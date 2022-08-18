Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

There is high emotion on Sunday in Kisumu, Kenya, as a man tries to support a woman during Sunday prayers at the Legio Maria Church...

The following day worshippers of Legio Mary, an offshoot Catholic movement, take part in their annual overnight procession in the same Kenyan city.

There are more religious festivities in Osogbo, Nigeria, on Friday as an American woman poses for a photo at the Osun Osogbo Festival, where followers of the traditional Yoruba religion carry out a pilgrimage to the Osun Sacred Grove, which is a Unesco heritage site.

Pretoria, South Africa, is full of glamour on Saturday as Ndavi Nokeri is crowned Miss South Africa...

The outgoing Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, smiles for the camera as she poses for a picture at the pageant...

Still in South Africa on Tuesday, a boy rides his horse past a gathering ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre when 34 mineworkers were killed during a strike over wages.

Over in Mutoto, Uganda on Saturday, a boy takes part in a traditional initiation circumcision ceremony called Imbalu for boys who are transitioning into men in the Bagisu community...

A 15-year-old poses for a picture at the same ceremony.

On Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, a man sits in front of a blaze as supporters of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition protest after authorities announced William Ruto had won the presidential elections and beaten his rival Raila Odinga...

Tensions continue to rise as a police officer fires teargas at protesters in Kisumu...

But there are celebrations too, as these Ruto supporters in Nakuru City cheer his victory.

Away from the Kenyan elections, in Old Cairo, Egypt, a man heats up a traditional leg iron at his shop.

Fists are flying in Turkey on Wednesday as Morocco's Belouarrat Oumaima takes part in a boxing match against Turkey's Hayriye Hancer Turksoy at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games...

At the same games on the same day, Senegal's Gaye Serigne Amsatou goes up against Iran's Mohammadreza Sedighi during a Judo match.

From sport to music, where British-Nigerian singer Eno Williams performs alongside Ghana-born Alfred Kari Bannerman in Winchester, England at the Boomtown fair festival.

There are warm embraces in N'Djamena, Chad, on Thursday as Mahamat Nouri, leader of the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development (UFDD) movement, is greeted by his family members and supporters at the airport after 16 years of exile. His return comes ahead of crucial talks to hold elections after more than a year of military rule.

Images subject to copyright.