Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 November 2021

2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A man in traditional dress parades in the September 24 Stadium prior the ceremony celebrating Independence Day in Bissau on November 16, 2021. - Independence Day 2021 was postponed by two months by decision of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo due to covid-19 and bad weather.
A parade in Guinea-Bissau's main stadium is part of the country's independence day celebrations on Tuesday...
The military band get prepared prior the ceremony celebrating Independence Day at the September 24 Stadium, in Bissau on November 16, 2021.
Members of the country's military band take a break before the main ceremony...
Women dance during the inauguration of the Macky Sall Street on the occasion of the Independence Day in Bissau on November 16, 2021.
And as part of the festivities on the streets of the capital, Bissau, women celebrate the opening of a road named after Senegal's President, Macky Sall.
Sudanese protesters carry an injured man to safety during an anti-coup demonstration in Burri, in the eastern part of the capital Khartoum, on November 13, 2021
Anti-coup protesters in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, help carry away an injured comrade on Saturday. Later in the week security forces are responsible for the deaths of at least 15 people as protests continue.
Female demonstrators make the victory sign (V sign) as they shout slogans while holding Tunisian flags, during a demonstration called by the protest movement known as Citizens Against Coup, held near the building of the Tunisian Parliament in the city of Bardo, in Tunis, Tunisia, on November 14, 2021
Demonstrators come out in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, on Sunday to complain about President Kais Saied, who they accuse of carrying out a coup in July after he sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.
Bomb disposal expert in Uganda
A member of Uganda's bomb disposal team checks for suspicious packages on a main street in the capital, Kampala, in the wake of Tuesday's suicide bomb attacks in which six people died, including the bombers.
A man poses for a portrait with his surfboard after a morning surfing in Monrovia on November 13, 2021
A photographer captures a Liberian man just after coming back from a Saturday surf off the coast of the capital, Monrovia.
Irvem, 11, poses for a portrait during a Diola circumcision ceremony in Bissau on November 14, 2021. - Irvem wears traditional indigo clothing as he is one of six men celebrating his recent circumcision. The Diola are a West African ethnic group living in Gambia, southern Senegal and Guinea-Bissau
In Guinea-Bissau, 11-year-old Irvem is dressed in his finest clothes on Sunday for his circumcision ceremony, part of the Diola tradition.
Marc Diakiese of the Congo prepares to fight Rafael Alves of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Congolese-born UFC fighter Marc Diakiese gets ready to face Brazilian opponent Rafael Alves in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Alves goes on to win the bout in the first round.
Nigerian performance artist Jelili Atiku (2-R) performs along a street at the Lagos Book and Art Festival at the Freedom park in central Lagos, Nigeria 16 October 2021
Performance artist Jelili Atiku mingles with the public in Nigeria's commercial hub as part of the Lagos Book and Art Festival on Tuesday.
Central African medical authorities at the Bangui airport hold refugees arriving from the repatriation flight from northern Democratic Republic of Congo for screening and vaccination on November 15, 2021. - Between November 15 and 20, 453 amongst Inke&#39;s 18,444 refugees are being flown back to Bangui by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
On Monday, medics at the airport in the capital of the Central African Republic, Bangui, screen refugees who are being repatriated from DR Congo.
A caretaker uses a leaf blower between two new bronze sculptures by South African artist Nandipha Mntambo at the Circa Gallery as part of the Keyes Art Mile in Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 November 2021.
A caretaker cleans up the area in the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday where two new works by artist Nandipha Mntambo have gone on display.
A man enters a toilet in the slum township of West Point in Monrovia, Liberia, 17 November 2021. World Toilet Day is annually celebrated on 19 November.
In the build-up to Friday's World Toilet Day, a photographer takes a look inside a toilet in the West Point township in Monrovia, Liberia.
Yogis practice Aerial Yoga at the Earth Yoga Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 November 2021
Yogis in Johannesburg have a relaxing swing during an aerial yoga class on Friday.
Olives recently harvested in Tebourba, outside Tunis, Tunisia, 17 November 2021
Freshly picked olives are displayed in Tebourba, Tunisia on Wednesday as part of the country's olive harvest.

