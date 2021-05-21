Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 May 2021

Good Morning America

Before joining the local police force eight years ago, Ryan Tillman, a young police corporal in Chino, California, was like many other Black youths in America: He was no friend of the police. Tillman eventually accepted his calling and joined the Chino Police Department in 2013 -- and ever since, he has become one of the department's most vocal voices in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Tillman is currently one of eight Black officers out of 114 sworn officers in the Chino Police Department, according to data released by the agency.