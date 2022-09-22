Africa's week in pictures: 16 - 22 September 2022

0
·3 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A woman on a sandy beach with a sac standing in front of boats. She is wearing a blue dress and yellow head wrap and looking on.
On Saturday a woman in Bargny, east of Senegal's capital, Dakar, collects rubbish along the coast on World Cleanup Day – dedicated to tackling waste around the world and building a more sustainable environment…
A woman wearing a colourful outsift smiling widely with her arms stretched out. She is outside on what looks like a beach.
They seem to be having more fun in Cape Town, South Africa, as they take part in the same activity on Hout Bay beach.
Miss Egypt Hager Mohamed wearing a jean jacket and black dress taking a photo in front of a mountain of plastic rubbish. She is wearing a sash which reads: Miss Egypt 2022.
There is more rubbish on the same day as Miss Egypt, Hager Mohamed, takes a selfie next to a mountain of plastic rubbish, which forms part of a project by The VeryNile NGO to build the largest plastic pyramid on the planet using rubbish collected from the River Nile.
A man sitting on dirt ground with two baskets of green olives behind him. There are green trees in the distance.
Staying in Egypt on the same day there is less rubbish and more food, as a farmer sits next to baskets of olives in al-Qatta village in Giza.
A man pouring yellow liquid into rectangular containers.
Meanwhile on Tuesday in Cairo a factory worker makes candy dolls for Mawlid celebrations, which mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.
Wizkid suspended in the air, wearing a yellow jumpsuit. There are brigh light behind him.
Away from Egypt, in the French capital, Paris, Nigerian musician Wizkid performs at the AccorHotels arena on Friday just two days after releasing his latest single, Bad To Me.
Two young women smiling and posing for a picture with their drinks. It looks like night time and their are orange fairy lights behind them.
There is more music and partying in Uganda on Friday as these young people attend the four-day electronic music festival called Nyege Nyege, which brings together musicians from around the continent…
More young women dancing. The woman in the middle is wearing sunglasses and is smiling.
The Ugandan government had previously threatened to ban the event, saying it promoted sex and drug use.
A man posing for a photo in a church standing next to a photo of the Queen. There is a large cross behing him.
Away from the parties, a man takes a picture in what is said to be one of Kenya’s oldest churches – the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi – on Sunday at a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Two women sitting on a sofa in a home. Their heads are turned looking at the TV screen which shows the Queen's funeral procession. One woman is wearing a blue uniform with a yellow head wrap and the other is wearing trousers and a blue-ish shirt.
The following day, two women watch the Queen's funeral procession from Johannesburg, South Africa.
A man wearing white face paint with a colourful elabourate hat and pink outfit. His eyes are closed and he is making an expressive expression.
There are animated scenes in Cape Town on Wednesday after the announcement that the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival would return after an absence because of the coronavirus pandemic...
A man wearing a colourful pink and white outfit wearing an elabourate hat posing and walking.
The festival usually takes place every year on 2 January and is a colourful parade full of music and dancing.
Woman carrying a pack of what might be food on her head in a protest. Her arms are out and she has a wide expression on her face. There looks like there is commotion behind her.
Over in Lagos, on Monday there is a demonstration by the National Association of Nigerian Students who are angry about a long strike by their lecturers, which means they have not had classes for seven months.
A man trying to life a bar bell in the gym. He has a strained expression on his face.
Back to South Africa on the same day, where this man pushes himself in the gym in a township in Johannesburg. The iKasi Gym is just a short walk from the house where the late anti-apartheid fighter and former South Africa President, Nelson Mandela, used to live.
Zebras walking in the outdoors. There are rangers walking behind them waering heavy backpacks.
There are breath-taking scenes in Kenya on Saturday as rangers take part in a half-marathon for the Wildlife Ranger Challenge 2022 which sees the rangers do a 21 km (13 mile)-run while also carrying a heavy backpack through difficult terrain.
Two men tacking part in wrestling. They are shirtless and have what looks like chalk on their bodies.
The adrenaline is also flowing in Sudan on Friday as these men take part in traditional Nuba wresting, which has its origins in the Nuba mountains.
Suspended, round, colourful artwork.
Back to South Africa on Thursday, where beautiful artwork is on display at the Constitution Hill Women's Prison in Johannesburg as part of the Keiskamma Art Project, which aims to preserve the oral history of rural Eastern Cape.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories