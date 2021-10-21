Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 October 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A man dressed in black smiles as he walks past rows of colourful paintings.
A man walks past paintings for sale by the roadside in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Monday.
A protestor in Abuja shouts and holds a placard that reads &quot;say no to police brutality&quot;.
Two days later, Nigerians across the country take to the streets to voice their outrage at the lack of progress made against police brutality since the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters exactly one year ago.
A man works at the Chouara Tannery in Fez.
On Saturday a man treats leather at one of the oldest tanneries in Morocco's northern city of Fez.
A model gets ready in the backstage area during the third edition of East Africa International Fashion Week in Nairobi, on October 16, 2021. - The annual fashion event created by a former Kenyan model attracts fashion enthusiasts and buyers to see six different collections by designers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
On the same day, a model gets ready backstage at East Africa International Fashion Week...
Models talk in the backstage area during the third edition of East Africa International Fashion Week in Nairobi, on October 16, 2021. - The annual fashion event created by a former Kenyan model attracts fashion enthusiasts and buyers to see six different collections by designers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
The event is in its third year...
People watch a model on a runway at East Africa International Fashion Week.
And Saturday's catwalk in Nairobi showcased designers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
An Asec Mimosas supporter in yellow, black and white.
A supporter of Asec Mimosas wears team colours, as the Ivorian side take on CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the African Champions League on Saturday in Abidjan.
A blue car parks in front of pink and green houses.
On the same day in South Africa, a man parks his car in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood of Cape Town...
A bridal party walks up from the beach.
Not far way, a bridal party leaves Camps Bay beach after a Saturday wedding...
Runner line up ahead of the Cape Town Marathon.
Then on Sunday, Cape Town hosts a marathon.
Sudanese protesters take part in a sit-in.
On Saturday, people demonstrate in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, urging the army to take control. But days later counter-protesters turn out in support of the country's transitional government established in 2019.
Musicians play during a demonstration by supporters of opposition leader Martin Fayulu, against changes to the independence of the country&#39;s electoral commission, in Kinshasa.
There are also protests on Saturday in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo as opposition supporters demand a neutral election commission.
Ibrahim, a spear-fisherman, poses for a portrait along the coastline of Dakar.
Senegalese fisherman Ibrahim poses with his catch on the coast of Dakar on Tuesday.
A woman takes a photo of Ben Enwonwu&#39;s The Court of the Oba of Benin.
On Saturday in London, Nigerian painter Ben Enwonwu's The Court of the Oba of Benin goes on view at Sotheby's auction house.
Women take a selfie next to a poster.
Saturday also sees the opening of the Fespaco film festival in Burkina Faso, where a few days later two visitors are caught in the act of taking a selfie...
An attendee wears a protective face mask with an image of Burkina Faso&#39;s former President Thomas Sankara.
The pan-African film festival takes place each year in the country, this time coinciding with the opening of the murder trial of much-loved former President Thomas Sankara, seen on this mask, whose 1987 death shocked the continent...
Three girls hug each other and smile.
Three girls pose for the camera in Lomé, Togo, on Wednesday.
A wreath of flowers is pictured on a bridge above the Seine river.
And in Paris on Sunday, people lay a wreath in memory of Algerians murdered by French police 60 years ago whose deaths were then covered up. At least 100 people were killed, some of whom were thrown into the River Seine to drown them.

All pictures subject to copyright.

