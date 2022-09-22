Africa's week in pictures: 16 - 22 September 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Saturday a woman in Bargny, east of Senegal's capital, Dakar, collects rubbish along the coast on World Cleanup Day – dedicated to tackling waste around the world and building a more sustainable environment…

They seem to be having more fun in Cape Town, South Africa, as they take part in the same activity on Hout Bay beach.

There is more rubbish on the same day as Miss Egypt, Hager Mohamed, takes a selfie next to a mountain of plastic rubbish, which forms part of a project by The VeryNile NGO to build the largest plastic pyramid on the planet using rubbish collected from the River Nile.

Staying in Egypt on the same day there is less rubbish and more food, as a farmer sits next to baskets of olives in al-Qatta village in Giza.

Meanwhile on Tuesday in Cairo a factory worker makes candy dolls for Mawlid celebrations, which mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Away from Egypt, in the French capital, Paris, Nigerian musician Wizkid performs at the AccorHotels arena on Friday just two days after releasing his latest single, Bad To Me.

There is more music and partying in Uganda on Friday as these young people attend the four-day electronic music festival called Nyege Nyege, which brings together musicians from around the continent…

The Ugandan government had previously threatened to ban the event, saying it promoted sex and drug use.

Away from the parties, a man takes a picture in what is said to be one of Kenya’s oldest churches – the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi – on Sunday at a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The following day, two women watch the Queen's funeral procession from Johannesburg, South Africa.

There are animated scenes in Cape Town on Wednesday after the announcement that the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival would return after an absence because of the coronavirus pandemic...

The festival usually takes place every year on 2 January and is a colourful parade full of music and dancing.

Over in Lagos, on Monday there is a demonstration by the National Association of Nigerian Students who are angry about a long strike by their lecturers, which means they have not had classes for seven months.

Back to South Africa on the same day, where this man pushes himself in the gym in a township in Johannesburg. The iKasi Gym is just a short walk from the house where the late anti-apartheid fighter and former South Africa President, Nelson Mandela, used to live.

There are breath-taking scenes in Kenya on Saturday as rangers take part in a half-marathon for the Wildlife Ranger Challenge 2022 which sees the rangers do a 21 km (13 mile)-run while also carrying a heavy backpack through difficult terrain.

The adrenaline is also flowing in Sudan on Friday as these men take part in traditional Nuba wresting, which has its origins in the Nuba mountains.

Back to South Africa on Thursday, where beautiful artwork is on display at the Constitution Hill Women's Prison in Johannesburg as part of the Keiskamma Art Project, which aims to preserve the oral history of rural Eastern Cape.

