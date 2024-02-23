Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 February 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

A sea turtle swims in the Red Sea off Egypt on Sunday.

Kenyan golfer Chanelle Wangari Mwangi tees off at the Africa Amateur Women's Invitational in South Africa on Thursday.

On Sunday, pupils attend a Sudanese-curriculum school in the city of Giza in Egypt.

Artworks by Mozambique's Gonçalo Mabunda are on show at an exhibition in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o graces the red carpet at this year's Berlin film festival, where she is serving as international jury president.

Earlier that day, lions are released into a sanctuary in South Africa after being rescued from Sudan.

Egypt's Alhodaby Mariam takes on Ukraine's Anastasiya Dymytrenko at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in South Korea on Monday.

This piece is part of the Shooting Down Babylon exhibition by South African artist Tracey Rose currently on show in Switzerland.

This man sells jeans by the roadside in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Wednesday.

Time is money in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, where this man waits outside a currency exchange bureau.

Squatters are forcibly removed from an area of Cape Town known as "tent city" on Thursday.

Days earlier in the same South African city, a busker plays at traffic lights.

Drummers play at a rally for presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall in Senegal on Tuesday...

Days earlier thousands of Senegalese march to demand that the authorities make good on their promise to hold elections without delay.

Yambua Jeannine, 60, builds a makeshift home on Friday after fleeing fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels who are widely said to be backed by Rwanda...

Rwanda denies that it is backing the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, forcing millions of people to flee their homes.

Meanwhile in South Africa on Tuesday, people criticise the global food trade of live animals. The stench emanating from a single ship in Cape Town's harbour carrying thousands of cows has bothered residents.

And mourners gather to pay their last respects to Kenya's world-record holding marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

