Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man gestures while sitting above harvested bales of wheat packed in the back of a pickup truck in a field in the Sidi Thabet region near Ariana north of the capital Tunis on June 13, 2022.
It's harvest time in Tunisia, where these farmers move bales of wheat on Monday.
A demonstrator gestures as with others tries to reach the border between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda during a protest in Goma on June 15, 2022. Several thousand people demonstrated on Wednesday in Goma, on the border with Rwanda, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to denounce &quot;Rwandan aggression&quot; and express their support for the Congolese army, in a context of maximum tension between Kinshasa and Kigali.
Congolese protesters make their voices heard in Goma on Wednesday, condemning "Rwandan aggression" as the two nations accuse each other of harbouring rebels amid worsening relations.
The members of the &quot;Happy girls&quot; netball team take part in a practice session at Katlehong township, south-east of Johannesburg.
On Friday in South Africa's Katlehong township, the Happy Girls netball team play together.
Members of the DHL Stormers Dancers practise their dance routines, at a church hall, in Cape Town.
In Cape Town on Thursday, cheerleaders rehearse their routines ahead of their performance at the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.
A boy takes a nap while lying on a carpet and sheltering from the sun.
This boy takes a nap on Friday at a camp for nomadic herders in N'Djamena, Chad. More and more pastoralists are staying put because rapid climate change means dwindling pasture and water supplies - worsening conflicts between communities.
Child refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) play on on swings at the Nyakabande Transit Center in Kisoro, Uganda.
On the same day, children at a refugee centre in the Ugandan border town of Kisoro play on swings.
South Sudanese asylum seeker Nyalada Gatkouth Jany who tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea four times and went into prison in Libya, gets her hair cut at Gashora Emergency Transit Centre in Gashora, Rwanda.
In Rwanda on Friday, South Sudanese asylum seeker Nyalada Gatkouth Jany admires her reflection as she gets a haircut.
Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, sing and dance at the Makwarela stadium in Limpopo.
On Thursday in South Africa's Limpopo province, opposition EFF supporters sing and dance at a rally marking the Soweto uprising 46 years ago.
Moonchild Sanelly on stage with Gorillaz in Vienne, France.
South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly performs with British band Gorillaz in France the day before.
A composite of Lotfi Bouchnak in traditional costume during a studio photoshoot.
On the same day, Tunisian music great Lotfi Bouchnak poses for a photo shoot in the capital Tunis.
Fazil Omar Senior high school students play the &quot;enter ball&quot; game as the game developer Oluwaseun Sanni directs a game session during a time-out in Lagos' Iwaya community. The game is played with dice and two cowrie shells on a board.
Oluwaseun Sanni shows Nigerian secondary school students how to play his board game Enter Ball in Lagos on Wednesday.
Senegalese activist Modou Fall, called the plastic man, president of the association Senegal Propre at the entrance of Pikine, a suburb in Dakar.
On the same day in Dakar, "Plastic Man" Modou Fall who leads an environmental group called Clean Senegal goes on walkabout with the message "No to plastic bags".
Tunisian dancers perform during the 4th edition of the Carthage Choreographic Days in Tunis, Tunisia. The event runs from 11 to 18 June 2022.
Dancers take to the streets of Tunis on Tuesday, as part of Carthage Choreographic Days.
A nun walks out of Ouagadougou cathedral on June 12, 2022.
Mass is held at this cathedral in the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, on Sunday.
Sheep are rescued after the overloaded ship Badr 1 sank in Sudan's Red Sea port of Suakin sank. It was crammed with thousands of animals, most of which drowned.
On the same day, these sheep are shipped to safety after the overcrowded boat that was taking them from Sudan to Saudi Arabia sank, drowning thousands of animals.
People with albinism take part in a parade in Monrovia, Liberia, on 13 June 2022.
In Liberia's capital, Monrovia, people march on International Albinism Awareness day...
People play a football match organised by the Liberia Albino Society(LAS) on 11 June 2022 ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day on 13 June.
It is a chance for group fun as well as active campaigning. The Liberia Albino Society (LAS) is calling on the government to bring in laws ending discrimination and bettering opportunities for people living with the skin condition.
Mohammad Omar tends to tomatoes in a greenhouse farm on the outskirts of Mogadishu.
Large greenhouses, like this one seen on Sunday, are increasingly being used to grow tomatoes, peppers and other crops near Somalia's capital Mogadishu.
Fish vendors stand by their stalls at the Gikomba fish market in Nairobi.
Gikomba fish market in Nairobi, Kenya, is seen from above on Tuesday.
Fishermen tend to their boats on the shores of the Paquitequete neighborhood in Pemba.
And fishermen chat on their boats in Pemba, northern Mozambique, on Thursday.
Artworks of Kenyan artist Shabby Mwangi on display during the contemporary art exhibition &quot;documenta fifteen&quot; at the documenta hall in Kassel, Germany.
Figures by Kenyan artist Shabby Mwangi loom over visitors to this exhibition in Kassel, Germany, on Wednesday.
A young Egyptian jumps into the water of the Nile river during hot weather in the Qanater neighbourhood on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
People jump into the River Nile as temperatures hit 43 Celsius in Egypt on Saturday...
People swim in the Nile river during hot weather in the Qanater neighbourhood on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
A state of emergency has reportedly been declared in some parts of the country, putting health services on high alert during the heatwave.
Residents cycle along a road at dawn on the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.
And on Wednesday, people cycle through the outskirts of Rwanda's capital Kigali in the cool of the morning.

