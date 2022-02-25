Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman selling fish poses with some of her ware on Friday in Nairobi, Kenya.

On the same day in Kassala, Sudan, two women pray at the shrine of Abu Jalabiya, the son of the founder of the important Sufi Khatmiyya order...

At the same location, on the same day, a woman and a child are spotted sitting on the ground.

On Saturday in Nigeria's Edo state, the Oba of Benin heads back to his palace after receiving historical artefacts looted by the British 125 years ago.

Ten ballet dancers are photographed while performing in Johannesburg on Wednesday...

This pair hold their pose at the same dance event.

There's more physical activity on Friday as children run in Kassala, ahead of the Sudan Camel Races on Friday...

Finally, the camels are in action.

Painted spectators celebrate in Dakar, Senegal, during the opening of the Senegal Stadium on Tuesday...

Outside the stadium, a gendarme patrols the crowds.

Meanwhile on Sunday a woman smiles for the camera in Dakar.

There are serious faces the following day on the outskirts of Johannesburg as the press interviews South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, about a botched cash-in-transit attack in which at least eight suspected robbers were killed.

A woman in Egypt puts away some kitchen utensils on Sunday.

In the same country on Wednesday the sun shines on stone sculptures in the inner sanctuary of Ramses II's Great Temple.

Colourful spices are on display at a market in Aswan, Egypt on the same day.

Quintessential glamour at Milan Fashion Week as South Sudanese and Australian model Akon Changkou (far left) poses backstage on Thursday.

