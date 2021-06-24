Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 June 2021
A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.
All photos subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.
All photos subject to copyright.
Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals. Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the Pan American Health Organization said vaccinations in Haiti would start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses would arrive. Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses.
Kentucky's governor signed an order Thursday allowing the state's college athletes — including players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball teams — to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness. Gov. Andy Beshear said he wielded his executive authority as a matter of fairness for college athletes, adding that for decades companies and institutions have profited off them. “Those athletes deserve to be compensated for their image and likeness,” the Democratic governor told reporters.
Siemens unveiled targets on Thursday to outpace the market by combining its core engineering business with digital expertise in the first strategic blueprint under new Chief Executive Roland Busch. Busch, who took over as CEO from Joe Kaeser in February, wants to win customers and deliver growth by using Siemens's software and hardware, the company said at its investor day. Under the plan, Siemens raised its target for increasing its comparable annual revenue at a rate of 5%-7%, above global market growth and Siemens's own previous target.
(Bloomberg) -- Chainalysis, the blockchain forensics firm, has raised $100 million from investors led by Coatue, valuing the company at $4.2 billion.The New York-based firm plans to use the proceeds to expand its data offering to allow users to see market signals of when to buy or sell cryptocurrency or to alert customers like exchanges when their users may need to be investigated. The company has long wanted to expand into a data offering, Chief Executive Officer Michael Gronager said in an int
It's the VC industry's largest crypto-related fund to date.
The problem puts an extra strain on finances already affected by the pandemic, Citizens Advice says.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their script this week that the burst of inflation the U.S. is seeing as the pandemic recedes will prove temporary.Some of them aren’t so sure, which is why they see a need for higher interest rates as soon as next year. But the coalition around Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s view that the surge in prices will fade appears to be intact.Remarks by nu
As lockdown restrictions are set to lifted, how do people feel about going back to the office
Amid Twitter’s purge of celebrities, conservative activists, and the former president of the United States, one account survives — that of a Spanish aristocrat who has become a loyal propagandist for North Korea.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared the way for renaming Las Vegas's international airport after former senior U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid. The request, which will change the name of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport, has been "published in various flight charting and navigation databases," the FAA said in its letter dated Wednesday, but the county must update and submit additional regulatory documents. Las Vegas was the seventh busiest airport in the United States by passenger traffic in 2020, according to FAA statistics.
Canada found no evidence the tragedy was premeditated but called out Iran's "recklessness".
Malta and Balearics get green light, but new watchlist leaves most holidays in limbo Allister Heath: Britain is sleepwalking into a vortex of permanent decline Eliot Wilson: Who's Merkel kidding with her Brexit-phobic quarantine? Gordon Brown: Union at most perilous point in my life Euro 2020 exemption for up to 2,000 overseas fans Coronavirus latest news: Rishi Sunak vows to ditch face mask 'as soon as possible' Boris Johnson said there is a "real opportunity to open up travel" this summer for
An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who was a candidate in parliamentary elections called off earlier this year died after Palestinian security forces arrested him and beat him with batons on Thursday, his family said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of its authoritarianism and human rights violations. Earlier this week, another prominent activist was detained by the PA and held overnight after criticizing it on Facebook.
The lengthy jury trial in Ada County is slated to take place over 10 weeks.
Virginia-based utility company Dominion Energy is building a massive ship to install offshore wind turbines, a move that will be significant to scaling the U.S. industry up to the level President Joe Biden envisions.
Recent years have seen a dramatic re-engagement with Africa, especially the Nile Basin countries.
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GettyySeeing Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended brought a jolt of schadenfreude to the hearts of countless lawyers. We had watched in horror as the man made a mockery of the legal system last year that fueled an attack on our capital. Even by the standards of a “justice” system rooted in racism and inequity, Rudy’s tactics were a shock.So it was a thrill to read the 33-page ruling issued Thursday detailing the outright lies that one of America’s m
The heavily armed gunship poured fire on the enemy, clearing the way for helicopters to rescue wounded troops.
Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan, condemned a recent segment from One America News where a host called for executing "traitors."
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" documented the Kentucky Republican's rise from his free health care champion beginnings to the top of the GOP.