Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 June 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Sure to keep golfers on their toes!
WRTV News at 11 | June 14 2022
Wikimedia CommonsA Russian official tasked with ensuring the well-being of children is responsible for the “barbaric” kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian kids swept up in forced adoptions in Russia, the British government said Thursday.After months of warnings from Ukrainian officials about children literally being snatched from their homes, Vladimir Putin’s children’s rights commissioner was singled out by the British Foreign Office in its latest list of sanctions related to the war in Ukraine
Carbon-rich peatlands are under threat from development, posing a risk for future climate change.
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula - a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy - gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos. Researchers on Wednesday said their observations offered insight into the interplay between the irresistible force of gravity that drives star formation and the huge amounts of energy that massive young stars inject into their nearby environments that could inhibit stellar birth. The Tarantula Nebula, residing in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way called the Large Magellanic Cloud, is a web of stars, gas and dust with a diameter around 600 light-years.
A popular dog park is on the move due to plans to build a new school but not everyone is happy with the move.
Corpus Christi ISD announced three new district leaders Thursday.
Wednesday night tradition of quality softball continues at Cambridge City Park
MDH reports first Monkeypox case found in Maryland resident
Republican candidate for Governor Ryan Kelley, who is facing charges in connection with January 6, speaks with 7 Action News after a poll shows he's not in the lead in the primary following his arrest by the FBI.
The Perseverance team took pictures of a thermal blanket used during its landing. Space junk is a growing concern for space agencies.
The convicted sex trafficker is asking for less than the 20 years recommended by the court's probation department, citing lousy childhood as scion of a media mogul
Suspended Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh admitted to fleecing his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s family of millions of dollars for his own use.
The man told rescuers he “decided to take a shortcut to save time” before he was stuck on the trail.
In the letter, workers reportedly called for SpaceX to publicly condemn Elon Musk's behavior on Twitter and hold all leadership "equally accountable."
National Labor Relations Board Judge Paul Bogas has ruled to dismiss a case filed by a former Home Depot staff […] The post Judge dismisses case of Home Depot employee who was told to remove BLM slogan from uniform appeared first on TheGrio.
Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't
The move was expected by the end of 2022 or early 2023
An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.
A London building that housed Indian nannies left to fend for themselves during the British Raj is being honoured.