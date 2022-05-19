Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

The Ethiopian town of Bekoji is famous for producing some of the world's greatest runners and on Sunday people come out to celebrate that with the launch of the first Great Bekoji Run.

In South Africa on Sunday, Semakaleng Mathebula, South Africa's first black female hot-air balloon pilot makes preparations for take-off over the city of Johannesburg.

Algeria's Ichrak Chaib (L) clashes with Charlie Cavanagh (R) of Canada in a semi-final bout at the women's boxing world championships in Turkey on Wednesday. Chaib goes on to lose the bout on points.

The continent's top tennis star, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, stops for fans after a match on Friday at the Italian Open.

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay makes history on Tuesday as he crosses the line at the end of the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia. He becomes the first black African to win a stage at one of the main cycling tours.

The increase in the cost of living is affecting people across the continent and on Tuesday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, activists demonstrate in front of parliament calling for more help for ordinary people.

In Mali, on Friday, a supporter of the country's military regime and the Russian leader takes a selfie with a man wearing a Vladimir Putin mask as people rally on the streets of the capital, Bamako.

A pilgrimage to the oldest Jewish site on the continent - a synagogue in the town of Djerba - goes ahead for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday.

An Egyptian farmer disappears under a sheaf of wheat he is harvesting on Saturday as the country tries to make up for the shortfall in global wheat supplies.

On Wednesday, a Rwandan model with a disability appears on the runway at a fashion show in the capital, Kigali, highlighting LGBTQ and disability issues.

Saturday night sees this year's Ouaga Fashion Week take to the streets of the Burkinabè capital as the models parade through the neighbourhood of Dapoya.

At a Saturday food market in Lagos, Nigeria, a customer and a fishmonger appear to be debating the price of fish.

Ethiopia's National Museum, home to some of the world's oldest remains of human ancestors, opens its doors for free on International Museum Day on Wednesday.

A lunar eclipse coincides with a super moon - when the moon comes closest to the Earth - in the early hours of Monday morning, leading to some stunning celestial views over the Zambezi river in Zimbabwe.

Images subject to copyright.