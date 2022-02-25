Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Kenyan woman posing with a fish. She is holding up the fish in one hand and a knife in the other. There is a brick wall behind her and tubs of fish.
A woman selling fish poses with some of her ware on Friday in Nairobi, Kenya.
Two woman praying at a shrine. They are dressed in red.
On the same day in Kassala, Sudan, two women pray at the shrine of Abu Jalabiya, the son of the founder of the important Sufi Khatmiyya order...
A woman and a child sitting on the floor at the shrine of Abu Jalabiya.
At the same location, on the same day, a woman and a child are spotted sitting on the ground.
Oba of Benin being led into the palace with two men supporting him at his side. All three men are under an umbrella and they are wearing masks and traditional clothing with traditional beads. The Oba is wearing sunglasses.
On Saturday in Nigeria's Edo state, the Oba of Benin heads back to his palace after receiving historical artefacts looted by the British 125 years ago.
Female ballet dancers standing one behind the other while making a dance pose.
Ten ballet dancers are photographed while performing in Johannesburg on Wednesday...
A male and female ballet dancer holding hands while dancing, they are holding a dance pose.
This pair hold their pose at the same dance event.
Children running the the sands of Kassala. One child can be seen laughing in the background.
There's more physical activity on Friday as children run in Kassala, ahead of the Sudan Camel Races on Friday...
Seven camels racing through the sand.
Finally, the camels are in action.
Senegalese people with face paint on and clothing in the Senegalese flag colours at a stadium. They have Senegal written out on their chests. It is quite a large and packed crowd.
Painted spectators celebrate in Dakar, Senegal, during the opening of the Senegal Stadium on Tuesday...
A gendarme on a white horse. He is wearing a uniform and there are people lining up behind him.
Outside the stadium, a gendarme patrols the crowds.
Woman wearing tradition clothes with a basket on her head. She is wearing a headwrap and is smiling.
Meanwhile on Sunday a woman smiles for the camera in Dakar.
South Africa Ministry of Police, Bheki Cele, is surrounded by the press as he visits the crime scene after a botched cash-in-transit attack. The surroundings are dark.
There are serious faces the following day on the outskirts of Johannesburg as the press interviews South Africa's Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, about a botched cash-in-transit attack in which at least eight suspected robbers were killed.
A woman placing her kitchen utensils to dry outside. There are plates lined up on a shelf to her right.
A woman in Egypt puts away some kitchen utensils on Sunday.
The sun illuminating ancient stone sculptures in an ancient temple in Egypt.
In the same country on Wednesday the sun shines on stone sculptures in the inner sanctuary of Ramses II's Great Temple.
Multi-coloured spices on display in white bowls.
Colourful spices are on display at a market in Aswan, Egypt on the same day.
Four models posing for a picture. Akon Changkou is on the far left and is wearing a bright red outfit with a hood.
Quintessential glamour at Milan Fashion Week as South Sudanese and Australian model Akon Changkou (far left) poses backstage on Thursday.

