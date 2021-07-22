Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 July 2021

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Tuesday, a man prays in a mosque in Kenya's capital, Nairobi...

This girl is also celebrating Eid al-Adha - or the "feast of the sacrifice" - the same day in Nairobi...

The Muslim festival is marked by special prayers and feasts, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

This family turn out in style to the Central Mosque in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, also on Tuesday.

The next day, worshippers attend Massalikoul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, Senegal.

Meanwhile children have fun with balloons at morning prayers at al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

And this girl poses for the camera at the Kara Cattle Market Mosque in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Fishermen tend to their moored boats in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Monday.

They have seen their incomes dwindle in recent years as fishing vessels from China and other countries continue to operate illegally off the coast of Guinea.

On Thursday Azenaide Carlos of Angola launches a throw during handball training for the Toyko 2020 Olympics, which was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A man prepares to take a dip at the first public beach designated for people with disabilities in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday.

On Friday, Moroccan actress Samah Baricou starring in the movie Haut et Fort poses on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in France.

"Switzerland supports Biya the dictator" reads this man's sign at a protest in Geneva against the Cameroonian president, who is documented to spend much of his time in the European country.

And in São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate his lead in the first round of voting.

