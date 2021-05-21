Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 May 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
All photos subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
All photos subject to copyright.
‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson
It's all about the sweat short.
Snapple did not print a "Real Fact" on its lids that touches on the 2020 election, despite a photo online. The image is altered.
There’s a lot of music out there. To help you cut through all the noise, every week The A.V. Club is rounding up A-Sides, five recent releases we think are worth your time. You can listen to these and more on our Spotify playlist, and if you like what you hear, we encourage you to purchase featured artists’ music directly at the links provided below. Unless otherwise noted, all releases are now available.
Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster's journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995. The circumstances surrounding the interview from more than 20 years ago came under scrutiny after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.
South Africa will press for urgent military action by regional body SADC to quell an Islamist insurgency in Mozambique threatening to destabilize neighbouring countries, the foreign minister said on Friday. It will make this call at a summit of the Southern African Development Community's 16 member states next week, Naledi Pandor told Reuters in a telephone interview. SADC leaders have been discussing how to tackle the insurgency by Islamic State-linked militants, with an option for force, but this is the first time South Africa has explicitly thrown its weight behind the idea of a military intervention.
China’s Mars lander has sent back its first photos from the surface of the red planet. The interplanetary selfie shows the lander, named Zhurong, and the Martian soil stretching out ahead of it. The successful arrival was the first time that any non-Nasa lander had safely arrived on the Martian surface.
Before joining the local police force eight years ago, Ryan Tillman, a young police corporal in Chino, California, was like many other Black youths in America: He was no friend of the police. Tillman eventually accepted his calling and joined the Chino Police Department in 2013 -- and ever since, he has become one of the department's most vocal voices in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Tillman is currently one of eight Black officers out of 114 sworn officers in the Chino Police Department, according to data released by the agency.
We could look at pictures of Marylin Monroe reading books all day.
The boy likely died within two to five minutes of suffering his injuries
‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says
In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986
‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire
‘No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom ... he spent almost every day attending to his collection’
‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram
VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’
Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.
Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening
The Los Angeles Dodgers' organist gave his rendition of "I Saw The Sign" during Josh Reddick's at-bat on Thursday night.
How can you say it's OK to remove our masks when we haven't reached herd immunity yet? Here's Dr. Todd Ellerin -- chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.