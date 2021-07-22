Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 July 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
All pictures subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
All pictures subject to copyright.
The news marks a significant development in the continent's quest develop its vaccine manufacturing ability.
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution put forward by Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the devastating war in Bosnia, and eliminated the position entirely in one year. The draft resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0, with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the 13 other council members abstaining.
A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old in Durham.
The State Department on Thursday announced the appointment of Daniel Foote as special envoy to Haiti, as the country deals with the fallout of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.Driving the news: Foote, a career diplomat, will work to "facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi
A former Air Force intelligence analyst said his guilt over participating in lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan led him to leak government secrets about the drone program to a reporter. Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria after pleading guilty to violating the Espionage Act by leaking top secret documents. In court papers filed Thursday, Hale's lawyers asked that he receive a 12- to 18-month sentence, which would be well below sentencing guidelines.
The tech giant says its decision was based on its content policies, not on ideology or politics.
The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has left the Haitian people without a clear path forward, but American intervention in situation could do more harm than good.
Several museums in Europe have talked of returning the looted artefacts - but where will they be housed in Nigeria?
Instagram is testing a new feature called “Limits” that allows users to lock their accounts and limit any potential interactions when they feel they’re the target of harassment.
President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.
The former president doesn't drink.
Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.
To gauge how some people view Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to be vice president, look at how they respond to her laugh.
Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.
"I'm a Trumper," said Dole, the only former GOP presidential nominee to attend Trump's convention in 2016. But he added, "I'm sort of Trumped out."
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAt the height of the controversy surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the revelations that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bet big on a nationwide joint fundraising tour with her embattled colleague. But new campaign filings show that not only did the gamble not pay off, but that the much-maligned Republicans actually spent four times as much as they raised.Greene, the House GOP’s top fundraise
"We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law," Cawthorn said, even though all Congress can do is refer matters to the DOJ.
Biden told CNN: "You're saying: 'Don't come in for breakfast. We can get our own breakfast,' because I like to walk out in my robe."
Cohen, once Trump's lawyer, speculated that Kushner's absence from legal proceedings so far against the Trump Organization meant something was afoot.