Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

On Friday a Maasai man and his wife stand outside their new house in Handeni, Tanzania, after authorities controversially relocated Maasai pastoralists from the Ngorongoro conservation area.

On Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, a young woman poses with an old Volkswagen car at the Vintage Africana museum.

While in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday a woman walks through a project growing vegetables, which has been set up to try and tackle rising food prices.

On the same day in the Italian capital, Rome, Kenyan writer Khadija Abdalla attends the International Festival of Rome at the Palatine Stadium.

In Kenya on Saturday one man celebrates at a political rally in Kisumu as he waits for a cash handout, which are being given out at these events ahead of elections next month.

There is more election fever in Nigeria on Sunday as people celebrate the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in gubernatorial elections in Osun State...

In the capital, Abuja, a man holds up election posters in support of the ruling All Progressives Congress party on Wednesday, ahead of a presidential vote next year.

In the village of Djiffer in Senegal, a man sits down by the beach on Tuesday...

In the nearby village of Palmarin, a donkey is captured outside a mosque.

On Monday an Egyptian handball player goes up against Cape Verde defenders in Cairo at the African Nations Handball Championship.

On the same day at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali takes a leap during the steeplechase race, which he goes on to win.

South African cricket player Khaya Zondo is all smiles as his team trains in the UK city of Manchester...

As is British-Nigerian actor John Boyega as he attends the ESPY awards in Hollywood on Wednesday.

On Tuesday a man helps tackle a huge fire in the Borj Cedria forest in the southern suburb of Tunisia's capital, Tunis.

While the sun sets in Algiers, Algeria, on Friday.

Short presentational grey line

Images subject to copyright.