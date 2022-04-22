Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

People watch as paragliders glide with passengers during the annual Easter paragliding festival in Kwahu-Atibie, Ghana.
The annual paragliding festival in Kwahu-Atibie, Ghana, attracts onlookers on Friday...
People watch as Ghanaian paragliders Michael Kwakye and Stephen Asamoah land at the Nkawkaw football field.
Among those taking part are Michael Kwakye and Stephen Asamoah, smiling and derigging here after landing safely.
An Egyptian troupe performs the traditional Tanoura (skirt) dance during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at el-Ghuri Culture Palace in Cairo.
On Wednesday in Cairo an Egyptian dance troupe performs the Tanoura, which incorporates the Sufi technique of whirling.
Members of the Area 10 Scout brass band play along Lumley beach in Freetown. Brass bands have a long history in Sierra Leone and are slowly making a come back after the war. Most neighbourhoods, scout groups and schools have a brass marching band and competitions are held regularly. Bands spend hours training, promoting and recruiting more players by playing on public holidays and at events.
On Monday in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the Area 10 Scout brass band plays on Lumley beach.
A man poses in a suit with panels of various colours, on Friday 15 April 2022.
A year after Mount Nyiragongo erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local artists' workshop Kuliko Art stages a fashion show to raise funds for survivors living in this camp in Goma.
A follower of the Maroon Society and Methodist church wears a side hat ahead of an Easter Sunday service at the historic two hundred and thirty year old Zion Wilberforce Chapel in Freetown. The Maroon Church is one of the oldest churches in Sierra Leone, founded in 1808 by the Maroons. Maroons are people who were taken from present day Ghana to Jamaica as slaves but after constant rebellion were then deported to Nova Scotia, Canada and then from there around 550 were shipped to Freetown in 1800.
On Easter Sunday, members of Sierra Leone's Maroon Church attend a service in their 230-year-old chapel.
Coptic Christians celebrate Palm Sunday inside the St Simon&#39;s Church on the Mokattam hills.
On the same day in Egypt, Coptic Christians celebrate Palm Sunday at St Simon's Church...
Coptic Orthodox Christians take part in a mass marking Palm Sunday at the St Simon&#39;s Church.
The structure, also know as the Cave Church, is carved into a hillside in the Mokattam district of Cairo.
Egyptians eat during a mass Iftar gathering at Ezbet Hamada in al-Matariyyah district during the holy month of Ramadan.
Also in Cairo and a day earlier, Muslims break their Ramadan fast with a mass gathering along a 750-metre table.
Worshipers hold candles during Easter vigil prayers at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi.
On Sunday in Kenya's capital Nairobi, these worshippers attend a solemn church service.
A man performs as Jesus Christ during a procession marking the Good Friday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
While in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a mock crucifixion on Good Friday sees a man attached to a cross...
Actors takes part in a Via Crucis procession during Holy Week in Koumassi, Abidjan.
And fake blood plus cleverly placed nails are used to mimic the stigmata on Jesus' hands.
The Concert, an installation by Moroccan-French artist Latifa Echakhch in the Swiss Pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Art lovers take in this piece, The Concert, by Moroccan-French artist Latifa Echakhch at the Venice Biennale on Tuesday.
Volunteers and members of the public clean up on North Beach following heavy rains earlier in the week in Durban.
And on Friday volunteers clear debris from the beaches in Durban, South Africa, where the authorities have declared a state of disaster after deadly flooding that experts believe was amplified by climate change.

