoh Djoser, whose name is written in hieroglyphics here.
A shot of trees and foliage in Oban Biosphere Reserve, in Calabar, Nigeria.
And this shot on Sunday shows Nigeria's biggest tropical forest - the Oban Biosphere Reserve in Calabar - which is home to elephants and gorillas among other species.

