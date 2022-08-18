Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Woman dressed in religious clothing falling back with a pained expression. She is being held up by man who has a cross in his hands.
There is high emotion on Sunday in Kisumu, Kenya, as a man tries to support a woman during Sunday prayers at the Legio Maria Church...
Worshippers of the Legio Mary walking on a procession overnight. They are wearing religious clothing and have rosaries and crucifixes.
The following day worshippers of Legio Mary, an offshoot Catholic movement, take part in their annual overnight procession in the same Kenyan city.
A woman stands with her side profile in front of colourful Nigerian artwork. She is wearing traditional clothing including a white outfit and braided hair. She also has on a colourful necklace.
There are more religious festivities in Osogbo, Nigeria, on Friday as an American woman poses for a photo at the Osun Osogbo Festival, where followers of the traditional Yoruba religion carry out a pilgrimage to the Osun Sacred Grove, which is a Unesco heritage site.
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri smiling in a sash with flowers as she received her crown. There are women behind her clapping.
Pretoria, South Africa, is full of glamour on Saturday as Ndavi Nokeri is crowned Miss South Africa...
Lalela Mswane holding her large diamond crown and smiling.
The outgoing Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, smiles for the camera as she poses for a picture at the pageant...
Men and a boy on brown horses. In the background there are hills and a crowed of people scattered around.
Still in South Africa on Tuesday, a boy rides his horse past a gathering ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre when 34 mineworkers were killed during a strike over wages.
A boy covered in mud with his arms stretched out wide.
Over in Mutoto, Uganda on Saturday, a boy takes part in a traditional initiation circumcision ceremony called Imbalu for boys who are transitioning into men in the Bagisu community...
A man wearing traditional clothes with a flowery head dress, colourful jewellery and a feather in his hand. He is poses for a portrait style picture.
A 15-year-old poses for a picture at the same ceremony.
A man with a cat-like mask sitting on the ground in front of a huge blaze.
On Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, a man sits in front of a blaze as supporters of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition protest after authorities announced William Ruto had won the presidential elections and beaten his rival Raila Odinga...
A police officer firing from a gun.
Tensions continue to rise as a police officer fires teargas at protesters in Kisumu...
People celebrating on the streets.
But there are celebrations too, as these Ruto supporters in Nakuru City cheer his victory.
A man with his foot on an appliance as he heats up his iron.
Away from the Kenyan elections, in Old Cairo, Egypt, a man heats up a traditional leg iron at his shop.
Two women punching each other during a boxing match.
Fists are flying in Turkey on Wednesday as Morocco's Belouarrat Oumaima takes part in a boxing match against Turkey's Hayriye Hancer Turksoy at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games...
Two men entangled during a judo match.
At the same games on the same day, Senegal's Gaye Serigne Amsatou goes up against Iran's Mohammadreza Sedighi during a Judo match.
Woman singing in African attire with a crown on her head. Man is next to her in a hat with an instrument.
From sport to music, where British-Nigerian singer Eno Williams performs alongside Ghana-born Alfred Kari Bannerman in Winchester, England at the Boomtown fair festival.
Two men dressed in white traditional clothes embracing.
There are warm embraces in N'Djamena, Chad, on Thursday as Mahamat Nouri, leader of the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development (UFDD) movement, is greeted by his family members and supporters at the airport after 16 years of exile. His return comes ahead of crucial talks to hold elections after more than a year of military rule.

