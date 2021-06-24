Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 June 2021

A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.

On Friday, percussionist Malick Fall performs with his band Jamm at Senegal's renowned Saint Louis Jazz Festival - back after the pandemic put paid to last year's gathering.

On the same day, Angolan singer Anselmo Ralph delights a different crowd happy to see a live performance again - in the Portuguese city of Porto.

Fans light up Tunisia's Olympic Stadium in Rades during Saturday's first leg Caf Champions League semi-final match between Esperance and Egypt's al-Ahly, which the home side lost 0-1.

Rally cars are in Kenya raising dust this week for the tough-going Safari Rally, which returns to the World Rally Championship for the first time in 19 years…

On Wednesday, the day before the official start, competitors take their first opportunity to sample the country's roads at a competitive pace.

In neighbouring Somalia, a boy jumps into the water on Friday in the capital, Mogadishu, with his shoes on...

On the same day on the same beach, some fishermen get ready to set sail.

Friday also sees the last in a series of marches across Spain that began in April calling for a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara...

The territory is a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in 1975 - and the Saharawi protesters, seen here in Madrid, want Spain to respect international law.

Supporters of an opposition collective in Senegal rally in the capital against presidential third term bids on Wednesday - the 10th anniversary of protests which put paid to ex-President Abdoulaye Wade's ambitions.

Breathe in, now out. Yogis perform a sun salutation on Saturday as part of World Yoga Day in the South African city of Johannesburg.

Sunday marked International Refugee Day - and here a Malian man who has fled his home stands tall in Goudebou, a camp which is home to more than 11,000 refugees in northern Burkina Faso.

In Ethiopia on Monday, voters queue up at a polling station in Beshasha, the home village of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Fufu, made from pounded cassava, is prepared in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, on Saturday. It is often served with geebee sauce, a traditional dish originating from Nimba county.

And a man in Zimbabwe makes light work of a cart loaded with reed chairs on Wednesday in Hopley, a largely informal settlement in the capital, Harare.

