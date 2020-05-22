Africa's week in pictures: 15 - 21 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:On Friday, bride-to-be Marie Andrea Offoumou gets ready for her wedding...MoreThe 28-year-old married Indat Ange Désiré in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan soon after the lockdown was eased.MoreOn Monday, a barber cuts this young client's hair in Egypt's capital of Cairo...MoreAnd women in northern Egypt prepare butter biscuits called Kahk on Saturday.MoreOn Tuesday in Algeria, volunteers spray inside a building with disinfectant.MoreFrontline medical staff warm up before a free zumba class at Nairobi's Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital on Sunday.MorePre-pandemic, this Ethiopian Airlines plane would normally be full of people but instead its seats are stripped on Friday to make way for cargo.MoreOn the same day, a woman walks past a mural reminding Abidjan's residents of anti-coronavirus hygiene measures...MoreIt's a similar scene in Sale, Morocco, on Sunday where this graffiti encourages people to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus...MoreAnd also the next day in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, where residents are reminded it's a community effort.MoreOn Wednesday, a woman holds freshly minted bank notes in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, brought into circulation to ease the cash crisis.MoreOn Monday Ugandan police seize activist Stella Nyanzi, leaving her glasses behind, at a protest she called against the government's handling of food relief.MoreThis boy waits alongside adults queuing to vote in Burundi's general election on Wednesday, which at least one opposition figure has already labelled a sham.MoreA tailor fashions face masks at his sewing machine in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on Monday.MoreA day earlier, a goose stretches its wings at a lake in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg...MoreWhile a cat takes it easy at Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on the same day.MorePictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters.