Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:Cameroonian opposition supporters protest against French political influence outside European Union offices in Brussels on Friday.MoreThese Moroccan women wave from a boat as they return home from seasonal agricultural work in Spain - coronavirus border closures meant many workers had been stuck there since strawberry picking ended a month ago.MoreThis market vendor arranges his carrots for sale in Mbare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday.MoreOn Sunday worshippers visit a church in Nairobi...MoreCongregations can meet again after Kenya's government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings.MoreSudanese honour guards in the capital, Khartoum, await the arrival of Eritrea's military chief of staff on Monday.MoreOn Sunday, Congolese UFC fighter Marc Diakiese lands a blow on Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi.MoreThis girl wears a protective facemask in Cape Town on Saturday.MoreOn Tuesday two boys play table football in Ivory Coast's biggest city, Abidjan.MoreIn Egypt, two men and a dog cool off in the Mediterranean near the 15th Century citadel of Qaitbay on Friday.MoreOn the same day, herds of wildebeest and zebra arrive at Sand River in Tanzania's Serengeti before crossing the border into Kenya's Masai Mara in the annual Great Migration.MoreThe next day holidaymakers take to the beach in Tunisia, where charter flights have resumed in a bid to boost the tourism-reliant economy.More"Let there be VINO," reads this protester's sign in South Africa on Wednesday. Many in the hospitality industry say the ongoing lockdown places their jobs and businesses at risk.MoreOn the same day in Somalia'a capital, Mogadishu, a man enjoys chewing the leaf stimulant khat at his home.MoreOn Monday, roses are readied on the packing line at a farm in Kenya.MoreAnd on Saturday, cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo raises a fist and displays his Black Lives Matter T-shirt as he celebrates on the pitch.MorePictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.