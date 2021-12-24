Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 December 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Traditional Burundian drummers perform the royal drum dance during the national drummer contest in Gitega, Burundi, on December 20, 2021.
Traditional Burundian drummers come out in force in the capital, Gitega, on Monday for a national contest...
Performers leap in the air as the drummers play.
Women clad in their traditional Zulu outfits take part during the Indoni SA Cultural Festival on December 18, 2021 in Durban. - The Indoni festival, a three-day feast, showcases traditions of South African provinces and aims to demonstrate unity and the unique diversity of the country.
Traditions are also being celebrated in South Africa on Saturday as women dress in clothes worn by Zulus for a cultural festival in Durban.
Algeria&#39;s national football team celebrates on a bus with their fans in Algiers, on December 19, 2021, a day after winning the FIFA Arab Cup 2021. - Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria won the Arab Cup on December 18, beating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time in Qatar.
There are celebrations in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Sunday as the national football team, victorious in the Arab Cup in Qatar, return home.
Expired AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials are seen at the Gosa dump site in Abuja, Nigeria on December 22, 2021
On Thursday, a photographer snaps vials of expired Covid vaccines before they are destroyed at a dump site in the capital, Abuja.
A Red Cross volunteer holds a Red-cross flag while his colleagues bury the bodies of people killed by Codeco militiamen in the village of Dhedja, December 19, 2021, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo
In the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday a Red Cross volunteer holds the charity's flag as his colleagues bury a group of people killed in a recent attack.
This aerial photograph taken on December 21, 2021 shows the Rhoo IDP camp, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. - Since late November, several villages and IDP camps have been attacked and nearly 100 people have been killed in the area, forcing up to 70,000 people to gather on the Rhoo hill around a base of Bangladeshi peacekeepers from Monusco
The violence in the region, where villages and camps have been targeted, has forced 70,000 people to take refuge near a UN base in Rhoo, which is seen here on Wednesday.
Protesters gather outside the Presidential Palace during a demonstration demanding civilian rule within the 3rd year of the &quot;December Revolution&quot; in Khartoum, Sudan on December 19, 2021.
On Sudan, a demonstrator in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, comes prepared for tear gas as people turn out to mark three years since the start of protests that led to the downfall of President Omar al-Bashir...
A Sudanese female protestor helps to another one who affected from tear gas as they clash with security forces during protest in front of the main door of the Republican Palace in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 19 December 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters marched during a demonstration marking the third anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ousting of the dictator al-Bashir.
The protesters help lessen the impact of the tear gas which was fired to break up the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.
Tunisian security forces intervene in people, who gathered for sit-in protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied&#39;s &#39;extraordinary decisions&#39; in Tunis, Tunisia on December 18, 2021
Police in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, move in to stop a planned sit-in organised against President Kais Saied, who suspended parliament in July.
A model has the final touches done to her make up before heading to the catwalk during the 19th Dakar Fashion Week held at the Baobab forest in Nguekhokh, some 70kms south of Dakar, on December 18, 2021
A make-up artist applies the finishing touches to a model backstage at a fashion show in a baobab forest in Senegal on Saturday.
A vendor takes advantage of the Christmas spirit to sell red hats to passing motorists in Harare, Zimbabwe, 20 December 2021.
Street hawkers in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Monday try to persuade motorists to buy a Santa hat or inflatable Father Christmas.
The streets and buildings of the Heliopolis district are decorated with lights and Christmas trees to celebrate the New Year in Egypt, Cairo, December 23, 2021
On Thursday, at the other end of the continent, residents of Egypt's capital, Cairo, pose for a selfie by an illuminated Christmas tree.

All pictures subject to copyright.

