Africa's week in pictures: 16 - 22 October 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:On Friday evening the sun sets over salt lakes in Egypt's Western Desert.Days later in Awsim, close to Cairo, this schoolgirl sports a happy-looking mask.In Guinea on Friday, voter wait in line to cast their ballots in the presidential election.A day earlier in the Ivory Coast, a supporter of the ruling party wears a hat which reads "live together RHDP". The country is heading into a presidential election at the end of the month.On Thursday in Abidjan, the main city of Ivory Coast, a woman walks past a mural reminding residents to wear masks and stay safe.Supporters cheer and laugh during an annual all-women football tournament in Algeria's Kabylie mountains on Friday.On Wednesday a Nigerian in South Africa demonstrates against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or Sars...These demonstrators in Ogun state are among thousands of Nigerians who have joined nationwide protests over the past fortnight...As of Thursday, the shooting of protesters in Lagos the day before had drawn global condemnation.Pictures from Reuters, EPA and AFP.