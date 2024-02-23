Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 February 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

A sea turtle swimming underwater.
A sea turtle swims in the Red Sea off Egypt on Sunday.
Chanelle Wangari Mwangi takes a swing with a golf club,
Kenyan golfer Chanelle Wangari Mwangi tees off at the Africa Amateur Women's Invitational in South Africa on Thursday.
Three primary schoolgirls sitting in a line and wearing the same plaited hairstyle look at the camera.
On Sunday, pupils attend a Sudanese-curriculum school in the city of Giza in Egypt.
Angular artworks by Mozambican contemporary artist Gonçalo Mabunda are mounted on a yellow wall.
Artworks by Mozambique's Gonçalo Mabunda are on show at an exhibition in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday.
Lupita Nyong'o poses on the red carpet for a film premiere. She is wearing an all-black outfit.
On Saturday, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o graces the red carpet at this year's Berlin film festival, where she is serving as international jury president.
One of eleven lions is released at Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary outside Bethlehem, central Free State province, in South Africa.
Earlier that day, lions are released into a sanctuary in South Africa after being rescued from Sudan.
Alhodaby Mariam looks up at the ball in close range.
Egypt's Alhodaby Mariam takes on Ukraine's Anastasiya Dymytrenko at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in South Korea on Monday.
A white, draped artwork called "The Muti-ed Makhoti: Sheila"s Ball" on show in the Kunstmuseum in Bern, Switzerland, on 21 February. The exhibition runs until 11 August.
This piece is part of the Shooting Down Babylon exhibition by South African artist Tracey Rose currently on show in Switzerland.
A vendor displays second-hand clothes on a street in Abidjan.
This man sells jeans by the roadside in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Wednesday.
A man stands on the street in front of a currency exchange bureau that is plastered with images of US dollar bills.
Time is money in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, where this man waits outside a currency exchange bureau.
An ousted resident clutches a photo frame at they lay on the floor crying.
Squatters are forcibly removed from an area of Cape Town known as "tent city" on Thursday.
A man plays his trumpet for motorists near traffic lights to earn some money. His cheeks are puffed out as he plays.
Days earlier in the same South African city, a busker plays at traffic lights.
Musicians play at a campaign rally for Khalifa Sall, a former mayor of Dakar and government minister, in Dakar.
Drummers play at a rally for presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall in Senegal on Tuesday...
Civil society groups and political groups march calling on authorities respect the election date, in Dakar, on 17 February.
Days earlier thousands of Senegalese march to demand that the authorities make good on their promise to hold elections without delay.
A woman builds a tent frame using pieces of wood in a camp on the outskirts of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Yambua Jeannine, 60, builds a makeshift home on Friday after fleeing fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels who are widely said to be backed by Rwanda...
A man holds a sign saying "Rwanda is killing" during a march in Goma denouncing what protesters say is the silence of the international community about the ongoing fighting in North Kivu province, on the border with Rwanda. Photo dated 19 February.
Rwanda denies that it is backing the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, forcing millions of people to flee their homes.
People hold up signs saying "ban live animal export", "stop the suffering" and "give a hoot for animal rights".
Meanwhile in South Africa on Tuesday, people criticise the global food trade of live animals. The stench emanating from a single ship in Cape Town's harbour carrying thousands of cows has bothered residents.
A picture of Kelvin Kiptum and a bouquet of flowers at the funeral.
And mourners gather to pay their last respects to Kenya's world-record holding marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

