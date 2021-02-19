Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 February 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:
All pictures subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:
All pictures subject to copyright.
The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington abandoned nearly three years ago. The move reflects the change in US administration, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressing President Joe Biden's position that Washington would return to the accord if Tehran came into full compliance with the deal. Iran reacted coolly to the idea, put forward by Mr Blinken during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany - a group known as the E3 - gathered in Paris. "If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end," a joint statement from the four nations said. Iran began breaching the deal in 2019, about a year after Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed economic sanctions, and has accelerated its breaches in recent months. It comes as a former US national security adviser urged Boris Johnson to spearhead a new deal with Iran and questioned the value of reviving the 2015 agreement. Writing in The Telegraph, John Bolton said "the world has changed dramatically since America’s departure in 2018" and accused the White House of failing to grasp the new reality in the region. "Iran's ideological fervor is undimmed, even as its menace grows," Mr Bolton said. "The Biden Administration does not get this point. "The Johnson government would be doing itself and Biden a huge favor by thinking strategically about Iran, and not simply reprising past mistakes."
French academia is in uproar after the government ordered an investigation into cancel culture on campuses, accusing some Leftist lecturers of turning a blind eye to Islamism. France’s higher education minister Frédérique Vidal said she was launching a “scientific study" into Islamo-gauchisme (Islamo-Leftism) - a hazy term suggesting some academics refuse to criticise radical Islam because of perceived persecution of French Muslims. The row erupted as France is in the midst of a fraught debate on what President Emmanuel Macron has termed "Islamist separatism". This week, French MPs approved a tough draft law bolstering the state's powers to shut down religious groups deemed extremist. Ms Vidal's comments were in response to wider concerns notably on the French Right that the country's campuses are prey to cancel culture, notably regarding race, gender and post-colonialism. Claims of censorial pressure came as the British government said it was bringing in legislation to defend free speech on UK campuses amid concerns about the rise of “silencing and censoring” both academics and students. Speaking to CNews, Ms Vidal said: “I think Islamo-Leftism is gangrening society as a whole and that university is not impermeable and is part of society." She said that a “minority” of lecturers were using “their titles and aura” to “see everything through the prism of their desire to divide, split, designate the enemy”. On Tuesday, she told MPs she had asked the French National Centre for Scientific Research, CNRS, to comb through research, “notably in the domain of post-colonial studies”, to distinguish “what harks from academic research and what harks from activism and opinion”. Her comments triggered howls of protests from French academics, starting with the CNRS itself, which dismissed “Islamo-Leftism” as a “political slogan that fits no scientific reality”. France’s reputedly conservative conference of university presidents, CPU, expressed its “astonishment” over what it called a “sterile row”. “Islamo-Leftism is not a concept,” it wrote in a statement, adding that it was better left for the gutter press or “more widely the far-Right that has popularised it”.
The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the United States is willing to sit down with other world powers to discuss returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting with Iran, Germany, and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council "to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran's nuclear program." A State Department official told reporters that it's not yet clear if Tehran will agree to participate in the meeting. The Iran nuclear deal, meant to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons, was abandoned in 2018 during the Trump administration. Iran is threatening to stop International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of its nuclear facilities next week, saying the U.S. needs to hold up some of its commitments made as part of the 2015 deal. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday said if "Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments ... the United States will do the same." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughUnited States to pledge $4 billion in funding for global vaccine effortBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.
North Carolina native Steph Curry is scheduled to make his return to Charlotte for the first time in multiple years on Saturday to face off against the Warriors. Arguably the biggest addition to the Hornets roster in that span has been LaMelo Ball, the current frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and one of the most popular players in the league. This week, Curry spoke of Ball and the Hornets ahead of Saturday’s game. He's playing amazing. There was a lot of talk about what he could show his rookie year. He's surprising a lot of people, Stephen Curry told reporters
China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show. The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute. Satellite imagery of some areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso from Tuesday supplied by Maxar Technologies show that multiple Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed.
The Biden administration said Thursday it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that sought to isolate the Islamic Republic. The administration also took two steps at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The combined actions were immediately criticized by Iran hawks and are likely to draw concern from Israel and Gulf Arab states.
Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers Thursday as NASA's science rover Perseverance landed successfully on Mars - the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 293 million miles before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour to begin its approach to touchdown on the planet's surface. Moments after touchdown, Perseverance beamed back its first black-and-white images from the Martian surface, one of them showing the rover's shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site. The spacecraft's self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed "the seven minutes of terror" stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight. The landing represented the riskiest part of a two-year, $2.7 billion endeavor whose primary aim is to search for possible fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago.Scientists hope to find biosignatures embedded in samples of ancient sediments that Perseverance is designed to extract from Martian rock for future analysis back on Earth - the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.Two subsequent Mars missions are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to NASA in the next decade.
The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a coronavirus vaccination program for poorer countries in hopes of prying loose bigger donations from other governments, U.S. officials said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden will use his first meeting with leaders of Group of Seven advanced economies on Friday to announce an immediate $2 billion donation to the COVAX program co-led by the World Health Organization, officials said. COVAX aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.
Frontline Soviet aviation units were making preparations for the "immediate use of nuclear weapons," the documents revealed.
Immigration enforcement in the U.S. would be more targeted under President Joe Biden than under his predecessor, with authorities directed to focus on people in the country illegally who pose a threat, according to guidelines released Thursday. The guidelines set a new course for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which drew fierce criticism under President Donald Trump for arresting and removing anyone in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. Under Biden, ICE would primarily apprehend and remove people who pose a threat to national security, committed crimes designated as “aggravated” felonies or recently crossed the border.
A longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state's Republican governor said Thursday that he's leaving the GOP, citing Donald Trump's rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters. State Sen. Jim Hendren's announcement closes the door on him seeking the party's nomination for governor next year, but he said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of running as an independent. Hendren said that decision is on the “back burner" as he focuses on an organization he formed aimed at helping independent candidates.
The European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, possibly in the run-up to an EU summit, after a meeting of envoys gave approval for punitive measures, diplomats said. Reuters reported on Feb. 11 that the sanctions, in response to the jailing of Putin's main domestic critic Alexei Navalny, could be the first to be imposed under a new EU framework that was enacted in December and allows the bloc to take measures against human rights violators worldwide. "I expect additional sanctions to be in place before the EU summit in March," said a senior EU diplomat, referring to the March 25-26 gathering of the bloc's 27 leaders in Brussels.
The current "Bachelor" controversy, involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison, has overshadowed Matt James' historic season.
Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services. Such symptoms, as reported in clinical trials for the AstraZeneca shot, can include a high temperature or headache and are a normal sign that the body is generating an immune response. The other shots approved in Europe, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been linked to similar temporary side-effects, including fever and fatigue.
The Panthers are looking for their third quarterback in as many years. After so many seasons with stability thanks to Cam Newton earlier in his career, the past three seasons have been tough.
The casting director thought James and Oliver Phelps were joking when they asked who was playing who just before "The Sorcerer's Stone" table read.
The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.
The media is trying to "stoke a nonstop Republican civil war" and "pit conservatives against one another," Haley wrote in the Wall Street Journal.
The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.
The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.