Africa's week in pictures: 11-17 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Children on a tree torn down by Cyclone Gombe in the district of Meconta, Mozambique - Saturday 12 March 2022
Children climb on a tree in north-eastern Mozambique on Saturday after it was torn down during Cyclone Gombe, which had gusts of more than 200km/h (125mph).
Members of a Burkinab&#xe8; circus group at the Rencontres Interculturelles du Cirque d&#39;Abidjan in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Wednesday 16 March 2022
Members of a Burkinabè circus perform on Wednesday at an event in the Ivorian city of Abidjan featuring circuses from eight countries across the world.
Two tigers from Argentina after their release at a big cat sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State, South Africa - Saturday 12 March 2022
Tigers rescued from Argentina by an animal charity are released at a sanctuary in South Africa's Free State province on Saturday. After more than 15 years stuck in a train carriage, the big cats will now be able to live outside.
A woman makes a fiery offering in a Hindu ceremony in Durban, South Africa - Saturday 12 March 2022
On the same day, a woman in the South African city of Durban takes part in a Hindu ceremony to give thanks to the goddess Kali.
Thuso Mbedu in a gold dress at the Critics Choice Awards, Los Angeles, the US - Sunday 13 March 2022
South Africa's award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu dazzles as she arrives at the Critics Choice Awards in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Mannequins showing off clothing at the Tejuoso street boutique in Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 14 March 2022
The next day, it is mannequins that make their mark at a clothes market in the Nigerian city of Lagos....
Vendors show off their fruit and vegetables for sale in Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 14 March 2022
Giant pineapples are also pictured for sale in the city on Monday.
Cooking oil in sachets in a market in Lilongwe, Malawi - Wednesday 16 March 2022
On Wednesday, cooking oil is sold in sachets at a market in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.
Motorbike riders at a petrol station in Bukavu, DR Congo - Wednesday 16 March 2022
On the same day, motorcyclists line up at a petrol station in Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo - the only place in town not to have raised prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A lollipop man oversees schoolchildren crossing a road in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Wednesday 16 March 2022
A lollipop man oversees schoolchildren crossing a road on Wednesday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
A child on a bicycle at the Village-Opera school in Laongo, Burkina Faso - Wednesday 16 March 2022
Also on Wednesday a child is seen at Burkina Faso's Village-Opera school, designed by Diébédo Francis Kéré - the first African to win architecture's prestigious Pritzker Prize.
A boy in sunglasses sits on a motorbike at an event organised by the Benghazi Motorcycles Club in Benghazi, Libya - Tuesday 15 March 2022
In the Libyan city of Bengazi on Tuesday, a boy strikes a cool pose on a motorbike...
Three men in sunglasses and leather jackets at a festival organised by the Benghazi Motorcycles Club in Benghazi, Libya - Tuesday 15 March 2022
The gathering of "easy riders" is organised by the Benghazi Motorcycles Club, which was founded in 2014.
Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring a goal for Arsenal at The Emirates in London, the UK - Sunday 13 March 2022
It was all smiles for Arsenal's Ghanaian Thomas Partey after he scores a goal on Sunday in an English Premier League match against Leicester City.
Students blow trumpets during a parade in Monrovia, Liberia - Tuesday 15 March 2022
Trumpeters parade in Liberia on Tuesday during an event to mark what would have been the 213th birthday of Joseph Jenkins Roberts, a freed US slave who became the country's first president.
Harpists at the memorial for Bishop Merkorios in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Saturday 12 March 2022
Harpists play during a memorial in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Saturday for Bishop Merkorios, who was a patriarch of the country's Orthodox Church...
Ethiopian Orthodox deacons stand during the burial ceremony for Bishop Merkorios at the Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Sunday 13 March 2022
Selfies are taken the next day at the burial ceremony for the 83-year-old cleric, who returned from 27 years in exile in 2018.
People creating a makeshift shelter at a displacement camp outside Baradere, Somalia - Sunday 13 March 2022
Also on Sunday, women assemble a shelter at a camp for those seeking aid outside the Somali town of Baradere. Almost seven million Somalis face severe food and water shortages.
Men sit on self-made platforms to fish on Lake Tanganyika in Bujumbura, Burundi - Wednesday 16 March 2022
Men sit on self-made platforms to fish on Lake Tanganyika by the Burundian city of Bujumbura on Wednesday….
Fisherman push a boat up the beach of Lake Tanganyika in Bujumbura, Burundi - Wednesday 16 March 2022
Earlier, fishermen who were out on the lake overnight push their boat on to the beach for safety.
A woman wearing a traditional jewellery veil in Tunis, Tunisia - Sunday 13 March 2022
And a woman is pictured on Sunday at an event to mark Tunisia's National Day of Traditional Dress.

