Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 October 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A man smiling
Big smiles on Friday at a camp for refugees from Western Sahara in Tindouf, south-west Algeria.
A football goalkeeper in green floral top and pink gloves.
More smiles from Nigeria's Chikamso Jiwuaku during a training session ahead of their Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group B match against Chile on Monday. The Flamingos' 2-1 win sees them qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.
Naserian Naiyoma, a woman from the Maasai pastoralist community waits to buy dried-hay for their emaciated cows affected by the worsening drought due to the failed rainy season, at a temporary animal feeds market in Ilbisil settlement of Kajiado, Kenya October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
On Monday, a Maasai woman waits to buy hay for her cows affected by worsening drought in parts of East Africa...
A Maasai woman
She is at a temporary animal feed market in the Ilbisil settlement of Kajiado, Kenya, where cows have become emaciated.
Two women with loads on their heads walk in front of a closed shops
Shops are locked in Ghana on Wednesday because traders in Accra are protesting against the country's worsening economic conditions.
Two women harvesting tomatoes in a field.
Women harvest tomatoes in Mondoukou, on the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a day before the International Day of Rural Women...
Rural women wearing traditional clothing
The day highlights the role and situation of women in rural areas, and Dibang women are out celebrating on Saturday in Cameroon...
Rural women in floral-green outfits dancing.
Where another group of women also dance on the road. The International Day was established by the United Nations and first observed in 2008.
A boy flies a rainbow-coloured kite.
A boy enjoys the community kite-flying in South Africa on Wednesday during the Cape Town International Kite Festival.
Two men on saxophones
Femi Kuti (L), son of Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, performs on stage with his son Made Kuti during the annual concert in honour of their father and grandfather in Lagos, on Sunday.
A man and a horse
Breeder Moeketsi Maieane and his two-year-old Basotho pony, Morumua Hana Lonya, pose outside his house in Lesotho...
A man in a hat and a horse
A day before competing in a traditional race in Semonkong, a remote town in the Maluti mountains...
Two herders outside a tavern.
These herders meet at a local tavern before heading to the competition on Saturday.
A policeman firing.
A policeman fires towards protesters in Ettadhamen, a working-class suburb in the Tunisian capital on Friday...
Protesters burning tyres
After protesters clash with police following the death of 24-year-old Malek Sellimi who was injured during a police chase last month.
People standing on the curb and taking shots on their phones
On Sunday, people take shelter during a hailstorm in Windhoek, Namibia.
People watch as planes fly overhead.
On the same day, spectators are thrilled by a display at the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Sousse, Tunisia.
A man drinking juice at a vendor's stall.
A motorcyclist enjoys a fresh fruit juice in the Gamaliya district of Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday.
A man holding a fishing rod at the waterfront
The sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea in Libya, where a fisherman bides his time on Tripoli's waterfront on Monday.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories