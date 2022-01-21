Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Those seeking refuge from floods in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, play a game of cards in a gym on Thursday.

At a Hindu temple north of the South African city of Durban on Tuesday, women carry milk pots on their heads during the annual Thaipoosam Kavady festival.

On the same day, children play football beneath illegally connected electricity cables in an informal settlement in the South African township of Soweto.

A Zimbabwean footballer warms up yoga style on Tuesday in Cameroon. The Warriors went on to beat Guinea, their first Africa Cup of Nations win since 2006 - but finished bottom of Group B...

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga proves she will take no nonsense during the match when she made history as the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game.

On Sunday, a Malian fan stands to attention in a stadium in the Cameroonian city of Limbe before his side played out a 1-1 draw against The Gambia…

In a stadium in The Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Wednesday a national guard gets his hat straightened ahead of the president's inauguration…

Adama Barrow was sworn in for a second term as president of the West African nation after winning elections in December.

In the Ghanaian city of Kumasi on Saturday, Hungarian President János Áder (L) pays a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye shows off his drumming skills on Wednesday - dressing up in ceremonial robes to play the country's famous royal drums.

Cadets in the Libyan city of Benghazi demonstrate their acrobatic skills on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for the armed forces.

Malians protest on Friday in the capital, Bamako, against sanctions imposed on the country by regional bloc Ecowas and the European Union after the military junta said it was delaying elections by four years.

Harpists take part in a parade in the Ethiopian city of Gondar on Tuesday ahead of the Timket, an Ethiopian Orthodox festival...

It is also known as the Epiphany and commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. Here people are sprayed with holy water on Wednesday...

The main celebrations take place at the Fasilides Bath, a sacred site just outside Gondar.

On Thursday, people take to the streets of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, again to demonstrate against October's coup and to call for civilian rule.

Two sisters work on a mural in an Egyptian Coptic church in their hometown of Aazaz on Saturday. The pair tour churches to brighten them up with their artwork.

And on Wednesday the moon is pictured rising behind the Ramses II obelisk in Egypt's southern city of Luxor.

