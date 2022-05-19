Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 May 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Kits Eyecare Ltd...
At least two people are dead and hundreds of thousands have been left without electricity.
The man allegedly made counterfeit driver’s licenses. Many victims were current or former Johnson County government employees, whose identities were compromised during a data breach, prosecutors said.
Hurley serves as the leader of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, an anti-abortion group, the district attorney's office said.
Former Bureau General Counsel James Baker described a meeting where attorney Michael Sussmann relayed suspicions about a Trump server.
Here's what we know after a shooting left one dead and one hurt following a high school graduation at MTSU on Wednesday night.
The shooting killed 18-year-olod Hasani Brewer and critically injured a Riverdale High School junior.
Sheriff's Office makes two arrests for drug trafficking in East Flat Rock
More than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered since Monday, Russian authorities said.
Speaking to the press, and with her family consoling her, Robin Harris broke down in grief at the loss of her mother, Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 people killed in the Buffalo mass shooting.
Roe v. Wade foes have been working toward its overturn for decades. Progressive lawyers must push back and quit pretending Supreme Court is apolitical.
While U.S. presidents don’t directly impact gas prices, political and economic experts said they do have some indirect influence on the market.
The Montebello Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the two individuals seen on video engaging in a gun battle inside a 7-Eleven store in Montebello.
On a sunny day at The Boathouse, a Santa Barbara restaurant, a Karen decided to cause an unnecessary ruckus. In a five-minute video recording of the incident, the woman confronts the person recording, a Black man, and takes things to another level.
White Settlement police said one person was killed in a shooting incident at the Lockheed Martin plant around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Payton Gendron recorded his plans to carry out the racial massacre in East Buffalo for months in a chat on the Discord social media platform, […]
Candace Behrens was out shopping with her mom on Mother’s Day, doing what she loves to do — support local, small businesses — when a black Coach bag in a women’s vintage store caught her eye. A collector of Coach purses, she purchased the bag on a whim from The Fox Club, a swimsuit, lingerie, clothing and accessories store in Humboldt Park, before rushing to meet family at her home for a ...
Tom DiSario said he was brought to tears when he received a letter instructing them to take down a flag representing their son's sacrifice.
Police said the injured man went to the police department, still bandaged from the shooting, to retrieve his car, That's when he was put in handcuffs.
The statue is set to be relocated one day before a scheduled court hearing at which a lawyer representing the Friends of Frank Bogert group is expected to ask for a restraining order that would prevent removal.