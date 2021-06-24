Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 June 2021

A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.

Percussionist Malick Fall performing in Saint Louis, Senegal - Friday 18 June 2021
On Friday, percussionist Malick Fall performs with his band Jamm at Senegal's renowned Saint Louis Jazz Festival - back after the pandemic put paid to last year's gathering.
Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph performing at Super Bock Arena in Porto, Spain - Friday 18 June 2021
On the same day, Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph delights a different crowd happy to see a live performance again - in the Portuguese city of Porto.
A footballer in front of a red mist in the Olympic Stadium in Rades, Tunisia - Saturday 19 June 2021
Fans light up Tunisia's Olympic Stadium in Rades during Saturday's first leg Caf Champions League semi-final match between Esperance and Egypt's al-Ahly, which the home side lost 0-1.
Dani Sordo of Spain drives his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during the shakedown of the Safari Rally Kenya 2021, Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday 23 June 2021
Rally cars are in Kenya raising dust this week for the tough-going Safari Rally, which returns to the World Rally Championship for the first time in 19 years…
Spectators watch Finnish duo of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen in the shakedown of the Safari Rally in Kenya - Wednesday 23 June 2021
On Wednesday, the day before the official start, competitors take their first opportunity to sample the country's roads at a competitive pace.
A boy jumps into the water at Lido beach, Mogadishu, Somalia - Friday 18 June 2021
In neighbouring Somalia, a boy jumps into the water on Friday in the capital, Mogadishu, with his shoes on...
Fishermen carry a boat in to the water on Lido Beach, Mogadishu, Somalia - Friday 18 June 2021
On the same day on the same beach, some fishermen get ready to set sail.
Four women taking part in a Saharawi freedom march in Madrid, Spain - Friday 18 June 2021
Friday also sees the last in a series of marches across Spain that began in April calling for a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara...
A woman at a protest with arm raised women taking part in a Saharawi freedom march in Madrid, Spain - Friday 18 June 2021
The territory is a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in 1975 - and the Saharawi protesters, seen here in Madrid, want Spain to respect international law.
Supporters of the opposition collective the Movement for the Defence of Democracy at a rally in Dakar, Senegal - Wednesday 23 June 2021
Supporters of an opposition collective in Senegal rally in the capital against presidential third term bids on Wednesday - the 10th anniversary of protests which put paid to ex-President Abdoulaye Wade's ambitions.
Women with arms raised practising yoga in Johannesburg, South Africa - Saturday 19 June 2021
Breathe in, now out. Yogis perform a sun salutation on Saturday as part of World Yoga Day in the South African city of Johannesburg.
A refugee stands in Goudebou camp in northern Burkina Faso - Sunday 20 June 2021
Sunday marked International Refugee Day - and here a Malian man who has fled his home stands tall in Goudebou, a camp which is home to more than 11,000 refugees in northern Burkina Faso.
Voters queue up at a polling station for the parliamentary and regional elections in Beshasha, Ethiopia - Monday 21 June 2021
In Ethiopia on Monday, voters queue up at a polling station in Beshasha, the home village of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
A woman prepares fufu, made from pounded cassava, in Monrovia, Liberia - Saturday 19 June 2021
Fufu, made from pounded cassava, is prepared in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, on Saturday. It is often served with geebee sauce, a traditional dish originating from Nimba county.
A man pulls a cart laden with reed chairs in an impoverished settlement of Hopley, Harare, Zimbabwe - Wednesday 23 June 2021
And a man in Zimbabwe makes light work of a cart loaded with reed chairs on Wednesday in Hopley, a largely informal settlement in the capital, Harare.

All photos subject to copyright.

