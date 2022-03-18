Africa's week in pictures: 11-17 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Children climb on a tree in north-eastern Mozambique on Saturday after it was torn down during Cyclone Gombe, which had gusts of more than 200km/h (125mph).

Members of a Burkinabè circus perform on Wednesday at an event in the Ivorian city of Abidjan featuring circuses from eight countries across the world.

Tigers rescued from Argentina by an animal charity are released at a sanctuary in South Africa's Free State province on Saturday. After more than 15 years stuck in a train carriage, the big cats will now be able to live outside.

On the same day, a woman in the South African city of Durban takes part in a Hindu ceremony to give thanks to the goddess Kali.

South Africa's award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu dazzles as she arrives at the Critics Choice Awards in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The next day, it is mannequins that make their mark at a clothes market in the Nigerian city of Lagos....

Giant pineapples are also pictured for sale in the city on Monday.

On Wednesday, cooking oil is sold in sachets at a market in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe.

On the same day, motorcyclists line up at a petrol station in Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo - the only place in town not to have raised prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A lollipop man oversees schoolchildren crossing a road on Wednesday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Also on Wednesday a child is seen at Burkina Faso's Village-Opera school, designed by Diébédo Francis Kéré - the first African to win architecture's prestigious Pritzker Prize.

In the Libyan city of Bengazi on Tuesday, a boy strikes a cool pose on a motorbike...

The gathering of "easy riders" is organised by the Benghazi Motorcycles Club, which was founded in 2014.

It was all smiles for Arsenal's Ghanaian Thomas Partey after he scores a goal on Sunday in an English Premier League match against Leicester City.

Trumpeters parade in Liberia on Tuesday during an event to mark what would have been the 213th birthday of Joseph Jenkins Roberts, a freed US slave who became the country's first president.

Harpists play during a memorial in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Saturday for Bishop Merkorios, who was a patriarch of the country's Orthodox Church...

Selfies are taken the next day at the burial ceremony for the 83-year-old cleric, who returned from 27 years in exile in 2018.

Also on Sunday, women assemble a shelter at a camp for those seeking aid outside the Somali town of Baradere. Almost seven million Somalis face severe food and water shortages.

Men sit on self-made platforms to fish on Lake Tanganyika by the Burundian city of Bujumbura on Wednesday….

Earlier, fishermen who were out on the lake overnight push their boat on to the beach for safety.

And a woman is pictured on Sunday at an event to mark Tunisia's National Day of Traditional Dress.

