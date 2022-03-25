Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 March 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

In Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, a woman prepares a drink on Sunday.

The day before, Ivorian dance crew the Real Boys train in a studio in the city.

Puppets are about to take centre stage in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Tuesday…

The city has been playing host to the Carthage International Puppet Arts Festival...

The event is back after being cancelled for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A desert festival has been taking place in Tunisia's southern city of Tataouine, with Wednesday seeing a cavalcade of classic cars.

On Saturday, a photographer captures busy street life in the Ethiopian city of Harar…

Here a man rests on a pavement seat on the same day.

Cyclists taking part in The Cape Epic race pedal through vineyards about 60km (35 miles) from South Africa's city of Cape Town on Monday.

On Thursday, tea harvesters are seen at work near the Kenyan town of Limuru.

A baby elephant covers itself with soil at an orphanage for the animals near Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The day before, people are pictured on the banks of the River Loya in an area of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where rebels are active.

On Friday, those attending a political rally in support of the president in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), take a rest.

The next day, bodybuilders show off their medals at the Ashoor Classic championship in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

Also on Saturday, Liberia's Ebony Morrison runs her personal best in the women's 60m hurdle semi-finals at The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

On Monday, a 22-year-old Ugandan opposition supporter shows two fingers he partially lost - he alleges after being tortured by security agents. Human Rights Watch released a report the next day condemning the government for not holding officials accountable for such abuses.

A roadside vendor in Lagos recharges his clients' smartphones on Tuesday. Blackouts are common in the Nigerian city.

The next day, people look on at the scene of a fire that broke out in a section of a Lagos market under one of the city's three main bridges...

It caused Eko Bridge to buckle as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

In Niger on the same day, a woman in the capital, Niamey, is pictured with food distributed by a Turkish group ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

And also on Wednesday, a chef makes chapatis for his restaurant in Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

