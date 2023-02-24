Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 February 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

It's time for a spot of polo in Nigeria on Sunday, at the Lagos International Polo Tournament finals.

On the same day, Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky and Malian actor Morr Ndiaye take to the red carpet at the Berlinale in Germany.

Also on Sunday, Colombians of African descent perform in the Congo group at the yearly carnival in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla. They say their style of dress originated in the central African country.

This dress by Maison Artc and Albert Oiknine goes on show during the "Morocco, Kingdom Of Light" event at Madrid fashion week.

French-Djiboutienne model Malika Louback walks for the brand Fendi at Milan fashion week on Wednesday.

On the same day in Milan, these pieces by Senegalese designer Mokodu Fall are displayed as part of the "Afrofashion at Modes".

Burna Boy performs a half-time set at the NBA all-star game in the US on Sunday - also on stage were fellow Nigerian stars Tems and Rema.

Children have their say during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and India in South Africa on Saturday.

These youngsters in Dakar, Senegal, perch on a truck to get a better view of cars racing.

Shoemakers line up their wares at this workshop in the Old Town of Tunis, in Tunisia, on Wednesday.

Rachael Kabue feeds some of the 500 cats who share her home in Nairobi, Kenya. She fosters them, giving them the treatment and vaccines they need before finding them new homes.

Worshippers belonging to Senegal's Layene Muslim brotherhood join anniversary celebrations in Dakar on Wednesday.

Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier of Eritrea battles other cyclists during stage two of the UAE Tour on Tuesday.

On Wednesday in Egypt there is Nubian folk dancing near the Abu Simbel temple...

The solar alignment on the Holy of Holies in the Temple of Ramses II happens twice a year, as the sun's rays penetrate the front corridor of the entrance and reach the statues...

Forty-year-old Abdel Karim is a temple guard charged with watching over the ancient site.

In Turkey on Sunday, Senegalese rescuers help emergency workers after a deadly earthquake hit the south of the country killing tens of thousands.

On the same day, mourners cry out in grief as the body of Ghanaian football Christian Atsu lands in Accra from Turkey. Earlier reports that he had been rescued alive gave false hope to loved ones.

Power outages worsen in South Africa, where Sparks Ngwenya uses candles to light his home in Soweto on Monday.

And on Sunday two men head towards the sea in Lagos.

Images subject to copyright.