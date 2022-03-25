Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 March 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A woman mixing a drink in Adjame, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Sunday 20 March 2022
In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, a woman prepares a drink on Sunday.
The Real Boys train in a dance studio in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Saturday 19 March 2022
The day before, Ivorian dance crew the Real Boys train in a studio in the city.
Puppets backstage at the Carthage International Puppet Arts Festival in Tunis, Tunisia - Tuesday 22 March 2022
Puppets are about to take centre stage in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Tuesday…
A child looking at a puppet during he Carthage International Puppet Arts Festival in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 19 March 2022
The city has been playing host to the Carthage International Puppet Arts Festival...
A visitor poses for a photo with long-legged clowns at the Carthage Puppet Arts Festival in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 19 March 2022
The event is back after being cancelled for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Classic cars taking part in the International Desert Palaces Festival in Tataouine, Tunisia - Wednesday 23 March 2022
A desert festival has been taking place in Tunisia's southern city of Tataouine, with Wednesday seeing a cavalcade of classic cars.
A woman carrying dried grass seen on the streets of Harar, Ethiopia - Saturday 19 March 2022
On Saturday, a photographer captures busy street life in the Ethiopian city of Harar…
A man sits next to two wheelbarrows on a pavement in Harar, Ethiopia - Saturday 19 March 2022
Here a man rests on a pavement seat on the same day.
Two cyclists race in the mountains above Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 21 March 2022
Cyclists taking part in The Cape Epic race pedal through vineyards about 60km (35 miles) from South Africa's city of Cape Town on Monday.
People picking tea at a plantation near Limuru, Kenya - Thursday 24 March 2022
On Thursday, tea harvesters are seen at work near the Kenyan town of Limuru.
An orphaned baby elephant covers itself with soil at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage near Nairobi, Kenya - Sunday 20 March 2022
A baby elephant covers itself with soil at an orphanage for the animals near Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday.
People pictured on the banks of the River Loya, DR Congo - Saturday 19 March 2022
The day before, people are pictured on the banks of the River Loya in an area of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where rebels are active.
Supporters hold fans that have the face of CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera at a rally in Bangui, CAR - Friday 18 March 2022
On Friday, those attending a political rally in support of the president in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), take a rest.
Two bodybuilders at the Ashoor Classic championship in Tripoli, Libya - Saturday 19 March 2022
The next day, bodybuilders show off their medals at the Ashoor Classic championship in Libya's capital, Tripoli.
Liberian athlete Ebony Morrison jumping over a hurdle at the he World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia - Saturday 19 March 2022
Also on Saturday, Liberia's Ebony Morrison runs her personal best in the women's 60m hurdle semi-finals at The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
Ronald Ssegawa, 22, shows two fingers he partially lost after he was allegedly tortured in Kampala, Uganda - Monday 21 March 2022
On Monday, a 22-year-old Ugandan opposition supporter shows two fingers he partially lost - he alleges after being tortured by security agents. Human Rights Watch released a report the next day condemning the government for not holding officials accountable for such abuses.
A roadside vendor in Lagos recharges his clients&#39; smartphone in Lagos, Nigeria - Tuesday 22 March 2022
A roadside vendor in Lagos recharges his clients' smartphones on Tuesday. Blackouts are common in the Nigerian city.
People looking at the scene of a fire in Apongbon market under Eko Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 23 March 2022
The next day, people look on at the scene of a fire that broke out in a section of a Lagos market under one of the city's three main bridges...
Firefighters on Eko Bridge, Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 23 March 2022
It caused Eko Bridge to buckle as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.
A smiling woman carrying aid supplies in Niamey, Niger - Wednesday 23 March 2022
In Niger on the same day, a woman in the capital, Niamey, is pictured with food distributed by a Turkish group ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
A chapati chef in Kigali, Rwanda - Wednesday 23 March 2022
And also on Wednesday, a chef makes chapatis for his restaurant in Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

Images subject to copyright.

Recommended Stories