Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 May 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Men in traditional attires attend the first 'Great bekoji run' running event, in Bekoji, Ethiopia, on May 15, 2022. - Bekoji, a town 225 kms (139 miles) south of Addis Ababa is renowned for producing running phenoms who have collectively got 22 Olympic medals
The Ethiopian town of Bekoji is famous for producing some of the world's greatest runners and on Sunday people come out to celebrate that with the launch of the first Great Bekoji Run.
Semakaleng Mathebula, South Africa&quot;s first Black female hot-air balloon pilot releases propane gas in preparation for take off in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 15, 2022
In South Africa on Sunday, Semakaleng Mathebula, South Africa's first black female hot-air balloon pilot makes preparations for take-off over the city of Johannesburg.
Charlie Cavanagh (red) of Canada competes with Ichrak Chaib (blue) of Algeria in the 66 kg match of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 18, 2022
Algeria's Ichrak Chaib (L) clashes with Charlie Cavanagh (R) of Canada in a semi-final bout at the women's boxing world championships in Turkey on Wednesday. Chaib goes on to lose the bout on points.
May 13, 2022 Tunisia&quot;s Ons Jabeur signs autographs for fans after winning her quarter final match against Greece&quot;s Maria Sakkari
The continent's top tennis star, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, stops for fans after a match on Friday at the Italian Open.
Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Fenix during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 10 a 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi 95m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 17, 2022
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay makes history on Tuesday as he crosses the line at the end of the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia. He becomes the first black African to win a stage at one of the main cycling tours.
Kenyan activists from the Social Justice Centres Working Group, shout slogans and hold placards during a People's March against the high cost of living in the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, 17 May 2022
The increase in the cost of living is affecting people across the continent and on Tuesday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, activists demonstrate in front of parliament calling for more help for ordinary people.
A supporter of Malian Interim President wears a face mask of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a pro-Junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako on May 13, 2022. - Several hundred Malians have gathered in Bamako to support the junta, the army and military cooperation with the Russians
In Mali, on Friday, a supporter of the country's military regime and the Russian leader takes a selfie with a man wearing a Vladimir Putin mask as people rally on the streets of the capital, Bamako.
A Jewish pilgrim prays at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba on May 18, 2022 during the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue. - May 18 marks the beginning of of the annual pilgrimage of Jews to the oldest Jewish monument built in Africa, after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.
A pilgrimage to the oldest Jewish site on the continent - a synagogue in the town of Djerba - goes ahead for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday.
Farmers harvest wheat to increase local wheat production in order to fill the wheat shortage in the country in Al Minufiyah, one of the important grain production centers of Egypt on May 14, 2022
An Egyptian farmer disappears under a sheaf of wheat he is harvesting on Saturday as the country tries to make up for the shortfall in global wheat supplies.
A Rwandan model with disability wearing Karssh Collections, walks on the runway during the Isano fashion show at Century Park, Kigali, Rwanda on May 17, 2022
On Wednesday, a Rwandan model with a disability appears on the runway at a fashion show in the capital, Kigali, highlighting LGBTQ and disability issues.
A model wearing Miss Warma designers clothes walks on the runway during a street fashion show in the popular neighbourhood of Dapoya as part of Ouaga Fashion Week 2022, in Ouagadougou, late May 14, 2022
Saturday night sees this year's Ouaga Fashion Week take to the streets of the Burkinabè capital as the models parade through the neighbourhood of Dapoya.
A customer speaks with a fish seller at Mile 12 International Food market in Lagos, Nigeria May 13, 2022
At a Saturday food market in Lagos, Nigeria, a customer and a fishmonger appear to be debating the price of fish.
Visitors look at pieces in National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 18, 2022. The museum has opened its doors to visitors for free on the International Museum Day
Ethiopia's National Museum, home to some of the world's oldest remains of human ancestors, opens its doors for free on International Museum Day on Wednesday.
The supermoon lunar eclipse as seen from the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe. In this year&quot;s only full lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a deep coppery red as it drifts into the shadow of the Earth. The Earth&quot;s atmosphere then bends light from the sun and bathes the moon in a red hue. Issue date: Monday May 16, 2022
A lunar eclipse coincides with a super moon - when the moon comes closest to the Earth - in the early hours of Monday morning, leading to some stunning celestial views over the Zambezi river in Zimbabwe.

Images subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories