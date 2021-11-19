Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 November 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A parade in Guinea-Bissau's main stadium is part of the country's independence day celebrations on Tuesday...

Members of the country's military band take a break before the main ceremony...

And as part of the festivities on the streets of the capital, Bissau, women celebrate the opening of a road named after Senegal's President, Macky Sall.

Anti-coup protesters in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, help carry away an injured comrade on Saturday. Later in the week security forces are responsible for the deaths of at least 15 people as protests continue.

Demonstrators come out in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, on Sunday to complain about President Kais Saied, who they accuse of carrying out a coup in July after he sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.

A member of Uganda's bomb disposal team checks for suspicious packages on a main street in the capital, Kampala, in the wake of Tuesday's suicide bomb attacks in which six people died, including the bombers.

A photographer captures a Liberian man just after coming back from a Saturday surf off the coast of the capital, Monrovia.

In Guinea-Bissau, 11-year-old Irvem is dressed in his finest clothes on Sunday for his circumcision ceremony, part of the Diola tradition.

Congolese-born UFC fighter Marc Diakiese gets ready to face Brazilian opponent Rafael Alves in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Alves goes on to win the bout in the first round.

Performance artist Jelili Atiku mingles with the public in Nigeria's commercial hub as part of the Lagos Book and Art Festival on Tuesday.

On Monday, medics at the airport in the capital of the Central African Republic, Bangui, screen refugees who are being repatriated from DR Congo.

A caretaker cleans up the area in the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday where two new works by artist Nandipha Mntambo have gone on display.

In the build-up to Friday's World Toilet Day, a photographer takes a look inside a toilet in the West Point township in Monrovia, Liberia.

Yogis in Johannesburg have a relaxing swing during an aerial yoga class on Friday.

Freshly picked olives are displayed in Tebourba, Tunisia on Wednesday as part of the country's olive harvest.

