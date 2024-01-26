Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 January 2024

BBC
·1 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Men from the Dogon ethnic group dance during the Ogobagna Masked Dance ceremony in Bamako.
Dogon men perform the Ogobagna Masked Dance in Mali's capital, Bamako, on Monday.
A young Morocco supporter gestures to the camera.
Fans pack the Laurent Pokou Stadium in Ivory Coast on Sunday to watch Morocco take on the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the African Cup of Nations...
A Nigeria's supporter reacts ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria.
The next day Nigeria beat Guinea-Bissau in the group stages to progress to the final 16...
Supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations group C football match between Senegal and Cameroon in Yamoussoukro on 19 January.
This year's tournament is gearing up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory.
Visitors look at light installations at the Atelier des Lumieres, during a press preview of the exhibition titled "Egyptian Pharaons, from Cheops to Ramses II".
Ancient Egypt's wonders are reproduced in this light show in Paris, France, on Thursday.
Egyptian workers making mannequins.
Meanwhile workers manufacture mannequins in northern Egypt on Saturday.
A man walks past different paintings on display for sale.
Paintings are on display at Buganda Road craft market in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday.
A man and a woman look through an iron gate.
Worshippers wait to join a Timket ceremony in Ethiopia on Saturday...
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers bathe during the celebration of Timkat, the Ethiopian Orthodox Epiphany, in Gondar.
The Orthodox Christian festival marks the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan river.
Schoolchildren wave to the camera.
Children in South Africa watch Zimbabwe take on Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.
Indonesian guards wear traditional costumes.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives a guard of honour in Indonesia while visiting President Joko Widodo on Thursday.
On the same day in Luanda, a changing of the guard takes place outside a meeting between Angolan President João Lourenço and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

