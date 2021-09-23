Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Fifteen-year-old Nobe Nobe from Ago, 17-year-old Djanje Haiballa from Fouduk, plus 28-year-old Veli Rabeo also of Fouduk pose for individual portraits on Friday at the Cure Salee festival in Niger...

Thousands of people from nomadic herding communities attend the three-day festival which includes a high-stakes camel race...

... as well as dancing.

The annual festival takes place at the end of the rainy season in September...

... and attracts visitors from all over the Sahel.

In neighbouring Nigeria on Tuesday, blacksmith Anjorin Jimoh is busy in his workshop in Lagos.

In Tunisia on Friday, artist Mohamed al-Sharaiti makes sculptures from the spare parts of cars.

Congolese band Fulu Miziki, whose instruments and clothes are made from recycled items, appear at a music festival in Spain on Tuesday.

South African actress Thuso Mbedu (R) poses with US actress Mychal-Bella Bowman on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

Actress Ditebogo Ledwaba wins the gong for Outstanding Young Performer at South Africa's Royal Soapie Awards on Saturday.

Actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa, who married last year, were also at the television awards.

On Wednesday, Somalia hosted its first public film-screening in 30 years - raising hopes of a cultural revival amid the country's decades-long security crisis. Filmgoers had to pass through several checkpoints to reach the theatre.

On the same day in Egypt's capital Cairo, Taha Obeid feeds his pet chicken, Jafar, at his rooftop home.

Also in Egypt, cotton harvesting is under way - these children play on a pile of picked bolls on Sunday.

Days earlier in northern Egypt, artist Ibrahim Bilal presents miniature sculptures carved into pencil tips.

Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter Tafon Nchukwi lands a punch on Mike Rodriguez, winning their UFC bout on Saturday in Las Vegas in the US.

Burundian athlete Francine Niyonsaba returns home to a hero's welcome on Tuesday after setting a new world record in the women's 2,000 metres.

And on Saturday in Italy, Kenya's Clement Langat Kiprono wins the Rome Marathon.

On Wednesday, Cameroonian protesters demand the return of an artefact from former colonial ruler Germany. They say the Ngonnso statue was looted by the Germans in 1902 and is of significant spiritual value.

Remnants of a poster showing former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are seen on Saturday, following his death at the age of 84.

On the same day in Guinea's capital, Conakry, supporters cheer the return of exiled political activists who had fled the rule of President Alpha Condé.

And on Tuesday, the sun sets over the Blue Nile in Sudan hours after an attempted coup was foiled.

