Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 April 2021

·1 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

A man stands at the entrance to a community shop. He is wearing bright clothes that match the curtains and doors.
Babacar Kor, a member of Senegal's Baye Fall Muslim community, stands at the entrance of their shop in Ndem on Wednesday.
A man breathes fire as part of the parade, on the last day of the Popo Carnival in Bonoua, south of Abidjan.
Week-long celebrations end with a bang at Ivory Coast's Popo Carnival on Saturday...
Ivorians take part in a parade on the last day of the Popo Carnival in Bonoua, south of Abidjan.
The festival in Bonoua encompasses annual celebration of Aboure culture, with dances, pageantries, gastronomic competitions...
Ivorians take part in a parade on the last day of the Popo Carnival in Bonoua, south of Abidjan.
The events usually draw huge crowds.
A child looks at the camera through a hole in a blanket which is attached to a temporary shelter.
The next day in Somalia, a child peers from a blanket as anti-coronavirus disinfectant is sprayed at a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu.
Two men practise boxing.
On Friday, lawyer Shadrack Wambui throws some punches at a training session in Nairobi, Kenya, where he offers boxing training and free legal advice.
Two men plant a tree on a littered riverbank.
Two days later, volunteers plant a tree in a littered stretch of the Nairobi River. Members of the Canaane Riverside Green Peace have planted some 500 trees in the past two years and spend each weekend cleaning the river.
Firemen walk through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town.
Firefighters walk through what's left of the Jagger Library at the University in Cape Town in South Africa, whose vast and unique African Studies archive was destroyed in a blaze.
People sit on a sofa outside their house with their belongings.
On the same day residents in the outskirts of Angola's capital, Luanda, sit outside their homes after torrential rain and flooding killed 24 people and destroyed at least 60 houses.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Cardinal Christian Tumi to a hearse after mass in Douala, Cameroon.
And in Cameroon on Saturday, Cardinal Christian Tumi is laid to rest. The outspoken 90-year-old former archbishop was lauded for his mediation efforts between the authorities and English-speaking separatists. Pope Francis said he "left an unforgettable mark on the Church and on the social and political life" of Cameroon.

All pictures subject to copyright.

