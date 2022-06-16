Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 June 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

It's harvest time in Tunisia, where these farmers move bales of wheat on Monday.

Congolese protesters make their voices heard in Goma on Wednesday, condemning "Rwandan aggression" as the two nations accuse each other of harbouring rebels amid worsening relations.

On Friday in South Africa's Katlehong township, the Happy Girls netball team play together.

In Cape Town on Thursday, cheerleaders rehearse their routines ahead of their performance at the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

This boy takes a nap on Friday at a camp for nomadic herders in N'Djamena, Chad. More and more pastoralists are staying put because rapid climate change means dwindling pasture and water supplies - worsening conflicts between communities.

On the same day, children at a refugee centre in the Ugandan border town of Kisoro play on swings.

In Rwanda on Friday, South Sudanese asylum seeker Nyalada Gatkouth Jany admires her reflection as she gets a haircut.

On Thursday in South Africa's Limpopo province, opposition EFF supporters sing and dance at a rally marking the Soweto uprising 46 years ago.

South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly performs with British band Gorillaz in France the day before.

On the same day, Tunisian music great Lotfi Bouchnak poses for a photo shoot in the capital Tunis.

Oluwaseun Sanni shows Nigerian secondary school students how to play his board game Enter Ball in Lagos on Wednesday.

On the same day in Dakar, "Plastic Man" Modou Fall who leads an environmental group called Clean Senegal goes on walkabout with the message "No to plastic bags".

Dancers take to the streets of Tunis on Tuesday, as part of Carthage Choreographic Days.

Mass is held at this cathedral in the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou, on Sunday.

On the same day, these sheep are shipped to safety after the overcrowded boat that was taking them from Sudan to Saudi Arabia sank, drowning thousands of animals.

In Liberia's capital, Monrovia, people march on International Albinism Awareness day...

It is a chance for group fun as well as active campaigning. The Liberia Albino Society (LAS) is calling on the government to bring in laws ending discrimination and bettering opportunities for people living with the skin condition.

Large greenhouses, like this one seen on Sunday, are increasingly being used to grow tomatoes, peppers and other crops near Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Gikomba fish market in Nairobi, Kenya, is seen from above on Tuesday.

And fishermen chat on their boats in Pemba, northern Mozambique, on Thursday.

Figures by Kenyan artist Shabby Mwangi loom over visitors to this exhibition in Kassel, Germany, on Wednesday.

People jump into the River Nile as temperatures hit 43 Celsius in Egypt on Saturday...

A state of emergency has reportedly been declared in some parts of the country, putting health services on high alert during the heatwave.

And on Wednesday, people cycle through the outskirts of Rwanda's capital Kigali in the cool of the morning.

