Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 October 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Big smiles on Friday at a camp for refugees from Western Sahara in Tindouf, south-west Algeria.

More smiles from Nigeria's Chikamso Jiwuaku during a training session ahead of their Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group B match against Chile on Monday. The Flamingos' 2-1 win sees them qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

On Monday, a Maasai woman waits to buy hay for her cows affected by worsening drought in parts of East Africa...

She is at a temporary animal feed market in the Ilbisil settlement of Kajiado, Kenya, where cows have become emaciated.

Shops are locked in Ghana on Wednesday because traders in Accra are protesting against the country's worsening economic conditions.

Women harvest tomatoes in Mondoukou, on the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a day before the International Day of Rural Women...

The day highlights the role and situation of women in rural areas, and Dibang women are out celebrating on Saturday in Cameroon...

Where another group of women also dance on the road. The International Day was established by the United Nations and first observed in 2008.

A boy enjoys the community kite-flying in South Africa on Wednesday during the Cape Town International Kite Festival.

Femi Kuti (L), son of Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, performs on stage with his son Made Kuti during the annual concert in honour of their father and grandfather in Lagos, on Sunday.

Breeder Moeketsi Maieane and his two-year-old Basotho pony, Morumua Hana Lonya, pose outside his house in Lesotho...

A day before competing in a traditional race in Semonkong, a remote town in the Maluti mountains...

These herders meet at a local tavern before heading to the competition on Saturday.

A policeman fires towards protesters in Ettadhamen, a working-class suburb in the Tunisian capital on Friday...

After protesters clash with police following the death of 24-year-old Malek Sellimi who was injured during a police chase last month.

On Sunday, people take shelter during a hailstorm in Windhoek, Namibia.

On the same day, spectators are thrilled by a display at the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Sousse, Tunisia.

A motorcyclist enjoys a fresh fruit juice in the Gamaliya district of Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday.

The sun sets over the Mediterranean Sea in Libya, where a fisherman bides his time on Tripoli's waterfront on Monday.

