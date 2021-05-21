Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 May 2021

·1 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man stretches before his workout along the coastline in Pemba, Mozambique on May 19, 2021.
On Wednesday we are shown an interesting angle on keeping fit from Mozambique's coastline in Pemba.
Liverpool&#39;s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on May 16, 2021.
On Sunday Liverpool's Egyptian star Mo Salah gets up close and personal with the ball before the club's match against West Bromwich Albion.
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda poses next to his new World Lead time after the men&#39;s 10000m race during the IAAF Golden Spike 2021 Athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on May 19, 2021.
Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo points out his achievement after winning the men's 10,000m race at the Golden Spike 2021 Athletics in the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021.
On Tuesday health workers go door-to-door in Siaya, Kenya, to inject people with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine...
Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Peace Laureate, greets wellwishers as he is wheeled out of the Brooklyn Chest Hospital, after being vaccinated against COVID 19, in Cape Town, on May 17, 2021. - South Africa is resuming its COVID-19 coronavirus Phase 2 vaccination rollout programme which targets vulnerable groups who are 60 years and older.
In other Covid-19 vaccination news, South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrates after getting the jab in Cape Town on Monday.
Ethiopian Orthodox priests seat in a shoe shine stall in Debre Berhan, Ethiopia, on May 14, 2021.
On Friday Ethiopian Orthodox priests have a sit down in Debre Berhan.
France&#39;s President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Rwanda&#39;s President Paul Kagame upon his arrival for a dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on May 17, 2021, following an international conference on Sudan which aims to provide financing breathing room for its Prime Minister as he pursues economic reforms.
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace on Monday.
Migrants climb a sea wall in the northern town of Fnideq after attempting to cross the border from Morocco to Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta on May 19, 2021.
Thousands of people swim along the Moroccan coast into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week...
Migrants stand on rocks as Spanish soldiers stand guard at the border fence of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on May 18, 2021. - Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to &quot;restore order&quot; in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco.
People start arriving in Ceuta in the early hours of Monday. Some swim around the border fences that jut out into the sea while others walk across at low tide...
Moroccan migrants rally by a border fence in the northern town of Fnideq in an attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021, while Spanish troops stand to intercept them on the other side. - At least 5,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Madrid and Rabat, slipped into Ceuta on May 17, a record for a single day, Spanish authorities said. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometres to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies.
Spain says around half of the migrants have been sent back to Morocco.

All photos subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories