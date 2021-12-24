Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 December 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Traditional Burundian drummers come out in force in the capital, Gitega, on Monday for a national contest...

Performers leap in the air as the drummers play.

Traditions are also being celebrated in South Africa on Saturday as women dress in clothes worn by Zulus for a cultural festival in Durban.

There are celebrations in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Sunday as the national football team, victorious in the Arab Cup in Qatar, return home.

On Thursday, a photographer snaps vials of expired Covid vaccines before they are destroyed at a dump site in the capital, Abuja.

In the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday a Red Cross volunteer holds the charity's flag as his colleagues bury a group of people killed in a recent attack.

The violence in the region, where villages and camps have been targeted, has forced 70,000 people to take refuge near a UN base in Rhoo, which is seen here on Wednesday.

On Sudan, a demonstrator in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, comes prepared for tear gas as people turn out to mark three years since the start of protests that led to the downfall of President Omar al-Bashir...

The protesters help lessen the impact of the tear gas which was fired to break up the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Police in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, move in to stop a planned sit-in organised against President Kais Saied, who suspended parliament in July.

A make-up artist applies the finishing touches to a model backstage at a fashion show in a baobab forest in Senegal on Saturday.

Street hawkers in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Monday try to persuade motorists to buy a Santa hat or inflatable Father Christmas.

On Thursday, at the other end of the continent, residents of Egypt's capital, Cairo, pose for a selfie by an illuminated Christmas tree.

