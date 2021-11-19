Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 November 2021
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
South African Breweries (SAB), part of Anheuser Busch InBev, is betting new drought-resistant barley varieties will help it maintain record annual production in its major domestic beer market and meet demand elsewhere on the continent, officials said. The world's largest brewer is betting hi-tech natural cultivars and enhanced farming techniques in Africa will eliminate barley and malt shortages dampening expansion plans. Scientists say dryer conditions in South Africa due to global warming could diminish barley production in Caledon, the country's main growing area, where AB Inbev also converts barley into malt at its flagship 180,000 tonne factory.
Germany could ban unvaccinated citizens from sporting and cultural events as well as restaurants.
Libya’s former interior minister announced Thursday his bid to run for president in the much-anticipated elections next month, the latest candidate to join the race for the highest office in the oil-rich nation devastated by years of civil war. Fathi Bashagha submitted his candidacy papers in the capital of Tripoli, and declared that his political platform envisages “a new Libya" based on justice, respect for human rights and a market-led economy. The 59-year-old is the fourth candidate to join the race, which has so far seen three controversial figures announce their bids, including a son of the country’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi and a powerful military commander.
Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu was killed by security forces, who said he had been working with jihadists.
GM CEO Mary Barra showed off the company's $2.2 billion Factory Zero in Detroit that will spearhead the change from gasoline-powered engines to a battery-powered fleet by 2035.
As a bloody conflict inside Ethiopia enters its second year, experts fear the worst is still to come and could destabilize the Horn of Africa. Yahoo News explains what you should know about the civil war that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced upwards of 2 million people.
Hundreds of pastors both rallied and prayed Thursday outside the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, gathering in response to a defense lawyer's bid to keep Black ministers out of the courtroom. As testimony resumed inside the Glynn County courthouse, with its four huge columns, arched windows and shaded lawn, a group of mostly Black ministers gathered outside — a sea of dark suits and white collars. Many carried signs reading, “Black pastors matter,” and some wore buttons with Arbery’s picture and the hashtag they were using for the case, “#JusticeForAhmaud.”
Rocket Lab’s reusability program advanced one more step on Wednesday night when the company recovered the booster from its Electron launcher for the third time. Separation occurred at around 8:41 p.m. EST with the first stage splashing down at around 9:24 p.m. EST, according to a tweet from Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck. Rocket Lab has successfully recovered the first-stage booster twice in its history — the only other company besides SpaceX to achieve reusability.
The latest quarterly update didn't give investors much more optimism that the company has turned things around yet.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called for global unity to prevent a new Russian "escalation" against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday, as Kiev and Washington warn of what they say is unusual Russian military activity. The U.S. military has so far stopped short of describing Russia's buildup as a preparation for attack. On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conceded that "we're not sure exactly what Mr. Putin is up to."
A new Republican proposal to redraw Georgia's congressional map pushes Democratic U.S. Rep Lucy McBath into what would be a strongly Republican district, making it likely that Republicans would increase their current 8-6 edge in Georgia's congressional seats to 9-5. The map released Wednesday by the House and Senate Republican caucuses in the Georgia General Assembly was agreed to after days of closed-door talks, and will likely pass through the majority-GOP legislature in coming days. Democrats and Republicans in legislatures nationwide have been using the redistricting process to try to increase their party's edge in the narrowly divided Congress.
Wednesday's report brings Michigan to 1,224,273 confirmed coronavirus cases and 23,104 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
A surge in cases in the Upper Midwest has some Michigan schools keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving and the military sending medical teams to Minnesota to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The worsening outlook in the Midwest comes as booster shots are being made available to everyone in a growing number of locations. In Detroit, where only 35% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated, the school district said it would switch to online learning on Fridays in December because of rising COVID-19 cases, a need to clean buildings and a timeout for "mental health relief.”
The supermodel responded to an Instagram user who wrote that she focuses "way too much" on her looks
Nobody is preparing consumers for disruptions and price spikes as the nation shifts from fossil fuels to renewables.
West African bloc ECOWAS issued sanctions against members of Mali's transitional government, including its prime minister, but not the colonel who led last year's coup, according to a document from the bloc obtained by AFP.
The Atlanta Falcons are far from the only team to suffer their most heartbreaking loss in franchise history at the hands of the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.
“They’ve proven to you the alt-right is the alt-right. They’re racists, they’re antisemites.... You knew that when you walked in here,” a defense attorney said in closing arguments.View Entire Post ›
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -A U.S. special envoy met Ethiopia's deputy prime minister on Thursday in a bid to revive ceasefire talks, as the government gave permission for 369 aid trucks to enter famine-hit Tigray, where fighting began a year ago. The two envoys want the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces and their allies to declare an unconditional ceasefire and allow access for humanitarian aid to areas in northern Ethiopia affected by fighting. Feltman later met deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen.