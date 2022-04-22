Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

The annual paragliding festival in Kwahu-Atibie, Ghana, attracts onlookers on Friday...

Among those taking part are Michael Kwakye and Stephen Asamoah, smiling and derigging here after landing safely.

On Wednesday in Cairo an Egyptian dance troupe performs the Tanoura, which incorporates the Sufi technique of whirling.

On Monday in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the Area 10 Scout brass band plays on Lumley beach.

A year after Mount Nyiragongo erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local artists' workshop Kuliko Art stages a fashion show to raise funds for survivors living in this camp in Goma.

On Easter Sunday, members of Sierra Leone's Maroon Church attend a service in their 230-year-old chapel.

On the same day in Egypt, Coptic Christians celebrate Palm Sunday at St Simon's Church...

The structure, also know as the Cave Church, is carved into a hillside in the Mokattam district of Cairo.

Also in Cairo and a day earlier, Muslims break their Ramadan fast with a mass gathering along a 750-metre table.

On Sunday in Kenya's capital Nairobi, these worshippers attend a solemn church service.

While in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, a mock crucifixion on Good Friday sees a man attached to a cross...

And fake blood plus cleverly placed nails are used to mimic the stigmata on Jesus' hands.

Art lovers take in this piece, The Concert, by Moroccan-French artist Latifa Echakhch at the Venice Biennale on Tuesday.

And on Friday volunteers clear debris from the beaches in Durban, South Africa, where the authorities have declared a state of disaster after deadly flooding that experts believe was amplified by climate change.

