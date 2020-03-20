Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 March 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:A flute player at the University of Sudan in the capital, Khartoum, practises in a studio on campus on Saturday.MoreOn Friday, a man plays with his daughter in front of a tent where they have been staying in eastern Zimbabwe since Cyclone Idai struck a year ago.MoreSouth African children are taught about marine life on Sunday in Cape Town as part of an initiative organised by the environmental group Sea The Bigger Picture.MoreAn empty classroom is pictured on Tuesday in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan after all schools were shut for 30 days as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus...MoreIn Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Thursday school students wash their hands with soap and water - one of the best ways to stop the spread of the virus...MoreImages of people wearing face masks, such as this man in Senegal's capital, Dakar on Wednesday, are ubiquitous…MoreHere tailors in a market in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, work on orders for kitenge African fabric masks on Tuesday…MoreThe day before, some women in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou don masks as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus....MoreStudents in Somalia's capital, who have been sent home from school after one case of coronavirus was detected this week, are also seen wearing them on Thursday…MoreAnd a Ghanaian man walks through a market on Saturday. Experts dispute whether masks are a effective, saying hand washing and not touching faces are the best forms of protection...MoreOn Friday, a matutu minibus operator in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, sprays a passenger's hands with sanitiser before she boards…MoreNairobi, like other cities on the continent, has undergone a deep clean. Here an official sprays a chlorine solution on a park bench on Thursday...MoreIn the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, interior ministry officers tell the owners of a restaurant to close on Monday to stop the spread of the virus…MoreThe city is popular with tourists, but the North African nation has suspended flights to Europe and here a market vendor shuts up shop on Monday.MoreOn Sunday, fire fighters in Nigeria's city of Lagos deliberate about how to put out a blaze after a pipeline explosion.MoreThe day before, a fisherman mends a traditional net ahead of Nigeria's Argungu fishing festival on the Matan Fada river in north-western Kebbi state...MoreThe event has returned after a 10-year hiatus as security in the region has improved - and about 50,000 fishermen reportedly took part in it...MoreThey have just one hour to catch the biggest fish - the winner bagged $27,000 (£24,000) and two cars among other prizes.MoreImages: AFP, EPA, and Reuters