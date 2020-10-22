    Advertisement

    Africa's week in pictures: 16 - 22 October 2020

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

    A general view of the sunset over salty lakes in Egypt's Western Desert.
    On Friday evening the sun sets over salt lakes in Egypt's Western Desert.
    A student wearing a protective face mask attends the first day&quot;s class at El Safa school, following months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Giza suburb of Awsim, Egypt October 18, 2020.
    Days later in Awsim, close to Cairo, this schoolgirl sports a happy-looking mask.
    Women wait to cast their ballots at a polling station during the Guinea&quot;s presidential election in Fria, Guinea October 18, 2020.
    In Guinea on Friday, voter wait in line to cast their ballots in the presidential election.
    A supporter with a painted face wears a hat with a slogan in relief during a campaign rally for the October 31, 2020 presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 17, 2020. The slogan reads &quot;Live together RHDP, RHDP&quot;.
    A day earlier in the Ivory Coast, a supporter of the ruling party wears a hat which reads "live together RHDP". The country is heading into a presidential election at the end of the month.
    People pass a mural painted on a wall meant to sensitize the locals on how to prevent themselves from contracting and spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 22 October 2020.
    On Thursday in Abidjan, the main city of Ivory Coast, a woman walks past a mural reminding residents to wear masks and stay safe.
    Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by an all women teams, at the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria October 16, 2020.
    Supporters cheer and laugh during an annual all-women football tournament in Algeria's Kabylie mountains on Friday.
    A Nigerian based in South Africa shows the middle finger and words &quot;EndSars&quot; shaved on his head during a protest outside the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria on October 21, 2020 in solidarity with Nigerian youth who are demanding an end to police brutality in the form of The Nigerian Police Force Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
    On Wednesday a Nigerian in South Africa demonstrates against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or Sars...
    A protester gesture while holding placard as another holds up a scarf with the colours of the Nigerian national flag during a demonstration to protest against police brutality at Magboro, Ogun State in southwest Nigeria, on October 20, 2020. - Authorities declared a 24-hour curfew in Nigeria's economic hub Lagos on October 20, 2020, as violence flared in widespread protests that have rocked cities across the country.
    These demonstrators in Ogun state are among thousands of Nigerians who have joined nationwide protests over the past fortnight...
    A view shows the damaged window of a car decorated with a cross in Lagos, Nigeria October 22, 2020.
    As of Thursday, the shooting of protesters in Lagos the day before had drawn global condemnation.

    Pictures from Reuters, EPA and AFP.

