Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 October 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A man walks past paintings for sale by the roadside in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Monday.

Two days later, Nigerians across the country take to the streets to voice their outrage at the lack of progress made against police brutality since the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters exactly one year ago.

On Saturday a man treats leather at one of the oldest tanneries in Morocco's northern city of Fez.

On the same day, a model gets ready backstage at East Africa International Fashion Week...

The event is in its third year...

And Saturday's catwalk in Nairobi showcased designers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A supporter of Asec Mimosas wears team colours, as the Ivorian side take on CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the African Champions League on Saturday in Abidjan.

On the same day in South Africa, a man parks his car in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood of Cape Town...

Not far way, a bridal party leaves Camps Bay beach after a Saturday wedding...

Then on Sunday, Cape Town hosts a marathon.

On Saturday, people demonstrate in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, urging the army to take control. But days later counter-protesters turn out in support of the country's transitional government established in 2019.

There are also protests on Saturday in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo as opposition supporters demand a neutral election commission.

Senegalese fisherman Ibrahim poses with his catch on the coast of Dakar on Tuesday.

On Saturday in London, Nigerian painter Ben Enwonwu's The Court of the Oba of Benin goes on view at Sotheby's auction house.

Saturday also sees the opening of the Fespaco film festival in Burkina Faso, where a few days later two visitors are caught in the act of taking a selfie...

The pan-African film festival takes place each year in the country, this time coinciding with the opening of the murder trial of much-loved former President Thomas Sankara, seen on this mask, whose 1987 death shocked the continent...

Three girls pose for the camera in Lomé, Togo, on Wednesday.

And in Paris on Sunday, people lay a wreath in memory of Algerians murdered by French police 60 years ago whose deaths were then covered up. At least 100 people were killed, some of whom were thrown into the River Seine to drown them.

